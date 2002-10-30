Fluoroplastics, Volume 2: Melt Processible Fluoroplastics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781884207969, 9780815517283

Fluoroplastics, Volume 2: Melt Processible Fluoroplastics

1st Edition

The Definitive User's Guide

Authors: Sina Ebnesajjad Sina Ebnesajjad
eBook ISBN: 9780815517283
Hardcover ISBN: 9781884207969
Imprint: William Andrew
Published Date: 30th October 2002
Page Count: 687
Table of Contents

PART I Fundamentals Fluoropolymers: Properties and Structure Operational Classification of Fluoropolymers Homofluoropolymer Monomers Polymerization and Finishing Melt Processible Fluoropolymers Commercial Grades of Melt Processible Fluoropolymers PART II Injection Molding Extrusion Chapter Rotational Molding and Lining Other Molding Techniques Fluoropolymer Foams PART III Chemical Properties of Fluoropolymers Properties of Fluoropolymers Fabrication Techniques for Fluoropolymers Fluoropolymer Applications in the Microelectronics Industry Typical Applications of Fluoropolymers Safety, Disposal, and Recycling of Fluoropolymers Appendix I High Temperature Resistance of Fluoropolymers to Automotive Fuels Appendix II Permeation Properties of Perfluoroplastics Appendix III Permeation Properties of Partially Fluorinated Fluoroplastics Appendix IV Permeation Properties of Automotive Fuels through Fluoroplastics Appendix V Permeation of Organic and Inorganic Chemicals through Fluoroplastics Film Appendix VI Mechanical, Thermal, Electrical, Physical, and Miscellaneous Properties of Fluoroplastics Appendix VII Modulus Data for Fluoroplastics Glossary Index

Description

This is the second of a two volume series of books about fluoroplastics. Volume 1 covers the non-melt processible homopolymers, requiring non-traditional processing techniques. Volume 2 is devoted to the melt-processible fluoropolymers, their polymerization and fabrication techniques including injection molding, wire, tube, and film extrusion, rotational molding, blow molding, compression molding, and transfer molding. Both a source of data and a reference, the properties, characteristics, applications, safety, disposal, and recycling of melt-processible fluoropolymers are comprehensively detailed for immediate use by today's practicing engineering and scientists in the plastics industry. Students will benefit from the book's arrangement and extensive references.

Readership

Design engineers, formulators, coaters, fluoropolymer producers, materials scientists, polymer chemists, chemical engineers, and plastics engineers in industry, sales marketing, business and technical representatives in the fluoropolymer/fluorocoatings industries (aerospace, automotive, chemical, chemical process, consumer goods).

Details

No. of pages:
687
Language:
English
Copyright:
© William Andrew 2002
Published:
Imprint:
William Andrew
eBook ISBN:
9780815517283
Hardcover ISBN:
9781884207969

About the Authors

Sina Ebnesajjad

Sina Ebnesajjad Author

Sina Ebnesajjad is the series editor of Plastics Design Library (PDL) published in the William Andrew imprint of Elsevier. This Series is a unique series, comprising technology and applications handbooks, data books and practical guides tailored to the needs of practitioners. Sina was the editor-in-chief of William Andrew Publishing from 2005 to 2007, which was acquired by Elsevier in 2009.

He retired as a Senior Technology Associate in 2005 from the DuPont fluoropolymers after nearly 24 years of service. Sina founded of FluoroConsultants Group, LLC in 2006 where he continues to work. Sina earned his Bachelor of Science from the School of Engineering of the University of Tehran in 1976, Master of Science and PhD from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, all in Chemical Engineering.

He is author, editor and co-author of fifteen technical and data books including five handbooks on fluoropolymers technology and applications. He is author and co-author of three books in surface preparation and adhesion of materials, two of which are in their second editions. Sina has been involved with technical writing and publishing since 1974.

His experiences include fluoropolymer technologies (polytetrafluoroethylene and its copolymers) including polymerization, finishing, fabrication, product development, failure analysis, market development and technical service. Sina holds six patents.

Affiliations and Expertise

Fluoroconsultants Group, Chadds Ford, PA, USA

