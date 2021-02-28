fMRI in the Pre-Operative Brain Tumor Setting, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323759625

fMRI in the Pre-Operative Brain Tumor Setting, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 31-1

1st Edition

Editor: Andrei Holodny
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323759625
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th February 2021
Page Count: 240
Description

This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on fMRI for the Diagnosis, Treatment and Management of Brain Tumors and is edited by Dr. Andrei I. Holodny. Articles will include: Introduction to fMRI; How to start your clinical fMRI program; Diffusion tractography; The problem of neurovascular uncoupling; Dynamic Resting State fMRI; Resting State fMRI of language function; Methods of fMRI analysis; Patient preparation and fMRI paradigm design; Functional brain anatomy; Neurosurgical Applications of fMRI; and more!

About the Editor

Andrei Holodny

Andrei Holodny, MD Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 1275 York Avenue New York, NY 10065 Email: holodnya@MSKCC.ORG

