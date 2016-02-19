Fluid Mechanics of the Atmosphere - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780121370404, 9780080917115

Fluid Mechanics of the Atmosphere, Volume 47

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Brown
eBook ISBN: 9780080917115
Hardcover ISBN: 9780121370404
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 5th February 1991
Page Count: 512
Table of Contents

Fundamentals: Fundamentals of Fluid Dynamics
Flow Parameters
Methods of Analysis
Tensors and Relative Motion
The Governing Equations for Fluid Flow: Conservation of Mass--Continuity
Momentum Dynamics
Conservation of Energy
Vorticity. Potential Flow
Perturbation Equations. Boundary Layers
Answers to Selected Problems

Description

Fluid Mechanics of the Atmosphere presents the fundamental equations which govern most of the flow problems studied by atmospheric scientists. The equations are derived in a systematic way that is intended to facilitate critical evaluation. The goal of this text is twofold. First the book supplies the student a background familiarity in the underlying physics behind the mathematics. Second it explores some systematic methods of relating these physics to atmospheric problems, including rotating frames of reference effects, vorticity dynamics, and turbulence effects on closure.

Key Features

  • Stresses vorticity, principles of scaling, and turbulence
  • Extensively illustrated
  • Includes end-of-chapter summaries and problem sets
  • Classroom tested for five years

Readership

Students in atmospheric sciences, meteorology, atmosphere physics, geophysics, and applied mathematics

Details

No. of pages:
512
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1991
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080917115
Hardcover ISBN:
9780121370404

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Robert Brown Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington

