Fluid Mechanics
2nd Edition
Description
This is the most comprehensive introductory graduate or advanced undergraduate text in fluid mechanics available. It builds from the fundamentals, often in a very general way, to widespread applications to technology and geophysics. In most areas, an understanding of this book can be followed up by specialized monographs and the research literature.
The material added to this new edition will provide insights gathered over 45 years of studying fluid mechanics. Many of these insights, such as universal dimensionless similarity scaling for the laminar boundary layer equations, are available nowhere else. Likewise for the generalized vector field derivatives. Other material, such as the generalized stream function treatment, shows how stream functions may be used in three-dimensional flows. The CFD chapter enables computations of some simple flows and provides entrée to more advanced literature.
Key Features
New and generalized treatment of similar laminar boundary layers. Generalized treatment of streamfunctions for three-dimensional flow . Generalized treatment of vector field derivatives. Expanded coverage of gas dynamics. New introduction to computational fluid dynamics. New generalized treatment of boundary conditions in fluid mechanics. *Expanded treatment of viscous flow with more examples.
Readership
Senior undergrad/grad courses in mechanical engineering and geophysical sciences.
Table of Contents
Preface
Preface to First Edition
Author's Notes
Ch. 1 Introduction
Ch. 2 Cartesian Tensors
Ch. 3 Kinematics
Ch. 4 Conservation Laws
Ch. 5 Vorticity Dynamics
Ch. 6 Irrotational Flow
Ch. 7 Gravity Waves
Ch. 8 Dynamic Similarity
Ch. 9 Laminar Flow
Ch. 10 Boundary Layers and Related Topics
Ch. 11 Computational Fluid Dynamics
Ch. 12 Instability
Ch. 13 Turbulence
Ch. 14 Geophysical Fluid Dynamics
Ch. 15 Aerodynamics
Ch. 16 Compressible Flow
App. A Some Properties of Common Fluids
App. B Curvilinear Coordinates
App. C Founders of Modern Fluid Dynamics
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 730
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2002
- Published:
- 5th September 2001
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080545585
About the Author
Pijush Kundu
Affiliations and Expertise
Nova University, U.S.A.(deceased)
Ira Cohen
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. (deceased)
Reviews
