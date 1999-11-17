Fluid Power Dynamics
1st Edition
Description
Fluid Power Dynamics is a 12-chapter book in two sections covering the basics of fluid power through hydraulic system components and troubleshooting. The second section covers pneumatics from basics through to troubleshooting.
This is the latest book in a new series published by Butterworth-Heinemann in association with PLANT ENGINEERING magazine. PLANT ENGINEERING fills a unique information need for the men and women who operate and maintain industrial plants: It bridges the information gap between engineering education and practical application. As technology advances at increasingly faster rates, this information service is becoming more and more important. Since its first issue in 1947, PLANT ENGINEERING has stood as the leading problem-solving information source for America's industrial plant engineers, and this book series will effectively contribute to that resource and reputation.
Readership
Mechanical engineers: industrial, plant and maintenance engineers and operators
Table of Contents
Fluid power basics; introduction to hydraulics; forces in liquids; hydraulic system components; basic diagrams and systems; troubleshooting hydraulic circuits; pneumatics basics; characteristics of compressed air; fundamental concepts; pneumatic system components; pneumatic circuits; and troubleshooting pneumatic circuits.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
- Published:
- 17th November 1999
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080506623
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750671743
About the Author
R. Keith Mobley
Mr. Mobley is president and CEO of Integrated Systems Inc. of Knoxville, Tenn. He has written numerous publications on such topics as plant performance, maintenance engineering, maintenance management, and predictive maintenance. He is also a contributing editor for Plant Services magazine.
Affiliations and Expertise
Integrated Systems Inc., Knoxville, TN, USA