Fluorescence Microscopy of Living Cells in Culture, Part B, Volume 30
1st Edition
Quantitative Fluorescence Microscopy-Imaging and Spectroscopy
Series Editors: D. Lansing Taylor Yu-Li Wang
eBook ISBN: 9780080859286
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th February 1989
Page Count: 502
Details
- No. of pages:
- 502
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1989
- Published:
- 28th February 1989
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080859286
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
D. Lansing Taylor Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
DEPARTMENT OF BIOLOGICAL SCIENCES CENTER FOR FLUORESCENCE RESEARCH IN BIOMEDICAL SCIENCES, CARNEGIE-MELLON UNIVERSITY PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA
Yu-Li Wang Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA, USA
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.