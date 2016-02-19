Fluid Mechanics of the Atmosphere, Volume 47
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Fundamentals: Fundamentals of Fluid Dynamics
Flow Parameters
Methods of Analysis
Tensors and Relative Motion
The Governing Equations for Fluid Flow: Conservation of Mass--Continuity
Momentum Dynamics
Conservation of Energy
Vorticity. Potential Flow
Perturbation Equations. Boundary Layers
Answers to Selected Problems
Description
Fluid Mechanics of the Atmosphere presents the fundamental equations which govern most of the flow problems studied by atmospheric scientists. The equations are derived in a systematic way that is intended to facilitate critical evaluation. The goal of this text is twofold. First the book supplies the student a background familiarity in the underlying physics behind the mathematics. Second it explores some systematic methods of relating these physics to atmospheric problems, including rotating frames of reference effects, vorticity dynamics, and turbulence effects on closure.
