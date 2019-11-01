Fluid-Solid Interaction Dynamics
1st Edition
Theory, Variational Principles, Numerical Methods and Applications
Description
Fluid-Solid Interaction Dynamics: Theory, Variational Principles, Numerical Methods and Applications gives a comprehensive accounting of fluid-solid interaction dynamics, including theory, numerical methods and their solutions for various FSI problems in engineering. The title provides the fundamental theories, methodologies and results developed in the application of FSI dynamics. Four numerical approaches that can be used with almost all integrated FSI systems in engineering are presented. Methods are linked with examples to illustrate results. In addition, numerical results are compared with available experiments or numerical data in order to demonstrate the accuracy of the approaches and their value to engineering applications.
The title gives readers the state-of-the-art in theory, variational principles, numerical modeling and applications for fluid-solid interaction dynamics. Readers will be able to independently formulate models to solve their engineering FSI problems using information from this book.
Key Features
- Presents the state-of-the-art in fluid-solid interaction dynamics, providing theory, method and results
- Takes an integrated approach to formulate, model and simulate FSI problems in engineering
- Illustrates results with concrete examples
- Gives four numerical approaches and related theories that are suitable for almost all integrated FSI systems
- Provides the necessary information for bench scientists to independently formulate, model, and solve physical FSI problems in engineering
Readership
Scientific researchers in engineering, physical science, applied mathematics and aligned fields working on linear and nonlinear FSI analysis, including: marine and ocean engineers; civil engineers; aeronautical and astronautical engineers; medical and biological engineers; and research students in these fields
Table of Contents
- Introduction
2. Cartesian Tensor and Matrix Calculus
3. Fundamentals of Continuum Mechanics
4. Variational Principles of Linear FSI Systems
5. Solutions of Some Linear FSI Problems
6. Preliminaries of Waves
7. Finite Element Models for Linear FSI Problems
8. Mixed FE-BE Model for Linear Water-structure Interactions
9. Hydroelasticity Theory of Ship-water Interactions
10. Variational principles for nonlinear fluid-solid interactions
11. Mixed FE – CFD Method for Nonlinear Fluid-solid Interactions
12. Mixed Finite Element – Smoothed Particle Methods for Nonlinear Fluid-solid Interactions Appendices
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1200
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128193532
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128193525
About the Author
Jing Tang Xing
Jing Tang Xing is Emeritus Professor of Applied Mechanics in the Fluid-Structure Interaction Group, in the School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, at the University of Southampton in the UK. He received his PhD in Solid Mechanics from Tsinghua University in China. He has published widely in the field of fluid-solid interaction dynamics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor, Applied Mechanics in the Fluid-Structure Interaction Group, School of Engineering and Physical Sciences, University of Southampton, UK