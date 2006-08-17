Fluorine and the Environment: Atmospheric Chemistry, Emissions & Lithosphere - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444528117, 9780080463759

Fluorine and the Environment: Atmospheric Chemistry, Emissions & Lithosphere, Volume 1

1st Edition

Editors: Alain Tressaud
eBook ISBN: 9780080463759
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444528117
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th August 2006
Page Count: 318
Table of Contents

  1. Fluorine in the atmosphere (P. Ricaud, F. Lefevre).
  2. Evaluation and selection of CFC alternatives (A. Sekiya et al.).
  3. Trifluoromethyl sulphur pentafluoride, SF5CF3 : atmospheric chemistry and its environmental importance via the greenhouse effect (R.P.Tuckett).
  4. Production of second or third generation fluorine–based refrigerants from (Photo-) dechlorination of fluorocarbon wastes (Hideo Nishiumi et al.).
  5. Volcanic fluorine emissions: observations by fourier transform infrared spectroscopy (G.M. Sawyer, C. Oppenheimer).
  6. Fluorine and coexisting volatiles in the geosphere: the role in Japanese volcanic rocks (Katsuro Anazawa).
  7. Fluorine compounds in gaseous emissions from industrial sources: the case of ceramic industries (G. Bonvicini et al.).
  8. Some problems relating to fluorides in the environment: effects on plants and animals (A.W. Davison, L.H. Weinstein).

Description

Advances in Fluorine Science presents critical multidisciplinary overviews for areas in which fluorine and fluoride compounds have a decisive impact. The individual volumes of Advances in Fluorine Science are thematic, addressing comprehensively both the science and applications on topics including the Environment, Green chemistry, Medicine, Health & Life Sciences, New Technologies & Materials Science, Energy and the Earth Sciences.
For each subject the contributors will clearly inform the reader on the nature of the problem (if any) and on the solutions, combining knowledge from different scientific disciplines, that have been proposed to solve each issue.
This volume covers a wide scope of important issues about our atmospheric environment and contains contributions from both chemists and environmental scientists. Articles review the origin of fluorine-emissions either from natural or anthropogenic origin; the chemistry of fluorine- and halogen-based species in the atmosphere; the monitoring and characterization of atmospheric pollutants; new generations of halocarbons and improved destruction procedures of banned CFCs; the role of fluorides within both our geosphere: volcanic magmas and natural fluorine emissions, and effects on our biosphere: life cycle, plants and animals.

Key Features

  • Examines the role of fluorine and fluoride products in our environment: from the geosphere to the atmosphere through the biosphere
  • Discusses the efforts of scientists and industry groups towards the improvement of environmental and sustainability issues
  • Multidisciplinary contributions from chemists, geologists, biologists, environmentalists and industry staffs

Readership

For chemists, physico-chemists, environmentalists, zoologists, botanists, geologists, geophysicists, scientists interested in chemical processing, industry research leaders

Details

No. of pages:
318
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2006
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080463759
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444528117

About the Editors

Alain Tressaud

Alain Tressaud Editor

Alain Tressaud is Emeritus Research Director at ICMCB-CNRS, Bordeaux University. He is President of the European Academy of Science in Brussels and member of several European academies. He founded and chaired the French Network on Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by CNRS, until 2008. He has received several awards, including the CEA Award of French Academy of Sciences (2008), the Fluorine Award of the American Chemical Society (2011), and the International Henri Moissan Prize (2013). His scientific interest covers various fields, including synthesis, physical chemical characterizations, applications in fluorine chemistry, solid state chemistry, and materials sciences. His work also deals with surface modification of materials and intercalation chemistry. Professor Tressaud’s scientific production includes more than 360 papers in international journals, 20 book chapter contributions, and 12 internationalized patents. He has also edited several books in his role as editor-in-chief of the series “Advances in Fluorine Science” (2006) and “Progress in Fluorine Science” (2016) with Elsevier.

Affiliations and Expertise

ICMCB-CNRS University of Bordeaux, Pessac Cedex, France

