Fluidic Components and Equipment 1968–9 - 1st Edition

Fluidic Components and Equipment 1968–9

1st Edition

Pergamon Electronics Data Series

Editors: G.W.A. Dummer J. Mackenzie Robertson
eBook ISBN: 9781483147727
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1968
Page Count: 848
Description

Fluidic Components and Equipment 1968—9 presents information on a wide range of fluidic components, systems, techniques, and equipment. A few of the many ways in which fluid interaction can be utilized to perform useful functions are explained, and typical elements, circuits, and systems are described. This book is comprised of six sections and opens with an overview of the fundamentals of fluidic devices, including their four basic functional component parts: power source, receiver, control input, and control region. The next section presents several of the major areas that must be considered in developing functional networks from individual elements, including noise considerations in signal amplification, impedance matching for maximum momentum transfer, and circuit techniques for temperature and pressure tolerance. Pulse elements and circuits are then described, giving examples of how various digital functions can be implemented using jet wall-attachment elements. The remaining sections discuss jet beam deflection, confined-jet amplifiers, and vortex amplifiers, along with some practical applications of fluidic devices and principles. This monograph will be a valuable resource for engineers active or interested in acquiring data on the techniques and equipment used in fluidics.

Table of Contents


Guide to Contents

Index to Manufacturers' Products - Acknowledgments

Index to Products and Applications - by Manufacturer

Index to Products and Applications - by Function

Glossary of Fluidics Terms

Data Section

