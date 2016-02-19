Focus on Bacteria - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483231808, 9781483267586

Focus on Bacteria

1st Edition

Authors: Emmy Klieneberger-Nobel
eBook ISBN: 9781483267586
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 154
Description

Focus on Bacteria shows that nature has a quality of beauty even in her smallest manifestations. Aesthetic considerations have therefore more or less decided the choice of the photographs. However, most of the constituent elements of bacteria can be seen in the pictures presented. Brief information on the structure, arrangement and on some properties and activities of the bacteria are also provided. The discussions cover methods of microscopical demonstration, diagnostic bacteriology, bacterial anatomy, bacteriophages, bacterial genetics, and two groups of bacteria: the Myxobacteria and the Streptomycetes. The sequence of the pictures and descriptions as well as the informative text follow a scientific trend, yet this book must by no means be regarded as a textbook. Its main object will be abundantly fulfilled if it gives a certain amount of pleasure to the reader. Completeness has not been attempted and only a small fraction of the wealth of information found in textbooks and in the modern bacteriological literature has here been offered to the reader.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Chapter 1 Introduction and Brief Historical Sketch

Chapter 2 Methods of Microscopical Demonstration

Chapter 3 Diagnostic Bacteriology

Chapter 4 Bacterial Anatomy

A. Flagella

B. Capsules and Slime Envelopes of Bacteria

C. Transformation

D. The Cell Wall of Bacteria

Chapter 5 Bacteriophages

Chapter 6 Bacterial Genetics

Chapter 7 Two Groups of Bacteria with Interesting Life Histories

A. The Myxobacteria

B. The Streptomycetes

C. Therapeutic Substances

Chapter 8 The Mycoplasmataceae-"Pleuropneumonia-like Organisms" (PPLO)

Final Word

Glossary of Terms

References

Index

Details

No. of pages:
154
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483267586

About the Author

Emmy Klieneberger-Nobel

