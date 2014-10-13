Fluid Machinery Congress 6-7 October 2014
1st Edition
eBook ISBN: 9780081001080
Paperback ISBN: 9780081001097
Imprint: Woodhead Publishing
Published Date: 13th October 2014
Page Count: 272
Description
Manufacturers and engineers face growing challenges as technology develops. Ever more stringent limits on emissions are driving changes in industry operating practices, while new emerging applications such as shale gas and coal bed methane impose demands for operation under high pressures and temperatures. This congress showcases the latest fluid machinery technology available and provides a forum for sharing valuable experiences around design, operation and maintenance.
Key Features
- examine the latest developments in fluid machinery technology
- explore opportunities to network and share experiences around different functions
- focus on future technological challenges and the changes they will bring to the industry
Readership
IMechE members, students, researchers and professionals in the field of Mechanical Engineering and Fluid Machinery.
Table of Contents
- Turbomachinery Development
- A retrospective review of some troublesome turbine blade failures
- 1 ABSTRACT
- 2 INTRODUCTION
- 3 PLANT NO. 1 - A VARIABLE SPEED MACHINE
- 4 MAIN FACTORS IN THE PLANT 1 FAILURES
- 5 PLANT NO 2 - A CONSTANT SPEED MACHINE
- 6 MAIN FACTORS IN THE PLANT 2 FAILURES
- 7 GENERAL CONCLUSIONS
- REFERENCE
- Optimisation of efficiency of axial fans
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 OVERVIEW OF DESIGN METHODS FOR AXIAL FANS
- 3 CURRENT DESIGN METHOD
- 4 OPTIMISATION
- 5 CFD ANALYSIS
- 6 WINDTUNNEL TESTING
- 7 CONCLUDING REMARKS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- REFERENCES
- CFD analyses of the pulsatile flows in a twin-entry radial turbine
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 GEOMETRIC MODELLING AND GRID GENERATION
- 3 CFD MODELING
- 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSIONS
- 5 CONCLUSION
- REFERENCES
- Mechanical Sealing
- API type pressurised dual seals – design configurations for contaminated upstream pumping applications
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 DUAL SEAL ARRANGEMENTS AND CONFIGURATIONS
- 3 INDUSTRY TRENDS FOR HIGHER BARRIER FLUID PRESSURES RESULTING IN HIGH DIFFERENTIAL PRESSURES
- 4 CONUNDRUM – SECTIONAL SUMMARY
- 5 CASE STUDY
- 6 CONCLUSIONS
- REFERENCES
- Coupled modelling of mechanical seal faces and secondary seal assemblies
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 THE MODELS
- 3 RESULTS
- 4 DISCUSSION
- 5 SUMMARY
- REFERENCES
- Centrifugal Pumps – Operational Problems & Solutions
- Experimental investigation of pressure fluctuations in a high-energy centrifugal pump stage at off-design conditions
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 ROTOR-STATOR INTERACTION IN CENTRIFUGAL PUMPS
- 3 EXPERIMENTAL INVESTIGATIONS
- 4 DETECTION OF FLOW SEPARATION
- 5 SUMMARY, CONCLUSIONS AND OUTLOOK
- REFERENCE LIST
- Coatings help to improve centrifugal pump reliability
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 APPLICATION OF SURFACE HARDENING TREATMENTS TO IMPROVE PUMP SERVICE LIFE
- 3 PUMP DESIGN AND OPERATING CONSTRAINTS
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- REFERENCE LIST
- Fibre reinforced ceramic bearings for cooling water pump applications
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 PROBLEM DESCRIPTION
- 3 ANOTHER APPROACH
- 4 FIBRE REINFORCED SIC SHAFT SLEEVES AND MONOLITHIC SIC BUSHINGS
- 5 FIELD VERIFICATION RESULTS
- 6 CONCLUSIONS
- 7 DISCUSSION
- 8 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- 9 REFERENCES
- Screw Compressors – Development & Operation
- Screw compressor with variable geometry rotors - analysis of designs by CFD
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 GRID GENERATION FOR VARIABLE GEOMETRY SCREW ROTORS
- 3 ANALYSIS OF DESIGN BY CFD
- 4 RESULTS AND DISCUSSION
- 5 CONCLUSION
- REFERENCE LIST
- A working conical screw compressor
- 1 ABSTRACT
- 2 INTRODUCTION
- 3 PRINCIPLES OF OPERATION
- 4 GAINS IN ENERGY-EFFICIENCY
- 5 OTHER POSITIVE FEATURES
- 6 CAD SOFTWARE FOR AUTOMATIC BUILDING OF CONICAL SCREWS
- CONCLUSIONS
- REFERENCE LIST
- Design of new silencers for a screw compressor
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 PULSATION ANALYSIS OF COMPRESSOR SYSTEMS
- 3 IMPACT OF VARIANCE IN THE GAS COMPOSITION
- 4 FIELD CASE; HISTORY AND INITIAL MITIGATION STRATEGIES
- 5 FIELD CASE; ROOT CAUSE ANALYSIS
- 6 FIELD CASE; DESIGN AND EVALUATION OF NEW SILENCER
- 7 LESSONS LEARNED AND PROPOSED FUTUR DESIGN EVALUATION
- 8 CONCLUSIONS
- 9 REFERENCES
- Fluid Machinery Modelling
- Review and state of the art of regenerative liquid ring pumps
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 INVESTIGATING THE PRINCIPLE OF OPERATION
- 3 PERFORMANCE AND GEOMETRY
- 4 CONCLUSIONS
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- REFERENCE LIST
- Non-reproducing synchronous rotor vibrations due to trapped oil inside couplings
- INTRODUCTION
- DESCRIPTION OF STRING TEST
- DETAILED PROBLEM DESCRIPTION
- ROOT CAUSE ANALYSIS
- EXPERIMENTAL VERIFICATION
- INFLUENCES OF SYNCHRONOUS BEHAVIOUR OF ENTRAPPED OIL
- DISCUSSION
- CONCLUSION
- REFERENCE LIST
- A CFD study on design parameters acting in cavitation of positive displacement pump
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 TEST CASES DESCRIPTION
- 3 NUMERICAL RESULTS DISCUSSION
- 4 CONCLUSION
- REFERENCE LIST
- Theoretical analysis to calculate axial thrust in multistage centrifugal pumps
- ABSTRACT
- 1 AXIAL THRUST IN MULTISTAGE CENTRIFUGAL PUMPS
- 2 THEORETICAL BACKGROUND
- 3 METHODOLOGY
- 4 RESULTS
- 5 CONCLUSION
- ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- REFERENCES
- Turbo Compressor Operation
- Comparative study of different erosion models in an Eulerian-Lagrangian frame using Open Source software
- ABSTRACT
- 2 INTRODUCTION
- 3 PARTICLE IMPINGEMENT CONDITIONS AND CFD MODEL
- 4 EROSION MODELLING
- 5 RESULTS COMPARISON
- 6 CONCLUSIONS
- 7 ACKNOWLEDGEMENT
- 8 REFERENCES
- Shell Leman compression upgrade project
- ABSTRACT
- 1.0 LEMAN PRODUCTION COMPLEX
- 2.0 CONCEPT EVALUATION AND SELECTION
- 3.0 EQUIPMENT DEFINITION AND SPECIFICATION
- 4.0 DETAILED DESIGN
- 5.0 TESTING
- 6.0 HOST CHANGE TO NEW PLATFORM
- 7.0 CONCLUSIONS
- Groningen 2nd phase compression project
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 THE CONCEPT EVALUATION AND SELECTION
- 3 THE CREATION OF THE DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM
- 4 TECHNICAL CHALLENGES AND LEARNINGS
- 5 STATUS OF DEVELOPMENT AND DESIGN MATURITY
- Development of a reactive silencer for turbocompressors
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 SILENCING PRINCIPLES
- 3 SILENCER DESIGN
- 4 ACOUSTIC DESIGN
- 5 CONCLUSIONS AND PERSPECTIVES
- 6 ACKNOWLEDGEMENTS
- 7 REFERENCES
- Ageing of centrifugal compressors
- ABSTRACT
- 1 INTRODUCTION
- 2 MANAGING EQUIPMENT LIFE CYCLE
- 3 CASING INSPECTION PROCEDURE AND GUIDELINES
- 4 ROUTINE CASING INSPECTION
- 5 REVIEW OF EXISTING COMPRESSOR MAINTENANCE STRATEGY
- 6 LIFE EXTENSION OF THE EQUIPMENT
- 7 DISCUSSION
- 8 CONCLUSIONS
- 9 REFERENCES
- Author Index
