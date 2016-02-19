Fluid Mixing II - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780852951712, 9781483136240

Fluid Mixing II

1st Edition

A Symposium Organised by the Yorkshire Branch and the Fluid Mixing Processes Subject Group of the Institution of Chemical Engineers and Held at Bradford University, 3-5 April 1984

Authors: M.F. Edwards N. Harnby J.C. Middleton
eBook ISBN: 9781483136240
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1984
Page Count: 212
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fluid Mixing II documents the proceedings of a symposium organized by the Yorkshire Branch and the Fluid Mixing Processes Subject Group of the Institution of Chemical Engineers and held at Bradford University, on 3-5 April 1984. The conference covers all aspects of mixing including the assessment of mixture quality, experimental and theoretical studies of mixing, chemical reaction and mass transfer, heat transfer, novel experimental techniques, scale-up and optimization. This volume contains 12 papers that deal with topics such as drawdown of floating solids into mechanically agitated vessels; effects of water/cement ratio, intensity of mixing, age and cement particle size and shape upon rheological properties of cement grouts with and without admixture; and mixing of non-absorbent solids with liquids. Other studies cover the flooding transition of a Rushton turbine operating in a gas-liquid system; power consumption in a three phase (liquid-solid-gas) mixing process in a stirred vessel; and an experimental technique for studying the rate of inter-zone mixing.

Table of Contents


1 The Draw Down of Floating Solids into Mechanically Agitated Vessels

2 Mixing of Cement Based Grouts in the Construction Industry

3 Segregation Effects in the Mixing of Liquids with Non-absorbent Solids

4 Suspension of Solids with Aerated Pitched Blade Turbines

5 The Flooding Transition with Gassed Rushton Turbines

6 Power Consumption Effect in Three Phase Mixing

7 A Technique for Studying Intervortex Mixing Rates in a Dual Impeller Agitated Vessel in High Viscosity Fluids

8 Minimum Conditions for the Production of Liquid/Liquid Dispersions in Agitated Tanks

9 Utility of Networks of Interconnected Backmixed Zones to Represent Mixing in a Closed Stirred Vessel

10 Mixing Efficiencies and Energy Requirements of Various Motionless Mixer Designs for Laminar Mixing Applications

11 Local and Average Mass and Heat Transfer Generated by Pfaudler Type Imepellers

12 A Study of Local Heat Transfer Coefficients in Agitated Vessels


Details

No. of pages:
212
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483136240

About the Author

M.F. Edwards

N. Harnby

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Bradford

J.C. Middleton

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.