Fluid Mechanics - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780080470238

Fluid Mechanics

3rd Edition

Authors: Ira Cohen Pijush Kundu
eBook ISBN: 9780080470238
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 6th May 2004
Page Count: 759
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
84.95
72.21
87.95
74.76
53.99
45.89
66.95
56.91
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Resources

Instructor Ancillary Support Materials

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fluid Mechanics, understanding and applying the principles of how motions and forces act upon fluids such as gases and liquids, is introduced and comprehensively covered in this widely adopted text. New to this third edition are expanded coverage of such important topics as surface boundary interfaces, improved discussions of such physical and mathematical laws as the Law of Biot and Savart and the Euler Momentum Integral. A very important new section on Computational Fluid Dynamics has been added for the very first time to this edition. Expanded and improved end-of-chapter problems will facilitate the teaching experience for students and instrutors alike. This book remains one of the most comprehensive and useful texts on fluid mechanics available today, with applications going from engineering to geophysics, and beyond to biology and general science.

Key Features

  • Ample, useful end-of-chapter problems.
  • Excellent Coverage of Computational Fluid Dynamics.
  • Coverage of Turbulent Flows.
  • Solutions Manual available.

Readership

Senior undergraduate/graduate courses in mechanical engineering and geophysical sciences.

Table of Contents

Preface; Preface to First Edition; Author's Notes; Introduction; Cartesian Tensors; Kinematics; Conservation Laws; Vorticity Dynamics; Irrotational Flow; Gravity Waves; Dynamic Similarity; Laminar Flow; Boundary Layers and Related Topics; Instability; Turbulence; Geophysical Fluid Dynamics; Aerodynamics; Compressible Flow; App. A Some Properties of Common Fluids; App. B Curvilinear Coordinates; App. C Founders of Modern Fluid Dynamics; Index

Details

No. of pages:
759
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2004
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080470238

About the Author

Ira Cohen

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Pennsylvania, U.S.A. (deceased)

Pijush Kundu

Affiliations and Expertise

Nova University, U.S.A.(deceased)

Reviews

From its genesis, the text has aimed to offer a balanced approach rather than the more narrow coverage of those written for applied mathematicians, or for readers interested exclusively in engineering applications. Even so, the author is cautious about mixing engineering and geophysical fluid dynamics, generally separating them in different chapters. - Book News, June 2004

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.