Fluid-Structure Interactions
1st Edition
Slender Structures and Axial Flow
Description
This volume emphasizes the fundamentals and mechanisms giving rise to flow-induced vibration of use to researchers, designers, and operators. Fluid–Structure Interactions provides useful problem-solving tools, and conveys the ideas in a physically comprehensible manner. The book includes a complete bibliography of important work in the field.
Key Features
. The Non-linear behaviour of Fluid-Structure interactions . The possible existence of chaotic oscillations . The use of this area as a model to demonstrate new mathematical techniques
This book will prove invaluable to researchers, practitioners, and students in fluid-structure interactions, flow-induced vibrations, and dynamics and vibrations.
Readership
Graduates, researchers, and practitioners in fluid structure interaction, flow induced vibrations, dynamics, and vibrations.
Table of Contents
Preface. Introduction. Concepts, Definitions and Methods. Pipes Conveying Fluid: Linear Dynamics I. Pipes Conveying Fluid: Linear Dynamics II. Nonlinear and Chaotic Dynamics. Curved Pipes Conveying Fluid. First-Principles Derivation of Equation of Motion. Analytical Evaluation of h2r, c2, and d3r. Destabilization by Damping. Experimental Methods for Elastomer Pipes. Timoshenko Equations and Associated Analysis. Basics of Nonlinear Dynamics. Newtonian Derivation of Nonlinear Equations. Nonlinear Analysis of a Pipe Conveying Fluid. Fractal Dimension. Derivations for Equations in Chapter 6. Matrices for an Extensible Curved Pipe. Subject Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 572
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1998
- Published:
- 12th October 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080531755
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780125443609
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781493301775
About the Author
Michael Paidoussis
Michael Païdoussis is the Thomas Workman Emeritus Professor of Mechanical Engineering at McGill University and a Fellow of the Canadian Society for Mechanical Engineering (CSME), the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE), the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the Royal Society of Canada, the Canadian Academy of Engineering and the American Academy of Mechanics (AAM). He is the Founding Editor of the Journal of Fluids and Structures, as of 1986. He has won the ASME Fluids Engineering Award in 1999 and the CANCAM prize in 1995. His principal research interests are in fluid-structure interactions, flow-induced vibrations, aero- and hydroelasticity, dynamics, nonlinear dynamics and chaos, all areas in which he is recognized as a leading expert.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus of Mechanical Engineering, McGill University, Canada, Fellow of the Canadian Society for Mechanical Engineering (CSME), the Institution of Mechanical Engineers (IMechE), the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME) and the American Academy of Mechanics (AAM)
Reviews
"[a] very fine book... Not only is the scientific-technical content of high callibre, also the style of reporting is commendable, sometimes being outright funny and/or bordering on the artistic!" - Professor Moe, Visiting Professor, Texas A&M, USA.