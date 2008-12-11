Fluorescence Spectroscopy, Volume 450
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Direct quantitation of Mg2+ - RNA interactions use of a fluorescent dye Dan Grilley, Ana Maria Soto, and David E. Draper
A Method in Enzymology for Measuring Intracellular Protease Activities in Live Cells Beverly Z. Packard and Akira Komoriya
Using Fluorophore-labeled Oligonucleotides to Measure Affinities of Protein-DNA Interactions Brian J. Anderson and Joel F. Schildbach
Site-Selective Red-Edge Effects Alexander P. Demchenko
Multiparametric Probing of Microenvironment with Solvatochromic Fluorescent Dyes Andrey S. Klymchenko and Alexander Demchenko
Pteridine Probes for Nucleic Acid Analysis Mary E. Hawkins
Application of Single Molecule Spectroscopy in Studying Enzyme Kinetics and Mechanism Jue Shi, Ari Gafni, and Duncan Steel
Fluorescence Approaches in Quantifying Bio-Molecular Interactions Catherine A. Royer and Suzanne
Applications of Up-Conversion Methods in Studies of Proteins and Peptides Jay Knutson
Spectroscopic Studies of Molecular Solvent Relaxation Mark Maroncelli
Single Molecule Fluorescence Studies of the Dynamics of Gene Regulation Jie Xiao
New Fluorescence Methods for Studies of Muscle Proteins Robert E. Dale
Fluorescence Probes for Analysis of Membrane Proteins Amitabha Chattopadhyay
Fluorescence Methods for Protein-Protein interaction in Membranes Kalina Hristova
Fluorescence Detection of Specific Ions Bernard Valeur
Measuring Picomolar Intracellular Exchangable Zn in PC-12 Cells using a Ratiometric Fluorescence Biosensor
R.A. Bozym
Monitoring Free Zinc in the Mitochondrion Richard B Thompson, et al
Metal-enhanced fluorescence: An emerging tool in biotechnology Chris D. Geddes, et al
Radiative Decay Engineering, Surface Plasmon-Coupled Directional Emission Joseph R Lakowicz, et al
Time-resolved fluorescence anisotropy and the measurement of protein conformational flexibility David A. Johnson (University of California Riverside)
Tranes and other new Analysis Procedures in wavelength resolved fluorescence. Pariasamy (Mumbay)
From Quantum Theory to Molecular Fluorescence. D. Toptygin
Probing Protein Electrostatics with Synthetic amino acids. Bruce Cohen (UCSF)
Analysis of Complex Fluorescence Anisotropy Decay William Laws, Montana
Studies of Segmental Protein Dynamics with Time and Energy ? Resolved Fluorescence Spectroscopy D. Toptygin and L. Brand
Complex Fluorescence Decay of Trytophan in Proteins. Mary D. Barkley
Description
Fluorescence spectroscopy is a type of electromagnetic spectroscopy, using a beam of light, which analyzes fluorescence from a sample. Given its extremely high sensitivity and selectivity, it is an important investigational tool in many areas including material sciences, analytical sciences, and across a broad range of chemical, biochemical and medical research. It has become an essential investigational technique allowing detailed, real-time observation of the structure and dynamics of intact biological systems. The pharmaceutical industry uses it heavily and it has become a dominating technique in biochemistry and molecular genetics.
About the Serial Volume Editors
Ludwig Brand Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
McCollum-Pratt Institute, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA
Michael Johnson Serial Volume Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Virginia Health Sciences Center, Charlottesville, USA