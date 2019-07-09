FOCAPD-19/Proceedings of the 9th International Conference on Foundations of Computer-Aided Process Design, July 14 - 18, 2019 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128185971

FOCAPD-19/Proceedings of the 9th International Conference on Foundations of Computer-Aided Process Design, July 14 - 18, 2019, Volume 47

1st Edition

Editors: Salvador Munoz Carl Laird Matthew Realff
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128185971
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 9th July 2019
Page Count: 530
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
798.14
678.42
570.00
484.50
440.00
374.00
500.00
425.00
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Proceedings of the 9th International Conference on Foundations of Computer-Aided Process Design

Description

FOCAPD-19/Proceedings of the 9th International Conference on Foundations of Computer-Aided Process Design, July 14 - 18, 2019, compiles the presentations given at the Ninth International Conference on Foundations of Computer-Aided Process Design, FOCAPD-2019. It highlights the meetings held at this event that brings together researchers, educators and practitioners to identify new challenges and opportunities for process and product design.

Key Features

  • Combines presentations from the Ninth International Conference on Foundations of Computer-Aided Process Design, FOCAPD-2019

Readership

Chemical engineers, and researchers in academia, industry, and government working in product and process design

Details

No. of pages:
530
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2019
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780128185971

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Salvador Munoz Editor

Lilly Research Laboratories, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Lilly Research Laboratories, Indianapolis, IN, USA

Carl Laird Editor

Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, NM, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, NM, USA

Matthew Realff Editor

School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA, USA

Affiliations and Expertise

School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA, USA

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.