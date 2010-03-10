Fluid Mechanics and Thermodynamics of Turbomachinery
6th Edition
Description
Turbomachinery is a challenging and diverse field, with applications for professionals and students in many subsets of the mechanical engineering discipline, including fluid mechanics, combustion and heat transfer, dynamics and vibrations, as well as structural mechanics and materials engineering. Originally published more than 40 years ago, Fluid Mechanics and Thermodynamics of Turbomachinery is the leading turbomachinery textbook. Used as a core text in senior undergraduate and graduate level courses this book will also appeal to professional engineers in the aerospace, global power, oil & gas and other industries who are involved in the design and operation of turbomachines. For this new edition, author S. Larry Dixon is joined by Cesare Hall from the University of Cambridge, whose diverse background of teaching, research and work experience in the area of turbomachines is well suited to the task of reorganizing and updating this classic text.
Key Features
- Provides the most comprehensive coverage of the fundamentals of turbomachinery of any text in the field
- Content has been reorganized to more closely match how instructors currently teach the course, with coverage of fluid mechanics and thermodynamics moved to the front of the book
- Includes new design studies of several turbomachines, applying the theories developed in the book
Readership
Professional mechanical, civil, automotive, aeronautical, and control engineers; advanced undergraduate and graduate students in mechanical, civil, automotive and aeronautical engineering
Table of Contents
- Preface to the Sixth Edition
- Acknowledgments
- List of Symbols
- Chapter 1. Introduction: Basic Principles
- Publisher Summary
- 1.1 Definition of a Turbomachine
- 1.2 Coordinate System
- 1.3 The Fundamental Laws
- 1.4 The Equation of Continuity
- 1.5 The First Law of Thermodynamics
- 1.6 The Momentum Equation
- 1.7 The Second Law of Thermodynamics—Entropy
- 1.8 Bernoulli’s Equation
- 1.9 Compressible Flow Relations
- 1.10 Definitions of Efficiency
- 1.11 Small Stage or Polytropic Efficiency
- 1.12 The Inherent Unsteadiness of the Flow within Turbomachines
- References
- Problems
- Chapter 2. Dimensional Analysis: Similitude
- Publisher Summary
- 2.1 Dimensional Analysis and Performance Laws
- 2.2 Incompressible Fluid Analysis
- 2.3 Performance Characteristics for Low Speed Machines
- 2.4 Compressible Fluid Analysis
- 2.5 Performance Characteristics for High Speed Machines
- 2.6 Specific Speed and Specific Diameter
- 2.7 Cavitation
- References
- Problems
- Chapter 3. Two-Dimensional Cascades
- Publisher Summary
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Cascade Geometry
- 3.3 Cascade Flow Characteristics
- 3.4 Analysis of Cascade Forces
- 3.5 Compressor Cascade Performance
- 3.6 Turbine Cascades
- References
- Problems
- Chapter 4. Axial-Flow Turbines: Mean-Line Analysis and Design
- Publisher Summary
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Velocity Diagrams of the Axial-Turbine Stage
- 4.3 Turbine Stage Design Parameters
- 4.4 Thermodynamics of the Axial-Turbine Stage
- 4.5 Repeating Stage Turbines
- 4.6 Stage Losses and Efficiency
- 4.7 Preliminary Axial Turbine Design
- 4.8 Styles of Turbine
- 4.9 Effect of Reaction on Efficiency
- 4.10 Diffusion within Blade Rows
- 4.11 The Efficiency Correlation of Smith (1965)
- 4.12 Design Point Efficiency of a Turbine Stage
- 4.13 Stresses in Turbine Rotor Blades
- 4.14 Turbine Blade Cooling
- 4.15 Turbine Flow Characteristics
- References
- Problems
- Chapter 5. Axial-Flow Compressors and Ducted Fans
- Publisher Summary
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Mean-Line Analysis of the Compressor Stage
- 5.3 Velocity Diagrams of the Compressor Stage
- 5.4 Thermodynamics of the Compressor Stage
- 5.5 Stage Loss Relationships and Efficiency
- 5.6 Mean-Line Calculation Through a Compressor Rotor
- 5.7 Preliminary Compressor Stage Design
- 5.8 Simplified Off-Design Performance
- 5.9 Multi-Stage Compressor Performance
- 5.10 High Mach Number Compressor Stages
- 5.11 Stall and Surge Phenomena in Compressors
- 5.12 Low Speed Ducted Fans
- 5.13 Blade Element Theory
- 5.14 Blade Element Efficiency
- 5.15 Lift Coefficient of a Fan Aerofoil
- References
- Problems
- Chapter 6. Three-Dimensional Flows in Axial Turbomachines
- Publisher Summary
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Theory of Radial Equilibrium
- 6.3 The Indirect Problem
- 6.4 The Direct Problem
- 6.5 Compressible Flow Through a Fixed Blade Row
- 6.6 Constant Specific Mass Flow
- 6.7 Off-Design Performance of a Stage
- 6.8 Free-Vortex Turbine Stage
- 6.9 Actuator Disc Approach
- 6.10 Computer-Aided Methods of Solving the Through-Flow Problem
- 6.11 Application of Computational Fluid Dynamics to the Design of Axial Turbomachines
- 6.12 Secondary Flows
- References
- Problems
- Chapter 7. Centrifugal Pumps, Fans, and Compressors
- Publisher Summary
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Some Definitions
- 7.3 Thermodynamic Analysis of a Centrifugal Compressor
- 7.4 Diffuser Performance Parameters
- 7.5 Inlet Velocity Limitations at the Eye
- 7.6 Optimum Design of a Pump Inlet
- 7.7 Optimum Design of a Centrifugal Compressor Inlet
- 7.8 Slip Factor
- 7.9 Head Increase of a Centrifugal Pump
- 7.10 Performance of Centrifugal Compressors
- 7.11 The Diffuser System
- 7.12 Choking in a Compressor Stage
- References
- Problems
- Chapter 8. Radial Flow Gas Turbines
- Publisher Summary
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Types of Inward-Flow Radial Turbine
- 8.3 Thermodynamics of the 90° IFR Turbine
- 8.4 Basic Design of the Rotor
- 8.5 Nominal Design Point Efficiency
- 8.6 Mach Number Relations
- 8.7 Loss Coefficients in 90° IFR Turbines
- 8.8 Optimum Efficiency Considerations
- 8.9 Criterion for Minimum Number of Blades
- 8.10 Design Considerations for Rotor Exit
- 8.11 Significance and Application of Specific Speed
- 8.12 Optimum Design Selection of 90° IFR Turbines
- 8.13 Clearance and Windage Losses
- 8.14 Cooled 90° IFR Turbines
- References
- Problems
- Chapter 9. Hydraulic Turbines
- Publisher Summary
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 Hydraulic Turbines
- 9.3 The Pelton Turbine
- 9.4 Reaction Turbines
- 9.5 The Francis Turbine
- 9.6 The Kaplan Turbine
- 9.7 Effect of Size on Turbomachine Efficiency
- 9.8 Cavitation
- 9.9 Application of CFD to the Design of Hydraulic Turbines
- 9.10 The Wells Turbine
- 9.11 Tidal Power
- References
- Problems
- Chapter 10. Wind Turbines
- Publisher Summary
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Types of Wind Turbine
- 10.3 Outline of the Theory
- 10.4 Actuator Disc Approach
- 10.5 Estimating the Power Output
- 10.6 Power Output Range
- 10.7 Blade Element Theory
- 10.8 The Blade Element Momentum Method
- 10.9 Rotor Configurations
- 10.10 The Power Output at Optimum Conditions
- 10.11 Hawt Blade Section Criteria
- 10.12 Developments in Blade Manufacture
- 10.13 Control Methods (Starting, Modulating, and Stopping)
- 10.14 Blade Tip Shapes
- 10.15 Performance Testing
- 10.16 Performance Prediction Codes
- 10.17 Environmental Considerations
- References
- Problems
- Appendix A. Preliminary Design of an Axial Flow Turbine for a Large Turbocharger
- Design Requirements
- Mean Radius Design
- Determining the Mean Radius Velocity Triangles and Efficiency
- Determining the Root and Tip Radii
- Variation of Reaction at the Hub
- Choosing A Suitable Stage Geometry
- Estimating the Pitch/Chord Ratio
- Blade Angles and Gas Flow Angles
- Additional Information Concerning the Design
- Postscript
- References
- Appendix B. Preliminary Design of a Centrifugal Compressor for a Turbocharger
- Design Requirements and Assumptions
- Determining the Blade Speed and Impeller Radius
- Design of Impeller Inlet
- Efficiency Considerations for the Impeller
- Design of Impeller Exit
- Flow in the Vaneless Space
- The Vaned Diffuser
- The Volute
- Determining the Exit Stagnation Pressure, p03, and Overall Efficiency, ηc
- References
- Appendix C. Tables for the Compressible Flow of a Perfect Gas
- Appendix D. Conversion of British and American Units to SI Units
- Appendix E. Answers to Problems
- Chapter 1
- Chapter 2
- Chapter 3
- Chapter 4
- Chapter 5
- Chapter 6
- Chapter 7
- Chapter 8
- Chapter 9
- Chapter 10
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 477
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2010
- Published:
- 10th March 2010
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080962597
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781856177931
About the Author
S. Larry Dixon
Dr. Dixon has published numerous scientific research papers in turbomachinery and lectured in turbomachinery at the University of Liverpool for nearly 40 years. For 25 of those years he was Chief Examiner in Mechanics for the Council of Engineering Institutions in the UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Fellow at the University of Liverpool
Cesare Hall
Dr. Hall has been University Lecturer in turbomachinery at the University of Cambridge since 2005. His current research with the university’s Silent Aircraft Initiative has led to the development of radical new ideas for aircraft engine design. Prior to teaching, he worked at Rolls-Royce as a turbomachinery aerodynamicist.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Lecturer in Turbomachinery, University of Cambridge, UK
Reviews
"This enduring turbomachinery textbook has been around since 1966 and is entering its sixth edition this year. Changes from the previous edition reflect advances in the field. The authors tell us in the preface, for example, that the text puts more emphasis on the effects of compressibility, reflecting "advances in the use of higher flow and blade speeds in turbomachinery." - review in Mechanical Engineering