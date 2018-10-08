Fluorine, Volume 5

Section 1 - History and milestones of fluorine and fluorinated products

1. The true nature of the imperial murrhina through a critical lecture of Pliny’s “Naturalis Historia”

2. Uses of fluorinated minerals through centuries

3. Georgius Agricola, a humanist mineralogist and creator of the word "fluoride"

4. In search of the missing halogen, from the Renaissance to the end of XIXth century

5. The isolation of fluorine on June 1886 by a pharmacist and chemist: Henri Moissan

6. Developmental milestones of fluorinated products

Section 2 - Presence of fluorine and fluorinated compounds in our environment

7. Genesis and cosmo-chemistry of fluorine

8. Fluorine and our atmosphere

9. Fluorine and the lithosphere

Section 3 - Fluorine, impact on mankind

10. Contributions of fluorinated molecules and products in medicine, pharmacy and biotechnologies

11. Fluorine, impact on human health

12. Fluorosis and physiological effects of fluorides on living organisms

13. Improving the quality of drinking water by defluoridation

Section 4 - Conclusion

14. What future for fluorine and fluorine products?

