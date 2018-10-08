Fluorine, Volume 5
1st Edition
A Paradoxical Element
Table of Contents
Section 1 - History and milestones of fluorine and fluorinated products
1. The true nature of the imperial murrhina through a critical lecture of Pliny’s “Naturalis Historia”
2. Uses of fluorinated minerals through centuries
3. Georgius Agricola, a humanist mineralogist and creator of the word "fluoride"
4. In search of the missing halogen, from the Renaissance to the end of XIXth century
5. The isolation of fluorine on June 1886 by a pharmacist and chemist: Henri Moissan
6. Developmental milestones of fluorinated products
Section 2 - Presence of fluorine and fluorinated compounds in our environment
7. Genesis and cosmo-chemistry of fluorine
8. Fluorine and our atmosphere
9. Fluorine and the lithosphere
Section 3 - Fluorine, impact on mankind
10. Contributions of fluorinated molecules and products in medicine, pharmacy and biotechnologies
11. Fluorine, impact on human health
12. Fluorosis and physiological effects of fluorides on living organisms
13. Improving the quality of drinking water by defluoridation
Section 4 - Conclusion
14. What future for fluorine and fluorine products?
Description
Fluorine: A Paradoxical Element, Volume Five, deals with the link between fluorine, humanity and the environment. It is divided into three main sections, including i) The history and developmental stages of fluorinated products, ii) Awareness of its importance in our environment, and iii) Recent contributions of fluoride products in medicine, pharmacy and our daily lives. Made engaging through interesting figures and accessible language, and written by a leading expert, Professor Tressaud, the book supports the work of scientists working in materials, toxicology and environmental science. It complements the author’s edited series, Progress in Fluorine Science, covering recent advances.
Key Features
- Describes background and contextual information regarding the history, development of understanding, and applications of this important element
- Explores the impacts of fluorine, both positive and negative, in the environment and biological systems
- Includes applied, real-world information from agencies, such as CNRS, NASA, HWS and DOH
Readership
Chemists, and scientists working in related areas: materials science, environmental science, toxicology, public health, pharmacology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 271
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 8th October 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128129913
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128129906
About the Authors
Alain Tressaud Author
Alain Tressaud is Emeritus Research Director at ICMCB-CNRS, Bordeaux University. He is President of the European Academy of Science in Brussels and member of several European academies. He founded and chaired the French Network on Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by CNRS, until 2008. He has received several awards, including the CEA Award of French Academy of Sciences (2008), the Fluorine Award of the American Chemical Society (2011), and the International Henri Moissan Prize (2013). His scientific interest covers various fields, including synthesis, physical chemical characterizations, applications in fluorine chemistry, solid state chemistry, and materials sciences. His work also deals with surface modification of materials and intercalation chemistry. Professor Tressaud’s scientific production includes more than 360 papers in international journals, 20 book chapter contributions, and 12 internationalized patents. He has also edited several books in his role as editor-in-chief of the series “Advances in Fluorine Science” (2006) and “Progress in Fluorine Science” (2016) with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
ICMCB-CNRS University of Bordeaux, Pessac Cedex, France