fMRI in the Pre-Operative Brain Tumor Setting, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 31-1
1st Edition
Description
This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on fMRI for the Diagnosis, Treatment and Management of Brain Tumors and is edited by Dr. Andrei I. Holodny. Articles will include: Introduction to fMRI; How to start your clinical fMRI program; Diffusion tractography; The problem of neurovascular uncoupling; Dynamic Resting State fMRI; Resting State fMRI of language function; Methods of fMRI analysis; Patient preparation and fMRI paradigm design; Functional brain anatomy; Neurosurgical Applications of fMRI; and more!
Details
- No. of pages:
- 240
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 28th February 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323759625
About the Editor
Andrei Holodny
Andrei Holodny, MD Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center 1275 York Avenue New York, NY 10065 Email: holodnya@MSKCC.ORG
