Fluorescent Proteins, Volume 85
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
- Fluorescent Proteins
Ian M. Dobie, Noel F. Lowndes and Kevin F. Sullivan
2. Functional Fusion Proteins by Random Transposon-Based GFP Insertion
Robert Mealer, Heather Butler & Thomas Hughes
3. Fluorescent Proteins for Photoactivation Experiments
Jennifer Lippincott-Schwartz and George H. Patterson
4. Design and Optimization of Genetically Encoded Fluorescent Biosensors: Gtpase Biosensors
Louis Hodgson and Klaus M. Hahn
5. Fast 4D Microscopy
J. R. De Mey, P. Kessler, J. Dompierre, F. P. Cordelières, A. Dieterlen, J. -L Vonesch, and J. –B. Sibarita
6. Single molecule imaging of fluorescent proteins
Adam D. Douglass and Ronald D. Vale
7. Counting Kinetochore Protein Numbers in Budding Yeast Using Genetically Encoded Fluorescent Proteins
Ajit Joglekar, E. D. Salmon, Kerry Bloom
8. Fluorescent Protein Applications in Plants
R. Howard Berg, Roger N. Beachy
9. Expression and Imaging of Fluorescent Proteins in the C. elegans Gonad and Early Embryo
Rebecca A. Green, Anjon Audhya, Andrei Pozniakovsky, Alexander Dammermann, Hayley Pemble, Joost Monen, Nathan Portier, Anthony Hyman, Arshad Desai and Karen Oegema
10. Fluorescent Proteins in Zebrafish Cell and Developmental Biology
H. William Detrich, III
11. Identifying and Quantitating Neural Stem and Progenitor Cells in the Adult Brain
Juan Manuel Encinas and Grigori Enikolopov
12. Using Fluorescent Proteins to Study mRNA Trafficking in Living Cells
Emmanuelle Querido and Pascal Chartrand
13. Visualising mRNA Localisation and Local Protein Translation in Neurons
Ralf Dahm, Manuel Zeitelhofer, Bernhard Götze, Michael A. Kiebler and Paolo Macchi
14. Quantitative FRAP in Analysis of Molecular Binding Dynamics In Vivo
James G. McNally
15. Quantitative and Qualitative Analysis of Plant Membrane Traffic Using
Fluorescent Proteins
Marketa Samalova, Mark Fricker, and Ian Moore.
16. Engineering FRET Constructs Using CFP and YFP
Satoshi Shimozono and Atsushi Miyawaki
17. Fluorescence Anisotropy Imaging Microscopy (FAIM) for homo-FRET in Living Cells
Marc Tramier and Maïté Coppey-Moisan
18. FRET by Fluorescence Polarization Microscopy
David W. Piston and Mark A. Rizzo
19. Bimolecular Fluorescence Complementation Visualization of Molecular Interactions in Living Cells
Tom K. Kerppola
20. Protein-protein interactions determined by fluorescence correlation spectroscopy
J. Langowski
21. Recent Advances on In Vivo Imaging with Fluorescent Proteins
Robert M. Hoffman
22. Computational Processing and Analysis of Dynamic Image Data
Jonas Dorn, Gaudenz Danuser and Ge Yang
23. Automated Classification of Mitotic Phenotypes of Human Cells Using Fluorescent Proteins
N. Harder, R. Eils, and K. Rohr
24. Open Tools for Storage and Management of Quantitative Image Data
Joshua Moore, Chris Allan, Jean-Marie Burel, Brian Loranger, Donald MacDonald, Jonathan Monk, and Jason R. Swedlow
Description
This new edition of Fluorescent Proteins presents current applications of autofluorescent proteins in cell and molecular biology authored by researchers from many of the key laboratories in the field. Starting from a current review of the broad palette of fluorescent proteins available, several chapters focus on key autofluorescent protein variants, including spectral variants, photodynamic variants as well as chimeric FP approaches. Molecular applications are addressed in chapters that detail work with single molecules, approaches to generating protein fusions and biosensors as well as analysis of protein-protein interactions in vivo by FRET, fluorescence polarization and fluorescence cross correlation techniques. A number of approaches to in vivo dynamics are presented, including FRAP, photoactivation, and 4-dimensional microscopy. Behavior of spindle components, membrane proteins, mRNA trafficking as well as analysis of cell types in tissues and in development are detailed and provide models for a wide variety of experimental approaches. In addition, several chapters deal directly with the computational issues involved in processing multidimensional image data and using fluorescent imaging to probe cellular behavior with quantitative modeling. This volume brings together the latest perspective and techniques on fluorescent proteins and will be an invaluable reference in a wide range of laboratories.
Readership
Graduate students in basic research, scientists, technicians, postdoctoral, and experienced researchers in fields of cell and developmental biology, molecular biology, genetics, neuroscience, and biochemistry--anyone who examines cells in a microscope
Details
- No. of pages:
- 660
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 14th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080557243
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123725585
About the Editors
Kevin Sullivan Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Biochemistry, National University of Ireland, Galway, Ireland