Fluoroplastics, Volume 1

Today, a generational change is taking place in the fluoropolymer industry. The pioneers of PTFE developed an astonishing mass of basic and applied technical work. Now many of these experts are retiring and a new generation is taking their place. This new generation brings a plethora of skills, built upon the basic knowledge of fluoropolymer technology.

Speaking to the needs of today's engineering and science students and practicing professionals, this book provides an in-depth treatment of homofluoropolymer polymerization and part fabrication technology. A comprehensive range of issues surrounding the manufacturing of the monomer; polymer, fabrication, end-use, safety, and disposal are covered. The book has been arranged to allow self-managed reading and learning. It is both a source of data and a reference.