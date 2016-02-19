Fluorine Chemistry V4 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123955777, 9780323142458

Fluorine Chemistry V4

1st Edition

Editors: J.H. Simons
eBook ISBN: 9780323142458
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1965
Page Count: 804
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fluorine Chemistry, Volume IV provides an extensive survey and discussion on the physiological properties of fluoride ion and substances capable of producing it in aqueous solution.

This book elaborates the detrimental effects of excessive fluoride ingestion, through the beneficial effects of optimal amounts, to recognized detrimental effects, such as dental caries accompanied by suboptimal fluoride intake. Fluoride metabolism is discussed in detail, including the capacity for storage of fluoride by the bones and rates of excretion of fluoride from the body. This text also covers the relation of fluoride ion to the health of teeth and bones.

This publication is a good source for chemists and clinicians intending to acquire knowledge of the biological effects of fluoride.

Table of Contents


Preface

Dedication

Acknowledgments

List of Tables

Chapter 1. Biological Properties of Inorganic Fluorides

Acute Effects of Inorganic Fluorides

Fatal Human Poisonings

Nonfatal Human Poisonings

Acute Effects of Inorganic Fluorides on Experimental Animals

Chronic Effects of Inorganic Fluorides

Industrial Fluorosis

Nonindustrial Chronic Fluorosis

Chronic Poisoning in Animals

Metabolism of Inorganic Fluoride

Fluoride Absorption

Skeletal Deposition

Effects of Fluorides on Enzyme Systems

Effects of Inorganic Fluorides on Microorganisms

Inorganic Fluoride Compounds Useful as Insecticides

Supplementary Reference Material

Chapter 2. Effects of Fluorides on Bones and Teeth

Crippling Fluorosis

Physical Findings

Histological Findings

Endemic Skeletal Fluorosis

Industrial Fluorosis

Cattle

Fluoride Deposition in Bone

Mechanism

Differential Diagnosis

Factors Influencing Fluorosis

Osteosclerosis

Description

Physical Properties

Chemical Properties

Osteoporosis

Cellular Mechanisms

Limits

Physiological Status of Osteosclerosis

Arthritis

Fluoride Content of Bone in Bone Disease

Histogenesis and Mechanisms in the Development of Osteofluorosis

Introduction

Histogenesis

Mechanisms

Mottled Enamel

Historical

Description

Severity of Mottling vs. Fluoride Concentration in the Drinking Water

Prevention

Histogenesis

Statistical Nature of Mottling

Vitamin C and Fluorosis

Climatic Conditions and Mottling

Dental Caries

Historical

Effect of Climate on Optimal Water Fluoridation Concentrations

Age

Other Routes of Administration

Antibacterial Effects

Mechanism

Time at Which Fluoride Must be Available to the Tooth in Order to Inhibit Dental Caries

Preeruptive Fluoride Exposure

Neo-posteruptive Exposure

Continued Exposure

Lack of Mottling in Deciduous Teeth

Is the Surface Fluoride Deposited Preeruptively or After Eruption?

Fluoridation of Water

Hard Tissue Metabolism of Fluoride

Bone Fluoride; Low Fluoride Diets

Rapidity of Skeletal Deposition

Chemical Changes Induced by Fluoride

Physical Properties

Mechanism

Supplementary Reference Material

Bibliography

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
804
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1965
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323142458

About the Editor

J.H. Simons

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.