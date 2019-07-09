FOCAPD-19/Proceedings of the 9th International Conference on Foundations of Computer-Aided Process Design, July 14 - 18, 2019, Volume 47
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Proceedings of the 9th International Conference on Foundations of Computer-Aided Process Design
Description
FOCAPD-19/Proceedings of the 9th International Conference on Foundations of Computer-Aided Process Design, July 14 - 18, 2019, compiles the presentations given at the Ninth International Conference on Foundations of Computer-Aided Process Design, FOCAPD-2019. It highlights the meetings held at this event that brings together researchers, educators and practitioners to identify new challenges and opportunities for process and product design.
Key Features
- Combines presentations from the Ninth International Conference on Foundations of Computer-Aided Process Design, FOCAPD-2019
Readership
Chemical engineers, and researchers in academia, industry, and government working in product and process design
Details
- No. of pages:
- 530
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 9th July 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128185971
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Salvador Munoz Editor
Lilly Research Laboratories, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Lilly Research Laboratories, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Carl Laird Editor
Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, NM, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Sandia National Laboratories, Albuquerque, NM, USA
Matthew Realff Editor
School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering, Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, GA, USA