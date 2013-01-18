Fluorescence Fluctuation Spectroscopy (FFS) Part B - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124055391, 9780124058576

Fluorescence Fluctuation Spectroscopy (FFS) Part B, Volume 519

1st Edition

Serial Volume Editors: Sergey Tetin
eBook ISBN: 9780124058576
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124055391
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 18th January 2013
Page Count: 376
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
138.00
117.30
200.86
170.73
199.00
169.15
155.00
131.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
187.00
158.95
118.00
100.30
200.86
170.73
147.00
124.95
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Contributors

Preface

Methods in Enzymology

Chapter One. FCS in STED Microscopy

1 Introduction

2 STED-FCS of Lipid Membrane Dynamics

3 Lipid Membrane Dynamics

4 Conclusions

References

Further Reading

Chapter Two. Analyzing Förster Resonance Energy Transfer with Fluctuation Algorithms

1 Introduction

2 FRET and FCS

3 Filtered FCS

4 Applications

5 Discussion

References

Chapter Three. Fluorescence Fluctuation Spectroscopy Approaches to the Study of Receptors in Live Cells

1 Introduction

2 Selected FFS Studies

3 Choice of Fluorophores: General Considerations

4 Cells: General Considerations

5 Summary

References

Chapter Four. Studying the Protein Corona on Nanoparticles by FCS

1 Introduction

2 Sample Preparation

3 Experimental Procedures

4 Data Analysis

5 Protein Corona Formation Measured by FCS

6 Conclusions

References

Chapter Five. Studying Antibody–Antigen Interactions with Fluorescence Fluctuation Spectroscopy

1 Introduction

2 Binding Model and Experimental Considerations

3 Studying Antibodies with FFS

4 Instrumentation

References

Chapter Six. Fluorescence Fluctuation Approaches to the Study of Adhesion and Signaling

1 Introduction

2 A Fluorescence Fluctuation Toolbox

3 Experimental Implementation

4 Applications

5 Conclusion

References

Chapter Seven. Interactions in Gene Expression Networks Studied by Two-Photon Fluorescence Fluctuation Spectroscopy

1 Introduction

2 In Vitro Interactions Between Proteins and Nucleic Acids Using Fluctuation Approaches

3 FFM in Live Bacterial Cells

4 Conclusions and Perspectives

References

Chapter Eight. Studying Ion Exchange in Solution and at Biological Membranes by FCS

1 Introduction

2 Ion Exchange Monitoring by FCS—Basic Approach

3 Monitoring of Local Ion Concentrations and Exchange in Solution

4 Monitoring of Proton Exchange at Biological Membranes by FCS

5 Approach for Ion Exchange Monitoring Incorporating Dual Color Fluorescence Cross Correlation Spectroscopy (FCCS)

6 Conclusions

References

Chapter Nine. Fluctuation Analysis of Activity Biosensor Images for the Study of Information Flow in Signaling Pathways

1 Introduction

2 Activity Biosensors

3 Extracting Activity Fluctuations in a Cell Shape Invariant Space

4 Correlation Analysis of Activity Fluctuations for Pathway Reconstruction

5 Outlook

References

Chapter Ten. Probing the Plasma Membrane Organization in Living Cells by Spot Variation Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy

Abbreviations

1 Introduction

2 Optical Setups for Sizing the Excitation Volume

3 General Considerations for svFCS Acquisition

4 Measurements on Living Cells

5 svFCS Data Analysis and Curve Fitting

6 The Nature of the Molecular Constraints on Lateral Diffusion

7 Summary and Future Outlook

References

Author Index

Subject Index

Description

This new volume of Methods in Enzymology continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. This volume covers fluorescence fluctuation spectroscopy and includes chapters on such topics as Förster resonance energy transfer (fret) with fluctuation algorithms, protein corona on nanoparticles by FCS, and FFS approaches to the study of receptors in live cells.

Key Features

  • Continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field
  • Covers fluorescence fluctuation spectroscopy
  • Contains chapters on such topics as Förster resonance energy transfer (fret) with fluctuation algorithms, protein corona on nanoparticles by FCS, and FFS approaches to the study of receptors in live cells

Readership

Biochemists, biophysicists, molecular biologists, analytical chemists, and physiologists

Details

No. of pages:
376
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780124058576
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124055391

Ratings and Reviews

About the Serial Volume Editors

Sergey Tetin Serial Volume Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.