Fluorine and the Environment: Atmospheric Chemistry, Emissions & Lithosphere, Volume 1

Advances in Fluorine Science presents critical multidisciplinary overviews for areas in which fluorine and fluoride compounds have a decisive impact. The individual volumes of Advances in Fluorine Science are thematic, addressing comprehensively both the science and applications on topics including the Environment, Green chemistry, Medicine, Health & Life Sciences, New Technologies & Materials Science, Energy and the Earth Sciences.

For each subject the contributors will clearly inform the reader on the nature of the problem (if any) and on the solutions, combining knowledge from different scientific disciplines, that have been proposed to solve each issue.

This volume covers a wide scope of important issues about our atmospheric environment and contains contributions from both chemists and environmental scientists. Articles review the origin of fluorine-emissions either from natural or anthropogenic origin; the chemistry of fluorine- and halogen-based species in the atmosphere; the monitoring and characterization of atmospheric pollutants; new generations of halocarbons and improved destruction procedures of banned CFCs; the role of fluorides within both our geosphere: volcanic magmas and natural fluorine emissions, and effects on our biosphere: life cycle, plants and animals.