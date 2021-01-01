Fluid Inclusion Effect in Flotation of Sulfide Minerals
1st Edition
Description
In the flotation separation of polymetallic sulfide minerals, the presence of numerous metal ions in the flotation pulp can result in the inadvertent activation of the target mineral, and of non-sulphidic gangues. This can result in problems separating minerals. Metallic ions in the flotation pulp can also form precipitates with some collectors, resulting in unwanted consumption of collectors and non-selective mineral flotation. Most research attributes the metallic ions in flotation pulp to the surface oxidation and dissolution of minerals, the grinding medium, and the flotation water. However, evidence shows that metallic ions also come from the fluid inclusions in natural mineral crystal. Fluid inclusions have abundant heavy metal components, and during grinding, the release of fluid inclusion components and their interaction-adsorption on the mineral surface presents a new factor in the flotation separation of polymetallic sulfide minerals.
Fluid Inclusion in the Flotation of Sulfide Minerals gives a detailed introduction to how fluid inclusions affect the flotation of sulfide minerals. The book introduces the various fluids found in geology, detailing the properties of fluid inclusions, and how to identify and analyze their composition. It gives the common chemical compositions of fluid inclusions, investigates the release of fluid inclusions in sulfide materials and some gangues, and presents the concentrations and solution chemistry of the released ions. Finally, the book considers the absorption mechanism and the interaction of some typical metal ions from fluid inclusions on the surface of sulfide minerals, revealing how fluid inclusions affect the flotation of sulfide minerals. The book fills a knowledge gap and provides a useful perspective on the role of fluid inclusions in the flotation of sulfide minerals in the process of extraction.
Key Features
- Provides an innovative view on how fluid inclusions affect mineral processing and extractive metallurgy
- Analyses the properties of a surface when in contact with a fluid inclusion, and how the fluid released affects mineral processing and extraction
- Determines the heavy metals released from fluid inclusions resulting in the inadvertent activation of target minerals
- Offers a comprehensive picture of how fluid inclusions affect flotation from both macro and microscopic viewpoints
- Presents the absorption mechanism and interactions of some typical metal ions from fluid inclusions on the surface of sulfide minerals
Readership
Researchers in mineral processing and extractive metallurgy, and geology; Researchers in sulfide mineral flotation chemistry, geochemistry, environmental, and earth sciences. Postgraduate and advanced undergraduate students in geology, earth sciences, geochemistry, minerology, and aligned disciplines
Table of Contents
Chapter 1 Mineral Fluid Inclusions
1.1 Definition of mineral fluid inclusions
1.2 Formation and mechanism of inclusions
1.2.1 Growth and defects of mineral crystals
1.2.2 Fluids capture by fluid inclusion
1.3 Changes of Fluid inclusion after fluid capture
1.3.1 Phase changes
1.3.2 Physical changes
1.4 Inevitability and universality of fluid inclusions
References
Chapter 2 Classification of Fluid Inclusions
2.1 Genetic classification of inclusions
2.1.1 Primary inclusions
2.1.2 Pseudo-secondary inclusions
2.1.3 Secondary inclusions
2.1.4. Metamorphosed inclusions
2.2 Classification of physical phase states of inclusions
2.2.1 Fluid inclusions
2.2.2 Magmatic inclusions
References
Chapter 3 Methods for the Detection and Composition study of Fluid Inclusions
3.1 General optical microscopy research of fluid inclusions
3.1.1 Preparation of inclusion sheets
3.1.2 Identification of fluid inclusions
3.1.3 Morphology of fluid inclusions under microscope
3.1.4 Phase state of matter in fluid inclusions
3.2 Modern research techniques for identifying fluid inclusions
3.2.1 Ultraviolet light microscopy
3.2.2 Infrared microscopy
3.2.3 Scanning electron microscopy
3.2.4 High-Resolution X-ray Computed Tomography (HRXCT)
3.3 Determination of inclusions’ salinity
3.3.1 Basic principle of determining salinity of inclusions by freezing method
3.3.2 Notice for the determination of the salinity in inclusions by freezing method
3.3.3 Instruments for measuring freezing point
3.4 Extraction and analysis of fluid inclusion components
3.4.1 Issues to be aware of in composition analysis of inclusions
3.4.2 Analysis of chemical composition of group inclusions
3.4.3 Analysis of the chemical composition of individual inclusion
References
Chapter 4 Internal Composition of Mineral Fluid Inclusions
4.1 Gaseous-phase composition of inclusions
4.2 Liquid-phase components of inclusions
4.3 Solid-phase composition of inclusions
4.4 Metal components in fluid inclusions
4.4.1 Analysis and calculation of heavy metal elements in ore-forming fluids
4.4.2 Metal components in fluid inclusions in Cu-Au mineral
4.4.3 Metal components in the fluid inclusions of Pb-Zn mineral
4.4.4 Metal components of group inclusions in quartz and pyrite
References
Chapter 5 Component Release of Fluid Inclusions in Sulfide Minerals
5.1 Analysis of mineral raw materials
5.1.1 Chalcopyrite and the associated minerals
5.1.2 Sphalerite and quartz
5.1.3 Galena
5.1.4 Pyrite
5.2 Research methods of fluid inclusion in sulfide mineral
5.3 Morphology and component release of fluid inclusions in chalcopyrite
5.3.1 Infrared optical microscopic analysis of the fluid inclusions in chalcopyrite
5.3.2 SEM-EDS of the position of fluid inclusions in chalcopyrite
5.3.3 High-resolution X-ray micro-fault three-dimensional imaging (HRXMT) analysis
5.3.4 Component release of the fluid inclusions in chalcopyrite
5.4 Component release of the fluid inclusions in associated minerals of chalcopyrite
5.4.1 Component release of the fluid inclusions in the associated quartz and calcite of chalcopyrite
5.4.2 Component release of fluid inclusions in chalcopyrite, sphalerite and associated minerals
5.5 Morphology and component release of fluid inclusions in sphalerite and associated quartz
5.5.1 Morphology and types of fluid inclusions in sphalerite and associated quartz
5.5.2 Freezing point and salinity value of the fluid inclusions in sphalerite
5.5.3 SEM–EDS analysis of the fluid inclusions on sphalerite surface
5.5.4 Component release of fluid inclusions in sphalerite and quartz
5.6 Morphology and component release of fluid inclusions in galena
5.6.1 Infrared optics and SEM-DES of fluid inclusions in galena
5.6.2 Component release of inclusions in galena
5.7 Morphology and component release of fluid inclusions in pyrite
5.7.1 Infrared optical microscopic analysis of fluid inclusions of pyrite in Weixin
5.7.2 SEM-EDS detection of the position of inclusions in pyrite from Weixin
5.7.3 High-resolution X-ray topography (HRXT) of micro-fault pyrite from Weixin
5.7.4 Component release of the fluid inclusions of pyrite from Weixin
5.7.5 Component release of quartz fluid inclusion in the pyrite deposits of Weixin
5.7.6 Component release of fluid inclusions of pyrite from the polymetallic sulphide deposits of Dapingzhang
5.7.7 Component release of the fluid inclusions of quartz from polymetallic sulphide deposits of Dapingzhang
References
Chapter 6 Solubility of Sulfide Mineral and Chemical Behaviors of Solution after Component Release of Inclusions
6.1 Solubility of sulfide mineral
6.1.1 Research methods
6.1.2 Solubility of chalcopyrite surface
6.1.3 Solubility of sphalerite surface
6.1.4 Solubility of pyrite surface
6.2 Equilibrium theory calculation of solubility of sulfide minerals
6.2.1 Solubility of sulfide mineral in pure water
6.2.2 Solubility of sulfide mineral at different pH
6.3 Chemical equilibrium calculation of metal ions in slurry solution
6.3.1 Cu2+ taring and component distribution
6.4.2 Zn2+ taring and component distribution
6.4.3 Pb2+ taring and component distribution
References
Chapter 7 Interaction among components of Fluid Inclusions in Sulfide Mineral, Mineral Surfaces and Collectors
7.1 Zeta potential measurement on the adsorption of released components of inclusions on mineral surfaces
7.1.1 Test method for zeta potential
7.1.2 Surface adsorption of inclusion components in chalcopyrite
7.1.3 Surface adsorption of inclusion components in sphalerite
7.1.4 Surface adsorption of inclusion components in pyrite and galena
7.2 DFT of the interaction between the components of fluid inclusion colony and mineral surfaces
7.2.1 Crystal model and calculation method
7.2.2 Surface relaxation and reconstitution of sulfide mineral
7.2.3 Interaction of chalcopyrite surface and the Cu in inclusions
7.2.4 Interaction of sphalerite surface and the Cu in inclusions
7.2.5 Interaction of pyrite surface and the Cu in inclusions
7.3 Interactions among sulfide mineral surface, components of fluid inclusions and collectors
7.3.1 Interaction of chalcopyrite surface, Cu components and xanthate
7.3.2 Interaction of sphalerite surface, Cu and xanthate
7.4 Interaction of the components released from mineral fluid inclusions on sulfide mineral flotation
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 330
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st January 2021
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128198452
About the Author
Shuming Wen
Shuming Wen is a Professor in the Department of Mineral Process Engineering at Kunming University of Science and Technology (KUST) in China. He received his PhD from KUST in 1989. His research focuses on the surface chemistry of flotation, fluid mechanics, and the comprehensive utilization of refractory metallic mineral resources. He has received numerous professional awards, and is widely published in the field.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Mineral Process Engineering, Kunming University of Science and Technology (KUST), Kunming, China
Jian Liu
Jian Liu is currently an Associate Professor of Mineral Processing at Kunming University of Science and Technology (KUST), China. He got his BS degree and PhD from KUST in 2009 and 2013, respectively. He worked as a one-year academic visitor at the University of Queensland, Australia from April 2018 to April 2019. His research interests are related with mineral processing, especially in the flotation theory and technology of nonferrous and iron ores, such as the surface-interfacial chemistry, computer simulation using DFT, development of flotation reagents and etc. He has authored/co-authored more than 30 papers in international refereed journals. In 2017, he was award 1st class Natural Science Award of Yunnan province. In recognition of his outstanding research achievements, he was honored as youth talent support program of Yunnan province in 2018.
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Mineral Processing, Kunming University of Science and Technology (KUST), Kunming, China
Jiushuai Deng
Dr. Jiushuai Deng is currently a Professor in the School of Chemical & Environmental Engineering, at the China University of Mining & Technology (Beijing). He obtained his Ph.D. degree from the Kunming University of Science and Technology. He completed a period of Postdoctoral Fellow Research work in the Faculty of Applied Science and Engineering at the University of Toronto, Canada, and he was a Visiting Scientist in the Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organization, Australia. He is a distinguished young scholar in the development of innovative, cost-effective technologies for the metallic mineral processing, and has a proven track record of new technology developments. His publication record includes 60 papers published in prestigious refereed journals. He is a co-inventor on 26 patents and a co-applicant on another 12 patent applications. In recognition of his outstanding research achievements he awarded a Fok Ying Tung Education Foundation Award, a Reserve Talent of Young-Middle-aged Academic, Technical Leader of Yunan province and Qinglan Scholar of KUST, etc.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, School of Chemical and Environmental Engineering, China University of Mining and Technology, Beijing, China