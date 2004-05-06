Fluid Mechanics
3rd Edition
Description
Fluid Mechanics, understanding and applying the principles of how motions and forces act upon fluids such as gases and liquids, is introduced and comprehensively covered in this widely adopted text. New to this third edition are expanded coverage of such important topics as surface boundary interfaces, improved discussions of such physical and mathematical laws as the Law of Biot and Savart and the Euler Momentum Integral. A very important new section on Computational Fluid Dynamics has been added for the very first time to this edition. Expanded and improved end-of-chapter problems will facilitate the teaching experience for students and instrutors alike. This book remains one of the most comprehensive and useful texts on fluid mechanics available today, with applications going from engineering to geophysics, and beyond to biology and general science.
Key Features
- Ample, useful end-of-chapter problems.
- Excellent Coverage of Computational Fluid Dynamics.
- Coverage of Turbulent Flows.
- Solutions Manual available.
Readership
Senior undergraduate/graduate courses in mechanical engineering and geophysical sciences.
Table of Contents
Preface; Preface to First Edition; Author's Notes; Introduction; Cartesian Tensors; Kinematics; Conservation Laws; Vorticity Dynamics; Irrotational Flow; Gravity Waves; Dynamic Similarity; Laminar Flow; Boundary Layers and Related Topics; Instability; Turbulence; Geophysical Fluid Dynamics; Aerodynamics; Compressible Flow; App. A Some Properties of Common Fluids; App. B Curvilinear Coordinates; App. C Founders of Modern Fluid Dynamics; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 759
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2004
- Published:
- 6th May 2004
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080470238
About the Author
Ira Cohen
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. (deceased)
Pijush Kundu
Affiliations and Expertise
Nova University, U.S.A.(deceased)
Reviews
From its genesis, the text has aimed to offer a balanced approach rather than the more narrow coverage of those written for applied mathematicians, or for readers interested exclusively in engineering applications. Even so, the author is cautious about mixing engineering and geophysical fluid dynamics, generally separating them in different chapters. - Book News, June 2004