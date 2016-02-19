Fluorine Chemistry V4

Fluorine Chemistry, Volume IV provides an extensive survey and discussion on the physiological properties of fluoride ion and substances capable of producing it in aqueous solution.

This book elaborates the detrimental effects of excessive fluoride ingestion, through the beneficial effects of optimal amounts, to recognized detrimental effects, such as dental caries accompanied by suboptimal fluoride intake. Fluoride metabolism is discussed in detail, including the capacity for storage of fluoride by the bones and rates of excretion of fluoride from the body. This text also covers the relation of fluoride ion to the health of teeth and bones.

This publication is a good source for chemists and clinicians intending to acquire knowledge of the biological effects of fluoride.