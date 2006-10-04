Fluorine and the Environment: Agrochemicals, Archaeology, Green Chemistry and Water, Volume 2
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Fluoride Removal from Water Using Adsorption Technique (M.S. Onyango, Hitoki
Matsuda).
- Water Defluoridation Processes: a Review - Application on Nanofiltration for Future Large Scale Pilot Plants (M. Pontié).
- Calixpyrrole-Fluoride Interactions: from Fundamental Research to Applications in the Environmental Field (A.F. Danil de Namor, I. Abbas).
- Fluorine-Containing Agrochemicals. An Overview of Recent Developments (Georges Theodoridis).
- Fluorine: Friend or Foe? A Green Chemist’s Perspective (S.J. Tavener, J.H. Clark).
- Emerging "Greener" Synthetic Routes to Hydrofluorocarbons: Metal Fluoride Mediated Oxyfluorination (M. Subramanian, T.G. Calvarese).
- Fluorine Analysis by Ion Beam Techniques for Dating Applications (M. Döbeli et al.).
- Fluorine and Its Relevance for Archaeological Studies (I. Reiche).
Description
Advances in Fluorine Science is a new book series presenting critical multidisciplinary overviews on areas in which fluorine and fluoride compounds have a decisive impact. The individual volumes of Advances in Fluorine Science are thematic, addressing comprehensively both the science and applications on topics including the Environment, Green chemistry, Medicine, Health & Life Sciences, New Technologies & Materials Science, Energy and the Earth Sciences.
In the present volume, the key-position of fluoro-products in agriculture is reviewed, since a large percentage of agro-chemicals and pesticides contain at least one fluorine atom. However, improvements in the use of fluorine-based products in agrochemicals cannot be developed without taking into consideration a safer environment, on both levels of greener synthesis routes and a reduction of the negative impact on plants and organisms. Within this scope, fluorine has a very peculiar place, since its high reactivity yields several advantages, for instance in by-passing various polluting multi-step reactions.
Fluorine-based materials are reviewed as efficient tools for protecting our cultural heritage. Also using up-to-date techniques such as ion beam analysis, this element can help relative dating applications, ranging from burial durations of archaeological bones and teeth to the determination of exposure ages of meteorites on the Antarctic ice shield.
Key Features
- Providing an original approach of the complex relationships between chemistry and the environment
- Reviewing the key-position of fluoro-products in agriculture
- Multidisciplinary contributions from chemists, geologists, biologists, environmentalists and industry staffs
Readership
For chemists and physico-chemists, also environmentalists, zoologists, botanists, geophysicists and archaeologists
Details
No. of pages: 296
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2006
- Published:
- 4th October 2006
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080465616
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780444526724
About the Serial Editors
Alain Tressaud Serial Editor
Alain Tressaud is Emeritus Research Director at ICMCB-CNRS, Bordeaux University. He is President of the European Academy of Science in Brussels and member of several European academies. He founded and chaired the French Network on Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by CNRS, until 2008. He has received several awards, including the CEA Award of French Academy of Sciences (2008), the Fluorine Award of the American Chemical Society (2011), and the International Henri Moissan Prize (2013). His scientific interest covers various fields, including synthesis, physical chemical characterizations, applications in fluorine chemistry, solid state chemistry, and materials sciences. His work also deals with surface modification of materials and intercalation chemistry. Professor Tressaud’s scientific production includes more than 360 papers in international journals, 20 book chapter contributions, and 12 internationalized patents. He has also edited several books in his role as editor-in-chief of the series “Advances in Fluorine Science” (2006) and “Progress in Fluorine Science” (2016) with Elsevier.
Affiliations and Expertise
ICMCB-CNRS University of Bordeaux, Pessac Cedex, France