Fluorinated Ionomers
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1 Introduction 1.1 Polymers 1.2 Physical Shapes 2 History 3 Manufacture 3.1 Introduction 3.2 Perfluorinated Ionomers 3.3 Polymerization 3.4 Fabrication 3.5 Hydrolysis and Acid Exchange 3.6 Finishing and Testing 3.7 Liquid Compositions 3.8 Fluorinated Ionomers with Phosphonic or Sulfonyl Imide Functional Groups 3.9 Partially Fluorinated Ionomers 3.10 Composite Materials of Ionomers and Inorganic Oxides 3.11 Remanufactured Membranes 4 Properties 4.1 Properties of the Precursor Polymers 4.2 Properties of the Ionic Forms 4.3 Morphology 4.4 Transport Properties 4.5 Optical Properties 4.6 Thermal Properties 4.7 Stability 5 Applications 5.1 Electrolysis 5.2 Sensors and Actuators 5.3 Dialysis 5.4 Gas and Vapor Diffusion 5.5 Protective Clothing 5.6 Catalysis 6 Fuel Cells and Batteries 6.1 Introduction 6.2 Operating Parameters 6.3 Ionomer Stability 6.4 Direct Methanol Fuel Cells (DMFCs) 6.5 Manufacture of MEAs 6.6 References 6.7 Further Reading 7 Commercial Membrane Types 7.1 Unreinforced Perfluorinated Sulfonic Acid Films 7.2 Reinforced Perfluorinated Membranes 8 Economic Aspects 8.1 Chlor-Alkali Cells 8.2 Fuel Cells 9 Experimental Methods 9.1 Infrared Spectra 9.2 Hydrolysis, Surface Hydrolysis and Staining 9.3 Other Reactions of the Precursor Polymer 9.4 Ion Exchange Equilibrium 9.5 Determination of EW by Titration or Infrared Analysis 9.6 Determining Melt Flow 9.7 Distinguishing the Precursor Polymer from Various Ionic Forms 9.8 Fenton's Test for Oxidative Stability 9.9 Examination of a Membrane 9.10 Determining the Permselectivity 9.11 Measuring Pervaporation Rates 9.12 Simple Electrolytic Cells 10 Heat Sealing and Repair 11 Handling and Storage 11.1 Handling the Film 11.2 Pretreatment 11.3 Installation 12 Toxicology, Safety and Disposal 12.1 Toxicology 12.2 Safety 12.3 Disposal 12.4 References Appendix A: A Chromic Acid Regeneration System Appendix B: Laboratory Chlor-alkali Cell Appendix C: Solution Cast Nafi on Film Appendix D: Plastic-Based Bipolar Plates Suppliers and Resources Glossary and Web Sites Index
Description
The author of this unique handbook on fluorinated ionomers is also the inventor of the first commercial product known as Nafion® (DuPont). The book covers partially fluorinated and perfluorinated polymers containing sufficient ionic groups to dominate the transport properties of the polymer. The emphasis of this book is on the practical aspects of working with fluorinated ionomers. It is intended to help the scientist and engineer in the preparation, fabrication, use, and study of these products as well as in the development of new applications and compositions.
Extensive coverage has been given to perfluorinated ionomers because of the practical importance of this group of polymers. Commercial products such as Nafion®, Aciplex® (Asahi Chemical) and Flemion® (Asahi Glass) are fluorinated ionomers have been discussed in detail. Whether you need information about use of fluorinated ionomers in fuel cells, batteries, chlor-alkali cells, sensors, fabrication techniques, or commercial products you will find it in this valuable handbook.
Key Features
• Applicable information and data on processing fluorinated ionomers.
• Author is the inventor of the first commercial fluorinated ionomer (Nafion – DuPont).
• Information provides stepping stone for development of new applications and compositions.
Readership
Chlor-alkali industry, including technology sellers to this industry. Manufacturers and distributors of fluorinated ionomers. The fuel cell industry will also find this book useful.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © William Andrew 2008
- Published:
- 3rd December 2007
- Imprint:
- William Andrew
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780815517252
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780815515418
About the Authors
Walther Grot Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Ion Power, Inc. (former DuPont), Delaware, U.S.A.