Description
Fluid Mechanics and Thermodynamics of Turbomachinery is the leading turbomachinery book due to its balanced coverage of theory and application. Starting with background principles in fluid mechanics and thermodynamics, the authors go on to discuss axial flow turbines and compressors, centrifugal pumps, fans, and compressors, and radial flow gas turbines, hydraulic turbines, and wind turbines. In this new edition,more coverage is devoted to modern approaches to analysis and design, including CFD and FEA techniques. Used as a core text in senior undergraduate and graduate level courses this book will also appeal to professional engineers in the aerospace, global power, oil & gas and other industries who are involved in the design and operation of turbomachines.
Key Features
- More coverage of a variety of types of turbomachinery, including centrifugal pumps and gas turbines
- Addition of numerical and computational tools, including more discussion of CFD and FEA techniques to reflect modern practice in the area
- More end of chapter exercises and in-chapter worked examples
Readership
Professional mechanical, civil, automotive, aeronautical, and control engineers; advanced undergraduate and graduate students in mechanical, civil, automotive and aeronautical engineering
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface to the Seventh Edition
Acknowledgments
List of Symbols
Subscripts
Superscripts
Chapter 1. Introduction: Basic Principles
1.1 Definition of a turbomachine
1.2 Coordinate system
1.3 The fundamental laws
1.4 The equation of continuity
1.5 The first law of thermodynamics
1.6 The momentum equation
1.7 The second law of thermodynamics—entropy
1.8 Bernoulli’s equation
1.9 The thermodynamic properties of fluids
1.10 Compressible flow relations for perfect gases
1.11 Definitions of efficiency
1.12 Small stage or polytropic efficiency
1.13 The inherent unsteadiness of the flow within turbomachines
References
Chapter 2. Dimensional Analysis: Similitude
2.1 Dimensional analysis and performance laws
2.2 Incompressible fluid analysis
2.3 Performance characteristics for low-speed machines
2.4 Compressible flow analysis
2.5 Performance characteristics for high-speed machines
2.6 Specific speed and specific diameter
2.7 Cavitation
References
Chapter 3. Two-Dimensional Cascades
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Cascade geometry
3.3 Cascade flow characteristics
3.4 Analysis of cascade forces
3.5 Compressor cascade performance
3.6 Turbine cascades
3.7 Cascade computational analysis
References
Chapter 4. Axial-Flow Turbines: Mean-Line Analysis and Design
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Velocity diagrams of the axial turbine stage
4.3 Turbine stage design parameters
4.4 Thermodynamics of the axial turbine stage
4.5 Repeating stage turbines
4.6 Stage losses and efficiency
4.7 Preliminary axial turbine design
4.8 Styles of turbine
4.9 Effect of reaction on efficiency
4.10 Diffusion within blade rows
4.11 The efficiency correlation of Smith (1965)
4.12 Design point efficiency of a turbine stage
4.13 Stresses in turbine rotor blades
4.14 Turbine blade cooling
4.15 Turbine flow characteristics
References
Chapter 5. Axial-Flow Compressors and Ducted Fans
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Mean-line analysis of the compressor stage
5.3 Velocity diagrams of the compressor stage
5.4 Thermodynamics of the compressor stage
5.5 Stage loss relationships and efficiency
5.6 Mean-line calculation through a compressor rotor
5.7 Preliminary compressor stage design
5.8 Off-design performance
5.9 Multistage compressor performance
5.10 High Mach number compressor stages
5.11 Stall and surge phenomena in compressors
5.12 Low speed ducted fans
References
Chapter 6. Three-Dimensional Flows in Axial Turbomachines
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Theory of radial equilibrium
6.3 The indirect problem
6.4 The direct problem
6.5 Compressible flow through a fixed blade row
6.6 Constant specific mass flow
6.7 Off-design performance of a stage
6.8 Free-vortex turbine stage
6.9 Actuator disc approach
6.10 Computational through-flow methods
6.11 3D flow features
6.12 3D design
6.13 The application of 3D computational fluid dynamics
References
Chapter 7. Centrifugal Pumps, Fans, and Compressors
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Some definitions
7.3 Thermodynamic analysis of a centrifugal compressor
7.4 Inlet velocity limitations at the compressor eye
7.5 Design of a pump inlet
7.6 Design of a centrifugal compressor inlet
7.7 The slip factor
7.8 A unified correlation for slip factor
7.9 Head increase of a centrifugal pump
7.10 Performance of centrifugal compressors
7.11 The diffuser system
7.12 Diffuser performance parameters
7.13 Choking in a compressor stage
References
Chapter 8. Radial-Flow Gas Turbines
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Types of IFR turbine
8.3 Thermodynamics of the 90° IFR turbine
8.4 Basic design of the rotor
8.5 Nominal design point efficiency
8.6 Some Mach number relations
8.7 The scroll and stator blades
8.8 Optimum efficiency considerations
8.9 Criterion for minimum number of blades
8.10 Design considerations for rotor exit
8.11 Significance and application of specific speed
8.12 Optimum design selection of 90° IFR turbines
8.13 Clearance and windage losses
8.14 Cooled 90° IFR turbines
References
Chapter 9. Hydraulic Turbines
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Hydraulic turbines
9.3 The Pelton turbine
9.4 Reaction turbines
9.5 The Francis turbine
9.6 The Kaplan turbine
9.7 Effect of size on turbomachine efficiency
9.8 Cavitation in hydraulic turbines
9.9 Application of CFD to the design of hydraulic turbines
9.10 The Wells turbine
9.11 Tidal power
References
Chapter 10. Wind Turbines
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Types of wind turbine
10.3 Performance measurement of wind turbines
10.4 Annual energy output
10.5 Statistical analysis of wind data
10.6 Actuator disc approach
10.7 Blade element theory
10.8 The BEM method
10.9 Rotor configurations
10.10 The power output at optimum conditions
10.11 HAWT blade section criteria
10.12 Developments in blade manufacture
10.13 Control methods (starting, modulating, and stopping)
10.14 Blade tip shapes
10.15 Performance testing
10.16 Performance prediction codes
10.17 Environmental matters
10.18 The largest wind turbines
10.19 Final remarks
References
Appendix A. Preliminary Design of an Axial-Flow Turbine for a Large Turbocharger
Design requirements
Mean radius design
Determining the mean radius velocity triangles and efficiency
Determining the root and tip radii
Variation of reaction at the hub
Choosing a suitable stage geometry
Estimating the pitch/chord ratio
Blade angles and gas flow angles
Additional information concerning the design
Postscript
References
Appendix B. Preliminary Design of a Centrifugal Compressor for a Turbocharge
Design requirements and assumptions
Determining the blade speed and impeller radius
Design of impeller inlet
Efficiency considerations for the impeller
Design of impeller exit
Flow in the vaneless space
The vaned diffuser
The volute
Determining the exit stagnation pressure, p03, and overall compressor efficiency, ηC
References
Appendix C. Tables for the Compressible Flow of a Perfect Gas
Appendix D. Conversion of British and American Units to SI Units
Appendix E. Mollier Chart for Steam
Appendix F. Answers to Problems
Chapter 1
Chapter 2
Chapter 3
Chapter 4
Chapter 5
Chapter 6
Chapter 7
Chapter 8
Chapter 9
Chapter 10
Index
- No. of pages:
- 556
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2014
- Published:
- 30th October 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123914101
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124159549
About the Author
S. Larry Dixon
Dr. Dixon has published numerous scientific research papers in turbomachinery and lectured in turbomachinery at the University of Liverpool for nearly 40 years. For 25 of those years he was Chief Examiner in Mechanics for the Council of Engineering Institutions in the UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Fellow at the University of Liverpool
Cesare Hall
Dr. Hall has been University Lecturer in turbomachinery at the University of Cambridge since 2005. His current research with the university’s Silent Aircraft Initiative has led to the development of radical new ideas for aircraft engine design. Prior to teaching, he worked at Rolls-Royce as a turbomachinery aerodynamicist.
Affiliations and Expertise
University Lecturer in Turbomachinery, University of Cambridge, UK