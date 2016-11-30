Fluid Phase Behavior for Conventional and Unconventional Oil and Gas Reservoirs
1st Edition
Description
Fluid Phase Behavior for Conventional and Unconventional Oil and Gas Reservoirs delivers information on the role of PVT (pressure-volume-temperature) tests/data in various aspects, in particular reserve estimation, reservoir modeling, flow assurance, and enhanced oil recovery for both conventional and unconventional reservoirs.
This must-have reference also prepares engineers on the importance of PVT tests, how to evaluate the data, develop an effective management plan for flow assurance, and gain perspective of flow characterization, with a particular focus on shale oil, shale gas, gas hydrates, and tight oil making.
This book is a critical resource for today’s reservoir engineer, helping them effectively manage and maximize a company’s oil and gas reservoir assets.
Key Features
- Provides tactics on reservoir phase behavior and dynamics with new information on shale oil and gas hydrates
- Helps readers Improve on the effect of salt concentration and application to C02-Acid Gas Disposal with content on water-hydrocarbon systems
- Provides practical experience with PVT and tuning of EOS with additional online excel spreadsheet examples
Readership
Petroleum Engineers, Reservoir Engineers, Production Engineers. Petroleum Engineering Students – Graduate Level
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- List of Contributors
- Biography
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Chapter One. Oil and Gas Properties and Correlations
- 1.1. Introduction
- 1.2. Crude Oil Properties
- 1.3. Gas Properties
- 1.4. Interfacial Tension
- Chapter Two. Equations of State
- 2.1. Introduction
- 2.2. Cubic Equation of State (EOS)
- 2.3. Noncubic EOS
- 2.4. Corresponding State Correlations
- 2.5. Mixing Rules
- Chapter Three. Plus Fraction Characterization
- 3.1. Introduction
- 3.2. Experimental Methods
- 3.3. Splitting Methods
- 3.4. Properties Estimation
- 3.5. Recommended Plus Fraction Characterization Procedure
- Chapter Four. Tuning Equations of State
- 4.1. Matching the Saturation Pressure Using the Extended Groups
- 4.2. Grouping Methods
- 4.3. Composition Retrieval
- 4.4. Assigning Properties to Multiple Carbon Number
- 4.5. Matching the Saturation Pressure Using the Grouped Composition
- 4.6. Volume Translation
- Chapter Five. Vapor–Liquid Equilibrium (VLE) Calculations
- 5.1. An Introduction to Equilibrium
- 5.2. Flash Calculations
- 5.3. Methods of Finding K-Value
- 5.4. Bubble and Dew-point Calculations
- 5.5. A Discussion on the Stability
- 5.6. Multiphase Flash Calculations
- 5.7. Calculation of Saturation Pressures With Stability Analysis
- 5.8. Identifying Phases
- Chapter Six. Fluid Sampling
- 6.1. Introduction
- 6.2. Sampling Method
- 6.3. Recombination
- 6.4. PVT Tests
- 6.5. Flash Calculation
- Chapter Seven. Retrograde Gas Condensate
- 7.1. Introduction
- 7.2. Gas-Condensate Flow Regions
- 7.3. Equations of State
- 7.4. Mixing Rules
- 7.5. Heavy Fractions
- 7.6. Gas Properties
- Chapter Eight. Gas Hydrates
- 8.1. Introduction
- 8.2. Types and Properties of Hydrates
- 8.3. Thermodynamic Conditions for Hydrate Formation
- 8.4. Hydrate Deposition
- 8.5. Hydrate Inhibitions
- Chapter Nine. Characterization of Shale Gas
- 9.1. Introduction
- 9.2. Shale Gas Reservoir Characteristics
- 9.3. Basic Science Behind Confinement
- 9.4. Effect of Confinement on Phase Envelope
- Chapter Ten. Characterization of Shale Oil
- 10.1. Introduction
- 10.2. Types of Fluids in Shale Reservoirs and Genesis of Liquid in Shale Pores
- 10.3. Shale Pore Structure and Heterogeneity
- 10.4. Shale Oil Extraction
- 10.5. Including Confinement in Thermodynamics
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 554
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 30th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128034460
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128034378
About the Author
Alireza Bahadori
Alireza Bahadori, PhD, CEng, MIChemE, CPEng, MIEAust, RPEQ, NER is a research staff member in the School of Environment, Science and Engineering at Southern Cross University, Lismore, NSW, Australia, and managing director and CEO of Australian Oil and Gas Services, Pty. Ltd. He received his PhD from Curtin University, Perth, Western Australia. During the past twenty years, Dr. Bahadori has held various process and petroleum engineering positions and was involved in many large-scale oil and gas projects. His multiple books have been published by multiple major publishers, including Elsevier. He is Chartered Engineer (CEng) and Chartered Member of Institution of Chemical Engineers, London, UK (MIChemE). Chartered Professional Engineer (CPEng) and Chartered Member of Institution of Engineers Australia, Registered Professional Engineer of Queensland (RPEQ), Registered Chartered Engineer of Engineering Council of United Kingdom and Engineers Australia's National Engineering Register (NER).
Affiliations and Expertise
Research Staff Member, School of Environment, Science, and Engineering, Southern Cross University, Lismore, NSW, Australia