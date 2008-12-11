Fluorescence Spectroscopy - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123745866, 9780080923345

Fluorescence Spectroscopy, Volume 450

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Ludwig Brand Michael Johnson
eBook ISBN: 9780080923345
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123745866
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 11th December 2008
Page Count: 400
Table of Contents

Direct quantitation of Mg2+ - RNA interactions use of a fluorescent dye Dan Grilley, Ana Maria Soto, and David E. Draper

A Method in Enzymology for Measuring Intracellular Protease Activities in Live Cells Beverly Z. Packard and Akira Komoriya

Using Fluorophore-labeled Oligonucleotides to Measure Affinities of Protein-DNA Interactions Brian J. Anderson and Joel F. Schildbach

Site-Selective Red-Edge Effects Alexander P. Demchenko

Multiparametric Probing of Microenvironment with Solvatochromic Fluorescent Dyes Andrey S. Klymchenko and Alexander Demchenko

Pteridine Probes for Nucleic Acid Analysis Mary E. Hawkins

Application of Single Molecule Spectroscopy in Studying Enzyme Kinetics and Mechanism Jue Shi, Ari Gafni, and Duncan Steel

Fluorescence Approaches in Quantifying Bio-Molecular Interactions Catherine A. Royer and Suzanne

Applications of Up-Conversion Methods in Studies of Proteins and Peptides Jay Knutson

Spectroscopic Studies of Molecular Solvent Relaxation Mark Maroncelli

Single Molecule Fluorescence Studies of the Dynamics of Gene Regulation Jie Xiao

New Fluorescence Methods for Studies of Muscle Proteins Robert E. Dale

Fluorescence Probes for Analysis of Membrane Proteins Amitabha Chattopadhyay

Fluorescence Methods for Protein-Protein interaction in Membranes Kalina Hristova

Fluorescence Detection of Specific Ions Bernard Valeur

Measuring Picomolar Intracellular Exchangable Zn in PC-12 Cells using a Ratiometric Fluorescence Biosensor
R.A. Bozym

Monitoring Free Zinc in the Mitochondrion Richard B Thompson, et al

Metal-enhanced fluorescence: An emerging tool in biotechnology Chris D. Geddes, et al

Radiative Decay Engineering, Surface Plasmon-Coupled Directional Emission Joseph R Lakowicz, et al

Time-resolved fluorescence anisotropy and the measurement of protein conformational flexibility David A. Johnson (University of California Riverside)

Tranes and other new Analysis Procedures in wavelength resolved fluorescence. Pariasamy (Mumbay)

From Quantum Theory to Molecular Fluorescence. D. Toptygin

Probing Protein Electrostatics with Synthetic amino acids. Bruce Cohen (UCSF)

Analysis of Complex Fluorescence Anisotropy Decay William Laws, Montana

Studies of Segmental Protein Dynamics with Time and Energy ? Resolved Fluorescence Spectroscopy D. Toptygin and L. Brand

Complex Fluorescence Decay of Trytophan in Proteins. Mary D. Barkley

Description

Fluorescence spectroscopy is a type of electromagnetic spectroscopy, using a beam of light, which analyzes fluorescence from a sample. Given its extremely high sensitivity and selectivity, it is an important investigational tool in many areas including material sciences, analytical sciences, and across a broad range of chemical, biochemical and medical research. It has become an essential investigational technique allowing detailed, real-time observation of the structure and dynamics of intact biological systems. The pharmaceutical industry uses it heavily and it has become a dominating technique in biochemistry and molecular genetics.

Key Features

  • Keeps MIE buyers and online subscribers up-to-date with the latest research with this highly used technique.

  • Provides tried and tested techniques which eliminate searching through many different sources.

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, cell biologists, and molecular biologists.

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080923345
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123745866

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Ludwig Brand Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

McCollum-Pratt Institute, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA

Michael Johnson Serial Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Virginia Health Sciences Center, Charlottesville, USA

