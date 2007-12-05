Fluid Mechanics - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780080555836

Fluid Mechanics

4th Edition

Authors: Ira Cohen Pijush Kundu
eBook ISBN: 9780080555836
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th December 2007
Page Count: 904
Description

Fluid Mechanics, Fourth Edition, is a basic yet comprehensive introductory text on the fundamentals of fluid mechanics and applications in engineering and science.

It guides students from the fundamentals to the analysis and application of fluid mechanics, including compressible flow and such diverse applications as hydraulics and aerodynamics. This new edition contains updates to several chapters and sections, including Boundary Layers, Turbulence, Geophysical Fluid Dynamics, Thermodynamics and Compressibility. It includes a new chapter on Biofluid Mechanics by Professor Portonovo Ayyaswamy, the Asa Whitney Professor of Dynamical Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania. It provides additional worked-out examples and end-of-chapter problems.

The book is recommended for senior undergraduate/graduate students in mechanical, civil, aerospace, chemical and biomedical engineering; physics, chemistry, meteorology, geophysics, and applied mathematics.

Key Features

  • Updates to several chapters and sections, including Boundary Layers, Turbulence, Geophysical Fluid Dynamics, Thermodynamics and Compressibility.
  • Fully revised and updated chapter on Computational Fluid Dynamics.
  • New chapter on Biofluid Mechanics by Professor Portonovo Ayyaswamy, the Asa Whitney Professor of Dynamical Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania.
  • New Visual Resources appendix provides a list of fluid mechanics films available for viewing online.
  • Additional worked-out examples and end-of-chapter problems.

    • Readership

    Senior undergraduate/graduate students in mechanical, civil, aerospace, chemical and biomedical engineering; Senior undergraduate/graduate students in physics, chemistry, meteorology, geophysics, and applied mathematics

    Table of Contents

    Cartesian Tensors; Kinematics; Conservation Laws; Vorticity Dynamics; Irrotational Flow; Gravity Waves; Dynamic Similarity; Laminar Flow; Boundary Layers and Related Topics; Instability; Turbulence; Geophysical Fluid Dynamics; Aerodynamics; Compressible Flow; Biofluid Mechanics; App. A Some Properties of Common Fluids; App. B Curvilinear Coordinates; App. C Founders of Modern Fluid Dynamics; App. D Visual Resources; Index

    Details

    No. of pages:
    904
    Language:
    English
    Copyright:
    © Academic Press 2008
    Published:
    Imprint:
    Academic Press
    eBook ISBN:
    9780080555836

    About the Author

    Ira Cohen

    Affiliations and Expertise

    University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. (deceased)

    Pijush Kundu

    Affiliations and Expertise

    Nova University, U.S.A.(deceased)

    Ratings and Reviews

