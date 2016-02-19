Fluid Mixing II documents the proceedings of a symposium organized by the Yorkshire Branch and the Fluid Mixing Processes Subject Group of the Institution of Chemical Engineers and held at Bradford University, on 3-5 April 1984. The conference covers all aspects of mixing including the assessment of mixture quality, experimental and theoretical studies of mixing, chemical reaction and mass transfer, heat transfer, novel experimental techniques, scale-up and optimization. This volume contains 12 papers that deal with topics such as drawdown of floating solids into mechanically agitated vessels; effects of water/cement ratio, intensity of mixing, age and cement particle size and shape upon rheological properties of cement grouts with and without admixture; and mixing of non-absorbent solids with liquids. Other studies cover the flooding transition of a Rushton turbine operating in a gas-liquid system; power consumption in a three phase (liquid-solid-gas) mixing process in a stirred vessel; and an experimental technique for studying the rate of inter-zone mixing.