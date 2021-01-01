Fluid Inclusion Effect in Flotation of Sulfide Minerals

Chapter 1 Mineral Fluid Inclusions

1.1 Definition of mineral fluid inclusions

1.2 Formation and mechanism of inclusions

1.2.1 Growth and defects of mineral crystals

1.2.2 Fluids capture by fluid inclusion

1.3 Changes of Fluid inclusion after fluid capture

1.3.1 Phase changes

1.3.2 Physical changes

1.4 Inevitability and universality of fluid inclusions

References

Chapter 2 Classification of Fluid Inclusions

2.1 Genetic classification of inclusions

2.1.1 Primary inclusions

2.1.2 Pseudo-secondary inclusions

2.1.3 Secondary inclusions

2.1.4. Metamorphosed inclusions

2.2 Classification of physical phase states of inclusions

2.2.1 Fluid inclusions

2.2.2 Magmatic inclusions

References

Chapter 3 Methods for the Detection and Composition study of Fluid Inclusions

3.1 General optical microscopy research of fluid inclusions

3.1.1 Preparation of inclusion sheets

3.1.2 Identification of fluid inclusions

3.1.3 Morphology of fluid inclusions under microscope

3.1.4 Phase state of matter in fluid inclusions

3.2 Modern research techniques for identifying fluid inclusions

3.2.1 Ultraviolet light microscopy

3.2.2 Infrared microscopy

3.2.3 Scanning electron microscopy

3.2.4 High-Resolution X-ray Computed Tomography (HRXCT)

3.3 Determination of inclusions’ salinity

3.3.1 Basic principle of determining salinity of inclusions by freezing method

3.3.2 Notice for the determination of the salinity in inclusions by freezing method

3.3.3 Instruments for measuring freezing point

3.4 Extraction and analysis of fluid inclusion components

3.4.1 Issues to be aware of in composition analysis of inclusions

3.4.2 Analysis of chemical composition of group inclusions

3.4.3 Analysis of the chemical composition of individual inclusion

References

Chapter 4 Internal Composition of Mineral Fluid Inclusions

4.1 Gaseous-phase composition of inclusions

4.2 Liquid-phase components of inclusions

4.3 Solid-phase composition of inclusions

4.4 Metal components in fluid inclusions

4.4.1 Analysis and calculation of heavy metal elements in ore-forming fluids

4.4.2 Metal components in fluid inclusions in Cu-Au mineral

4.4.3 Metal components in the fluid inclusions of Pb-Zn mineral

4.4.4 Metal components of group inclusions in quartz and pyrite

References

Chapter 5 Component Release of Fluid Inclusions in Sulfide Minerals

5.1 Analysis of mineral raw materials

5.1.1 Chalcopyrite and the associated minerals

5.1.2 Sphalerite and quartz

5.1.3 Galena

5.1.4 Pyrite

5.2 Research methods of fluid inclusion in sulfide mineral

5.3 Morphology and component release of fluid inclusions in chalcopyrite

5.3.1 Infrared optical microscopic analysis of the fluid inclusions in chalcopyrite

5.3.2 SEM-EDS of the position of fluid inclusions in chalcopyrite

5.3.3 High-resolution X-ray micro-fault three-dimensional imaging (HRXMT) analysis

5.3.4 Component release of the fluid inclusions in chalcopyrite

5.4 Component release of the fluid inclusions in associated minerals of chalcopyrite

5.4.1 Component release of the fluid inclusions in the associated quartz and calcite of chalcopyrite

5.4.2 Component release of fluid inclusions in chalcopyrite, sphalerite and associated minerals

5.5 Morphology and component release of fluid inclusions in sphalerite and associated quartz

5.5.1 Morphology and types of fluid inclusions in sphalerite and associated quartz

5.5.2 Freezing point and salinity value of the fluid inclusions in sphalerite

5.5.3 SEM–EDS analysis of the fluid inclusions on sphalerite surface

5.5.4 Component release of fluid inclusions in sphalerite and quartz

5.6 Morphology and component release of fluid inclusions in galena

5.6.1 Infrared optics and SEM-DES of fluid inclusions in galena

5.6.2 Component release of inclusions in galena

5.7 Morphology and component release of fluid inclusions in pyrite

5.7.1 Infrared optical microscopic analysis of fluid inclusions of pyrite in Weixin

5.7.2 SEM-EDS detection of the position of inclusions in pyrite from Weixin

5.7.3 High-resolution X-ray topography (HRXT) of micro-fault pyrite from Weixin

5.7.4 Component release of the fluid inclusions of pyrite from Weixin

5.7.5 Component release of quartz fluid inclusion in the pyrite deposits of Weixin

5.7.6 Component release of fluid inclusions of pyrite from the polymetallic sulphide deposits of Dapingzhang

5.7.7 Component release of the fluid inclusions of quartz from polymetallic sulphide deposits of Dapingzhang

References

Chapter 6 Solubility of Sulfide Mineral and Chemical Behaviors of Solution after Component Release of Inclusions

6.1 Solubility of sulfide mineral

6.1.1 Research methods

6.1.2 Solubility of chalcopyrite surface

6.1.3 Solubility of sphalerite surface

6.1.4 Solubility of pyrite surface

6.2 Equilibrium theory calculation of solubility of sulfide minerals

6.2.1 Solubility of sulfide mineral in pure water

6.2.2 Solubility of sulfide mineral at different pH

6.3 Chemical equilibrium calculation of metal ions in slurry solution

6.3.1 Cu2+ taring and component distribution

6.4.2 Zn2+ taring and component distribution

6.4.3 Pb2+ taring and component distribution

References

Chapter 7 Interaction among components of Fluid Inclusions in Sulfide Mineral, Mineral Surfaces and Collectors

7.1 Zeta potential measurement on the adsorption of released components of inclusions on mineral surfaces

7.1.1 Test method for zeta potential

7.1.2 Surface adsorption of inclusion components in chalcopyrite

7.1.3 Surface adsorption of inclusion components in sphalerite

7.1.4 Surface adsorption of inclusion components in pyrite and galena

7.2 DFT of the interaction between the components of fluid inclusion colony and mineral surfaces

7.2.1 Crystal model and calculation method

7.2.2 Surface relaxation and reconstitution of sulfide mineral

7.2.3 Interaction of chalcopyrite surface and the Cu in inclusions

7.2.4 Interaction of sphalerite surface and the Cu in inclusions

7.2.5 Interaction of pyrite surface and the Cu in inclusions

7.3 Interactions among sulfide mineral surface, components of fluid inclusions and collectors

7.3.1 Interaction of chalcopyrite surface, Cu components and xanthate

7.3.2 Interaction of sphalerite surface, Cu and xanthate

7.4 Interaction of the components released from mineral fluid inclusions on sulfide mineral flotation

References