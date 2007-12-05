Fluid Mechanics
4th Edition
Description
Fluid Mechanics, Fourth Edition, is a basic yet comprehensive introductory text on the fundamentals of fluid mechanics and applications in engineering and science.
It guides students from the fundamentals to the analysis and application of fluid mechanics, including compressible flow and such diverse applications as hydraulics and aerodynamics. This new edition contains updates to several chapters and sections, including Boundary Layers, Turbulence, Geophysical Fluid Dynamics, Thermodynamics and Compressibility. It includes a new chapter on Biofluid Mechanics by Professor Portonovo Ayyaswamy, the Asa Whitney Professor of Dynamical Engineering at the University of Pennsylvania. It provides additional worked-out examples and end-of-chapter problems.
The book is recommended for senior undergraduate/graduate students in mechanical, civil, aerospace, chemical and biomedical engineering; physics, chemistry, meteorology, geophysics, and applied mathematics.
Key Features
Readership
Senior undergraduate/graduate students in mechanical, civil, aerospace, chemical and biomedical engineering; Senior undergraduate/graduate students in physics, chemistry, meteorology, geophysics, and applied mathematics
Table of Contents
Cartesian Tensors; Kinematics; Conservation Laws; Vorticity Dynamics; Irrotational Flow; Gravity Waves; Dynamic Similarity; Laminar Flow; Boundary Layers and Related Topics; Instability; Turbulence; Geophysical Fluid Dynamics; Aerodynamics; Compressible Flow; Biofluid Mechanics; App. A Some Properties of Common Fluids; App. B Curvilinear Coordinates; App. C Founders of Modern Fluid Dynamics; App. D Visual Resources; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 904
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2008
- Published:
- 5th December 2007
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080555836
About the Author
Ira Cohen
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. (deceased)
Pijush Kundu
Affiliations and Expertise
Nova University, U.S.A.(deceased)