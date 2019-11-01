Fluid-Solid Interaction Dynamics: Theory, Variational Principles, Numerical Methods and Applications gives a comprehensive accounting of fluid-solid interaction dynamics, including theory, numerical methods and their solutions for various FSI problems in engineering. The title provides the fundamental theories, methodologies and results developed in the application of FSI dynamics. Four numerical approaches that can be used with almost all integrated FSI systems in engineering are presented. Methods are linked with examples to illustrate results. In addition, numerical results are compared with available experiments or numerical data in order to demonstrate the accuracy of the approaches and their value to engineering applications.

The title gives readers the state-of-the-art in theory, variational principles, numerical modeling and applications for fluid-solid interaction dynamics. Readers will be able to independently formulate models to solve their engineering FSI problems using information from this book.