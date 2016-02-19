Fluid Mechanics
2nd Edition
Volume 6
Description
This is the most comprehensive introductory graduate or advanced undergraduate text in fluid mechanics available. It builds up from the fundamentals, often in a general way, to widespread applications, to technology and geophysics.
New to this second edition are discussions on the universal dimensions similarity scaling for the laminar boundary layer equations and on the generalized vector field derivatives. In addition, new material on the generalized streamfunction treatment shows how streamfunction may be used in three-dimensional flows. Finally, a new Computational Fluid Dynamics chapter enables compulations of some simple flows and provides entry to more advanced literature.
Key Features
Basic introduction to the subject of fluid mechanics, intended for undergraduate and beginning graduate students of science and engineering.
Includes topics of special interest for geophysicists and to engineers.
New and generalized treatment of similar laminar boundary layers, streamfunctions for three-dimensional flows, vector field derivatives, and gas dynamics. Also a new generalized treatment of boundary conditions in fluid mechanics, and expanded treatment of viscous flows.
Readership
Physics graduate and advances undergraduate students; also researchers in the field of statisical physics.
Table of Contents
Ideal Fluids; Turbulence; Thermal conduction in fluids; Surface phenomena; Shock waves; Two-dimensional gas flow; Fluid dynamics of combustion; Dynamics of superfluids; Index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 552
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1987
- Published:
- 17th August 1987
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080570730
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780750627672
About the Author
L D Landau
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Physical Problems, U.S.S.R. Academy of Sciences
E.M. Lifshitz
Reviews
'This book will find its place on the shelves of all libraries covering the mechanics of liquids and gases' Mathematics Abstracts 'A classic in the field of fluid mechanics' IOP Publishing Ltd 'This book will continue to be a rich source of understanding of fluid mechanics for adequately prepared readers...there is no better aid than Landau and Liftshitz's 'Fluid Mechanics' ' Journal of Fluid Mechanics 'Has lasting value as a reference text' The International Journal of Heat and Fluid Flow