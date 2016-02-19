Fluorine Chemistry V4
1st Edition
Description
Fluorine Chemistry, Volume IV provides an extensive survey and discussion on the physiological properties of fluoride ion and substances capable of producing it in aqueous solution.
This book elaborates the detrimental effects of excessive fluoride ingestion, through the beneficial effects of optimal amounts, to recognized detrimental effects, such as dental caries accompanied by suboptimal fluoride intake. Fluoride metabolism is discussed in detail, including the capacity for storage of fluoride by the bones and rates of excretion of fluoride from the body. This text also covers the relation of fluoride ion to the health of teeth and bones.
This publication is a good source for chemists and clinicians intending to acquire knowledge of the biological effects of fluoride.
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Biological Properties of Inorganic Fluorides
Acute Effects of Inorganic Fluorides
Fatal Human Poisonings
Nonfatal Human Poisonings
Acute Effects of Inorganic Fluorides on Experimental Animals
Chronic Effects of Inorganic Fluorides
Industrial Fluorosis
Nonindustrial Chronic Fluorosis
Chronic Poisoning in Animals
Metabolism of Inorganic Fluoride
Fluoride Absorption
Skeletal Deposition
Effects of Fluorides on Enzyme Systems
Effects of Inorganic Fluorides on Microorganisms
Inorganic Fluoride Compounds Useful as Insecticides
Supplementary Reference Material
Chapter 2. Effects of Fluorides on Bones and Teeth
Crippling Fluorosis
Physical Findings
Histological Findings
Endemic Skeletal Fluorosis
Industrial Fluorosis
Cattle
Fluoride Deposition in Bone
Mechanism
Differential Diagnosis
Factors Influencing Fluorosis
Osteosclerosis
Description
Physical Properties
Chemical Properties
Osteoporosis
Cellular Mechanisms
Limits
Physiological Status of Osteosclerosis
Arthritis
Fluoride Content of Bone in Bone Disease
Histogenesis and Mechanisms in the Development of Osteofluorosis
Introduction
Histogenesis
Mechanisms
Mottled Enamel
Historical
Description
Severity of Mottling vs. Fluoride Concentration in the Drinking Water
Prevention
Histogenesis
Statistical Nature of Mottling
Vitamin C and Fluorosis
Climatic Conditions and Mottling
Dental Caries
Historical
Effect of Climate on Optimal Water Fluoridation Concentrations
Age
Other Routes of Administration
Antibacterial Effects
Mechanism
Time at Which Fluoride Must be Available to the Tooth in Order to Inhibit Dental Caries
Preeruptive Fluoride Exposure
Neo-posteruptive Exposure
Continued Exposure
Lack of Mottling in Deciduous Teeth
Is the Surface Fluoride Deposited Preeruptively or After Eruption?
Fluoridation of Water
Hard Tissue Metabolism of Fluoride
Bone Fluoride; Low Fluoride Diets
Rapidity of Skeletal Deposition
Chemical Changes Induced by Fluoride
Physical Properties
Mechanism
Supplementary Reference Material
Subject Index
