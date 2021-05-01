Fluorescent Probes, Volume 48
1st Edition
Table of Contents
1. Hydrogel microarray technology as a tool for clinical diagnostics
Dimitry Gryadunov
2. The use of probes and bacteriophages for bacteria detection
Jan Paczesny
3. Probes used with point-of-care microfluidic devices for pathogen detection
Navid Rabiee
4. Methods for combining FIB/SEM with three-dimensional fluorescence microscopy using CLEM approaches
Jost Enninga
5. Probes and Microbes
Rishein Gupta
6. Microbial signatures associated with cancers
Kishore Babu Challagundla
7. Fluorescent Aptamers for Detection and Treatment of Pathogenic Bacteria and Cancer
Aarushi Sharma
8. Labelled and Unlabeled Probes for Pathogen Detection with Molecular Biology Methods and Biosensors
Marisa Manzano
9. DNA/RNA-SIP Methods
Huaiying Yao
Description
Volume 48 in the Methods in Microbiology series, highlights new advances in the field, with this new volume presenting interesting chapters
Key Features
- Provides the authority and expertise of leading contributors from an international board of authors
- Presents the latest release in the Methods in Microbiology series
Readership
Undergraduates, graduates, academics and researchers in the field of Microbiology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 210
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2021
- Published:
- 1st May 2021
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128235157
About the Serial Editor
Volker Gurtler
Dr Gurtler is a Molecular biologist with extensive industry experience and expertise in DNA analysis for the identification and typing of organisms. He is known internationally as the author of the original methodology of ribotyping. He is Advisor to Geneious (Bioinformatics software company) and previous head of Molecular Biology at Austin Health Microbiology, currently Adjunct Professor at RMIT University, Editor of Journal of Microbiological Methods, Editor of Heliyon and Series Editor of Methods in Microbiology. Dr Gurtler is currently working in collaboration with Assoc. Prof Danilla Grando on ribosome analysis of E. coli isolates and association with virulence. He visits RMIT regularly to advise on experimental methods and help PhD students use Geneious Bioinformatic software.
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, RMIT University, Melbourne, Australia
