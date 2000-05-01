Fluoroplastics, Volume 1
1st Edition
Non-Melt Processible Fluoroplastics
Table of Contents
Fundamentals What Are Fluoropolymers? Fundamental Properties of Fluoropolymers Developmental History of Fluoropolymers Examples of Uses of Fluoropolymers Fluoropolymers: Properties and Structure Impact of F and C-F Bond on the Properties of PTFE Disturbing the PTFE Structure: Perfluorinated Ethylene-Propylene Copolymer (FEP) and Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Reaction Mechanism Effect of Solvents on Fluoropolymers Molecular Interaction of Fluoropolymers: Low Friction and Low Surface Energy Conformations and Transitions of Polytetrafluoroethylene Conformations and Transitions of Polychlorotrifluoroethylene (PCTFE) Operational Classification of Fluoropolymers TFE Homopolymers TFE Copolymers CTFE Polymers Vinylidene Fluoride Polymers Vinyl Fluoride Polymers Process Classification Fluoropolymer Monomers Synthesis of Tetrafluoroethylene Properties of Tetrafluoroethylene Synthesis of Hexafluoropropylene Properties of Hexafluoropropylene Synthesis of Perfluoroalkylvinylethers Properties of Perfluoroalkylvinylethers Synthesis of Chlorotrifluoroethylene Properties of Chlorotrifluoroethylene Homofluoropolymer Polymerization and Finishing Polymerization Mechanism Tetrafluoroethylene Polymers Preparation of Polytetrafluoroethylene by Suspension Polymerization Preparation of Polytetrafluoroethylene by Dispersion Polymerization Chlorotrifluoroethylene Polymers and Polymerization Characterization of Polytetrafluoroethylene Characterization of Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Commercial Grades of Homofluoropolymers Granular of PTFE PTFE Dispersions Fine Powder PTFE PCTFE Dispersions Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Polymers Fluoropolymer Manufacturers Fabrication and Processing of Polytetrafluoroethylene Resin Selection Compression Molding Automatic Molding Isostatic Molding Ram Extrusion Fabrication and Processing of Fine Powder Polytetrafluoroethylene Resin Handling and Storage Paste Extrusion Fundamentals Extrusion Aid or Lubricant Wire Coating Extrusion of Tubing Unsintered Tape Expanded PTFE Manufacturing Fine Powder Resin Selection Fabrication and Processing of PTFE Dispersions Applications Storage and Handling Principles of Coating Technology Dispersion Formulation and Characteristics Glass Cloth Coating Impregnation of Flax and Polyaramide Coating Metal and Hard Surfaces PTFE Yarn Manufacturing Film Casting Anti-Drip Applications Filled Bearings De-Dusting Powders Other Applications Processing of Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Processing Considerations Compression Molding Injection Molding Extrusion Machining and Bonding Processing PCTFE Dispersions Fluoroadditives Feedstock Degradation of Polytetrafluoroethylene Production Methods Commercial Products Applications Regulatory Compliance Filled Fluoropolymer Compounds Granular-based Compounds Fine Powder-Based Compounds Co-Coagulated Compounds Processing Compounds Typical Properties of Filled Fluoropolymers Commercial Products Chemical Properties of Fluoropolymers Chemical Compatibility of Polytetrafluoroethylene Chemical Compatibility of Polychlorotrifluoroethylene Permeation Fundamentals Permeation Measurement and Data Environmental Stress Cracking Properties of Tetrafluoroethylene Homopolymers Influence of Processing Mechanical Properties Electrical Properties Thermal Behavior Irradiation Behavior Standard Measurement Methods Properties of Chlorotrifluoroethylene Homopolymers Crystallinity Mechanical Properties Electrical Properties Thermal Properties Irradiation Behavior Properties of PCTFE Films Fabrication Techniques for Fluoropolymers Machining Adhesive Bonding Methods Welding and Joining Thermoforming Other Processes Typical Applications of Fluoropolymers Chemical Processing Piping Vessels CPI Components Seals and Gaskets Self-Supporting Components Trends in Using Fluoropolymers in Chemical Service Semiconductor Processing Electrical and Mechanical Automotive Safety, Disposal and Recycling of Fluoropolymers Toxicology of Fluoropolymers Thermal Properties of Fluoropolymers Emission during Processing Safety Measures Food Contact and Medical Applications Fluoropolymer Scrap and Recycling
Description
Today, a generational change is taking place in the fluoropolymer industry. The pioneers of PTFE developed an astonishing mass of basic and applied technical work. Now many of these experts are retiring and a new generation is taking their place. This new generation brings a plethora of skills, built upon the basic knowledge of fluoropolymer technology.
Speaking to the needs of today's engineering and science students and practicing professionals, this book provides an in-depth treatment of homofluoropolymer polymerization and part fabrication technology. A comprehensive range of issues surrounding the manufacturing of the monomer; polymer, fabrication, end-use, safety, and disposal are covered. The book has been arranged to allow self-managed reading and learning. It is both a source of data and a reference.
Readership
Practicing professionals, engineering and science students in the fluoropolymers industry.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 370
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2000
- Published:
- 1st May 2000
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517276
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781884207846
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Sina Ebnesajjad Author
Sina Ebnesajjad is the series editor of Plastics Design Library (PDL) published in the William Andrew imprint of Elsevier. This Series is a unique series, comprising technology and applications handbooks, data books and practical guides tailored to the needs of practitioners. Sina was the editor-in-chief of William Andrew Publishing from 2005 to 2007, which was acquired by Elsevier in 2009.
He retired as a Senior Technology Associate in 2005 from the DuPont fluoropolymers after nearly 24 years of service. Sina founded of FluoroConsultants Group, LLC in 2006 where he continues to work. Sina earned his Bachelor of Science from the School of Engineering of the University of Tehran in 1976, Master of Science and PhD from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, all in Chemical Engineering.
He is author, editor and co-author of fifteen technical and data books including five handbooks on fluoropolymers technology and applications. He is author and co-author of three books in surface preparation and adhesion of materials, two of which are in their second editions. Sina has been involved with technical writing and publishing since 1974.
His experiences include fluoropolymer technologies (polytetrafluoroethylene and its copolymers) including polymerization, finishing, fabrication, product development, failure analysis, market development and technical service. Sina holds six patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fluoroconsultants Group, Chadds Ford, PA, USA
Sina Ebnesajjad Author
Sina Ebnesajjad is the series editor of Plastics Design Library (PDL) published in the William Andrew imprint of Elsevier. This Series is a unique series, comprising technology and applications handbooks, data books and practical guides tailored to the needs of practitioners. Sina was the editor-in-chief of William Andrew Publishing from 2005 to 2007, which was acquired by Elsevier in 2009.
He retired as a Senior Technology Associate in 2005 from the DuPont fluoropolymers after nearly 24 years of service. Sina founded of FluoroConsultants Group, LLC in 2006 where he continues to work. Sina earned his Bachelor of Science from the School of Engineering of the University of Tehran in 1976, Master of Science and PhD from the University of Michigan, Ann Arbor, all in Chemical Engineering.
He is author, editor and co-author of fifteen technical and data books including five handbooks on fluoropolymers technology and applications. He is author and co-author of three books in surface preparation and adhesion of materials, two of which are in their second editions. Sina has been involved with technical writing and publishing since 1974.
His experiences include fluoropolymer technologies (polytetrafluoroethylene and its copolymers) including polymerization, finishing, fabrication, product development, failure analysis, market development and technical service. Sina holds six patents.
Affiliations and Expertise
Fluoroconsultants Group, Chadds Ford, PA, USA