Fluoroelastomers Handbook
2nd Edition
The Definitive User's Guide
Table of Contents
Part I: Fluoroelastomers Overview
1. Fundamentals
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Scope: Fluorocarbon Elastomers
- 1.3 Nature of Fluoroelastomers
- 1.4 Fundamental Properties
- 1.5 Developmental History: Compositions, Cure Technology
- 1.6 Major Uses of Fluoroelastomers
- 1.7 Producers of Fluoroelastomers
- References
2. Market and Consumption Statistics and Future Trends
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Consumption, Demand, and Trends
- References
3. Fluoroelastomer Composition and Properties
- Abstract
- 3.1 Major Families of Fluorocarbon Elastomers
- 3.2 VDF/HFP/TFE Elastomers
- 3.3 VDF/PMVE/TFE Elastomers
- 3.4 TFE/PMVE Perfluoroelastomers
- 3.5 TFE/P Elastomers
- 3.6 E/TFE/PMVE Elastomers
- References
Part II: Fluoroelastomers Technology
4. Fluoroelastomer Monomers
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Vinylidene Fluoride
- 4.3 Tetrafluoroethylene
- 4.4 Hexafluoropropylene
- 4.5 Perfluoro(methyl vinyl ether)
- 4.6 Olefins: Ethylene and Propylene
- 4.7 Cure-Site Monomers
- 4.8 Safety Aspects of Monomer Handling
- References
5. Production of Fluoroelastomers
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 General Process Description
- 5.3 Free Radical Copolymerization
- 5.4 Emulsion Polymerization
- 5.5 Suspension Polymerization
- 5.6 Process Conditions and Polymer Characteristics
- 5.7 Monomer Recovery
- 5.8 Isolation
- 5.9 Process Safety
- 5.10 Commercial Process Descriptions
- References
6. Cure Systems for Fluoroelastomers
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 VDF/HFP/TFE Copolymers: Diamine, Bisphenol, and Peroxide
- 6.3 VDF/PMVE/TFE Elastomers: Peroxide (Bisphenol)
- 6.4 Perfluoroelastomers—Various Systems
- 6.5 TFE/Propylene Elastomers: Peroxide, Bisphenol
- 6.6 Ethylene/TFE/PMVE Elastomers: Peroxide, Bisphenol
- 6.7 Cross-Linking by Ionizing Radiation
- References
7. Processing of Fluoroelastomers
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Compounding
- 7.3 Mixing
- 7.4 Extrusion
- 7.5 Calandering
- 7.6 Curing
- 7.7 Molding
- 7.8 Other Processing Methods
- References
Part III: Environmental Resistance and Applications of Fluoroelastomers
8. Fluid Resistance of VDF-Containing Fluoroelastomers
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Fluid Resistance Data
- 8.3 Discussion of Results
- 8.4 Fluid Service Recommendations
- References
9. Fluid and Heat Resistance of Perfluoroelastomers
- Abstract
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Fluid Resistance Data
- 9.3 Heat Resistance Data
- 9.4 Resistance to Special Environment
- 9.5 Major Applications
- References
10. Fluid Resistance of TFE–Olefin Fluoroelastomers
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Fluid Resistance of TFE/Propylene Elastomers
- 10.3 Fluid Resistance of ETP Elastomers
- References
Part IV: Fluoroelastomer Applications and Compounds
11. Fluoroelastomer Applications
- Abstract
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Major End Uses
- 11.3 Fabrication Methods
- Further Reading
12. Compounds for O-Rings and Molded Goods
- Abstract
- 12.1 Compounds or O-Rings
- 12.2 VDF/HFP/TFE Compounds
- 12.3 VDF/PMVE/TFE Compounds
- 12.4 Seal Design Considerations
- 12.5 Additional Fluoroelastomer Molding Compounds
- References
13. Compounds for Automotive Fuel Systems
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Fuel Line Veneer
- 13.3 Fuel Tank Components
- 13.4 Fuel Injector Seals
- 13.5 Development Trends
- References
14. Compounds for Automotive Power Train Systems
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Oil-Seal Requirements
- 14.3 Compounds for Oil Seals
- 14.4 Compounds for Transmission Seals
- References
15. Compounds for Power Plant Service
- Abstract
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Flue Duct Expansion Joints
- 15.3 High-Fluorine Terpolymers
- References
16. Other Fluoroelastomer Applications and Processing
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Latex and Coatings
- 16.3 Thermoplastic Processing and Fluorinated Thermoplastic Elastomers
- 16.4 Fluoroelastomer Caulks
- 16.5 Processing Aids for Hydrocarbon Plastics
- References
17. Fluoroelastomer Safety and Disposal, Sustainability
- Abstract
- 17.1 Introduction
- 17.2 Safety in Production
- 17.3 Safety in Applications
- 17.4 Disposal
- 17.5 Sustainability
- References
18. New Developments and Current Trends
- Abstract
- 18.1 Introduction
- 18.2 New Developments in Chemistry and Processing
- 18.3 New Products
- 18.4 Other Developments
- 18.5 C8 Issues
- References
Appendix 1. PDL Resistance Ratings
Appendix 2. Examples of FKM-Based Compounds
Appendix 3. Acronyms and Abbreviations
Bibliography
- Fluoropolymers
- Elastomer & Rubber Science and Technology
Description
Fluoroelastomers Handbook: The Definitive User's Guide, Second Edition is a comprehensive reference on fluoroelastomer chemistry, processing technology, and applications. It is a must-have reference for materials scientists and engineers in the automotive, aerospace, chemical, chemical process, and power generation industries.
Covering both physical and mechanical properties of fluoroelastomers, it is useful in addressing daily challenges in the use of these materials, as well as the challenges posed in long-term research and development programs.
Since the publication of the previous edition in 2005, many new findings and developments in chemistry, technology, and applications of fluoroelastomers have taken place. This is the only book with updated information on the manufacturing process, cross-linking chemistry and the formulation of compounds, as well as mixing, processing, and curing methods.
A fully revised chapter is included on applications and examples of fluoroelastomer compounds. Safety, hygiene, and disposal standards and guidelines have been updated, and a new chapter has been added to discuss new developments and current trends, helping engineers and materials scientists stay ahead of the curve.
Key Features
- Presents the only definitive reference work on fluoroelastomer chemistry, processing technology, and applications
- Helps engineers and materials scientists with the day-to-day challenges of using fluoroelastomers, as well as long-term research and development programs
- Includes fully updated chapters on the chemistry, manufacture, and processing of fluoroelastomers, as well as information on properties, applications, disposal, and safety issues
Readership
Materials scientists and engineers, chemical engineers, mechanical engineers, machine and automotive designers, polymer scientists and engineers, advanced students of polymer science and engineering, advanced students of materials science, scientists and engineers working in automotive, aerospace and power generating industries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 584
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2016
- Published:
- 17th May 2016
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323396189
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323394802
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Jiri George Drobny Author
Jiri G. Drobny is President of Drobny Polymer Associates, and former Adjunct Faculty of Plastics Engineering at the University of Massachusetts, Lowell. Drobny is an active educator, lecturer, writer, and internationally known consultant. His career spans more than 40 years in the rubber and plastic processing industry, mainly in research and development with senior and executive responsibilities.
Affiliations and Expertise
Drobny Polymer Associates, Inc.