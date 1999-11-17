Fluid Power Dynamics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750671743, 9780080506623

Fluid Power Dynamics

1st Edition

Authors: R. Keith Mobley
eBook ISBN: 9780080506623
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750671743
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 17th November 1999
Page Count: 288
Description

Fluid Power Dynamics is a 12-chapter book in two sections covering the basics of fluid power through hydraulic system components and troubleshooting. The second section covers pneumatics from basics through to troubleshooting.

This is the latest book in a new series published by Butterworth-Heinemann in association with PLANT ENGINEERING magazine. PLANT ENGINEERING fills a unique information need for the men and women who operate and maintain industrial plants: It bridges the information gap between engineering education and practical application. As technology advances at increasingly faster rates, this information service is becoming more and more important. Since its first issue in 1947, PLANT ENGINEERING has stood as the leading problem-solving information source for America's industrial plant engineers, and this book series will effectively contribute to that resource and reputation.

Readership

Mechanical engineers: industrial, plant and maintenance engineers and operators

Table of Contents

Fluid power basics; introduction to hydraulics; forces in liquids; hydraulic system components; basic diagrams and systems; troubleshooting hydraulic circuits; pneumatics basics; characteristics of compressed air; fundamental concepts; pneumatic system components; pneumatic circuits; and troubleshooting pneumatic circuits.

Details

No. of pages:
288
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1999
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080506623
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750671743

About the Author

R. Keith Mobley

Mr. Mobley is president and CEO of Integrated Systems Inc. of Knoxville, Tenn. He has written numerous publications on such topics as plant performance, maintenance engineering, maintenance management, and predictive maintenance. He is also a contributing editor for Plant Services magazine.

Affiliations and Expertise

Integrated Systems Inc., Knoxville, TN, USA

