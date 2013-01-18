Fluorescence Fluctuation Spectroscopy (FFS) Part B, Volume 519
Chapter One. FCS in STED Microscopy
1 Introduction
2 STED-FCS of Lipid Membrane Dynamics
3 Lipid Membrane Dynamics
4 Conclusions
References
Further Reading
Chapter Two. Analyzing Förster Resonance Energy Transfer with Fluctuation Algorithms
1 Introduction
2 FRET and FCS
3 Filtered FCS
4 Applications
5 Discussion
References
Chapter Three. Fluorescence Fluctuation Spectroscopy Approaches to the Study of Receptors in Live Cells
1 Introduction
2 Selected FFS Studies
3 Choice of Fluorophores: General Considerations
4 Cells: General Considerations
5 Summary
References
Chapter Four. Studying the Protein Corona on Nanoparticles by FCS
1 Introduction
2 Sample Preparation
3 Experimental Procedures
4 Data Analysis
5 Protein Corona Formation Measured by FCS
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter Five. Studying Antibody–Antigen Interactions with Fluorescence Fluctuation Spectroscopy
1 Introduction
2 Binding Model and Experimental Considerations
3 Studying Antibodies with FFS
4 Instrumentation
References
Chapter Six. Fluorescence Fluctuation Approaches to the Study of Adhesion and Signaling
1 Introduction
2 A Fluorescence Fluctuation Toolbox
3 Experimental Implementation
4 Applications
5 Conclusion
References
Chapter Seven. Interactions in Gene Expression Networks Studied by Two-Photon Fluorescence Fluctuation Spectroscopy
1 Introduction
2 In Vitro Interactions Between Proteins and Nucleic Acids Using Fluctuation Approaches
3 FFM in Live Bacterial Cells
4 Conclusions and Perspectives
References
Chapter Eight. Studying Ion Exchange in Solution and at Biological Membranes by FCS
1 Introduction
2 Ion Exchange Monitoring by FCS—Basic Approach
3 Monitoring of Local Ion Concentrations and Exchange in Solution
4 Monitoring of Proton Exchange at Biological Membranes by FCS
5 Approach for Ion Exchange Monitoring Incorporating Dual Color Fluorescence Cross Correlation Spectroscopy (FCCS)
6 Conclusions
References
Chapter Nine. Fluctuation Analysis of Activity Biosensor Images for the Study of Information Flow in Signaling Pathways
1 Introduction
2 Activity Biosensors
3 Extracting Activity Fluctuations in a Cell Shape Invariant Space
4 Correlation Analysis of Activity Fluctuations for Pathway Reconstruction
5 Outlook
References
Chapter Ten. Probing the Plasma Membrane Organization in Living Cells by Spot Variation Fluorescence Correlation Spectroscopy
Abbreviations
1 Introduction
2 Optical Setups for Sizing the Excitation Volume
3 General Considerations for svFCS Acquisition
4 Measurements on Living Cells
5 svFCS Data Analysis and Curve Fitting
6 The Nature of the Molecular Constraints on Lateral Diffusion
7 Summary and Future Outlook
References
Description
This new volume of Methods in Enzymology continues the legacy of this premier serial with quality chapters authored by leaders in the field. This volume covers fluorescence fluctuation spectroscopy and includes chapters on such topics as Förster resonance energy transfer (fret) with fluctuation algorithms, protein corona on nanoparticles by FCS, and FFS approaches to the study of receptors in live cells.
