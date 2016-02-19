Fluid Mixing II
1st Edition
A Symposium Organised by the Yorkshire Branch and the Fluid Mixing Processes Subject Group of the Institution of Chemical Engineers and Held at Bradford University, 3-5 April 1984
Description
Fluid Mixing II documents the proceedings of a symposium organized by the Yorkshire Branch and the Fluid Mixing Processes Subject Group of the Institution of Chemical Engineers and held at Bradford University, on 3-5 April 1984. The conference covers all aspects of mixing including the assessment of mixture quality, experimental and theoretical studies of mixing, chemical reaction and mass transfer, heat transfer, novel experimental techniques, scale-up and optimization. This volume contains 12 papers that deal with topics such as drawdown of floating solids into mechanically agitated vessels; effects of water/cement ratio, intensity of mixing, age and cement particle size and shape upon rheological properties of cement grouts with and without admixture; and mixing of non-absorbent solids with liquids. Other studies cover the flooding transition of a Rushton turbine operating in a gas-liquid system; power consumption in a three phase (liquid-solid-gas) mixing process in a stirred vessel; and an experimental technique for studying the rate of inter-zone mixing.
Table of Contents
1 The Draw Down of Floating Solids into Mechanically Agitated Vessels
2 Mixing of Cement Based Grouts in the Construction Industry
3 Segregation Effects in the Mixing of Liquids with Non-absorbent Solids
4 Suspension of Solids with Aerated Pitched Blade Turbines
5 The Flooding Transition with Gassed Rushton Turbines
6 Power Consumption Effect in Three Phase Mixing
7 A Technique for Studying Intervortex Mixing Rates in a Dual Impeller Agitated Vessel in High Viscosity Fluids
8 Minimum Conditions for the Production of Liquid/Liquid Dispersions in Agitated Tanks
9 Utility of Networks of Interconnected Backmixed Zones to Represent Mixing in a Closed Stirred Vessel
10 Mixing Efficiencies and Energy Requirements of Various Motionless Mixer Designs for Laminar Mixing Applications
11 Local and Average Mass and Heat Transfer Generated by Pfaudler Type Imepellers
12 A Study of Local Heat Transfer Coefficients in Agitated Vessels
Details
- No. of pages:
- 212
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 1st January 1984
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483136240
About the Author
M.F. Edwards
N. Harnby
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Bradford