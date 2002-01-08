Fluid Flow Measurement
2nd Edition
A Practical Guide to Accurate Flow Measurement
Description
There is a tendency to make flow measurement a highly theoretical and technical subject but what most influences quality measurement is the practical application of meters, metering principles, and metering equipment and the use of quality equipment that can continue to function through the years with proper maintenance have the most influence in obtaining quality measurement. This guide provides a review of basic laws and principles, an overview of physical characteristics and behavior of gases and liquids, and a look at the dynamics of flow. The authors examine applications of specific meters, readout and related devices, and proving systems. Practical guidelines for the meter in use, condition of the fluid, details of the entire metering system, installation and operation, and the timing and quality of maintenance are also included.
This book is dedicated to condensing and sharing the authors' extensive experience in solving flow measurement problems with design engineers, operating personnel (from top supervisors to the newest testers), academically-based engineers, engineers of the manufacturers of flow meter equipment, worldwide practitioners, theorists, and people just getting into the business.
Key Features
- The authors' many years of experience are brought to bear in a thorough review of fluid flow measurement methods and applications
- Avoids theory and focuses on presentation of practical data for the novice and veteran engineer
- Useful for a wide range of engineers and technicians (as well as students) in a wide range of industries and applications
Readership
Professionals involved with pipelines, field production, storage, terminals, refineries, and chemical/process plants and facilities involved with hydrocarbon gases and liquids
Table of Contents
Introduction; Chapter Overview; Requisites of Flow Measurement; Background of Flow; Measurement; History of Flow Measurement; Definition of Terms; Basic Flow; Measurement Laws; Gas Laws; Expansion of Liquids; Fundamental Flow Equation; ASME; References; Types of Fluid Flow Measurement; Custody Transfer; Non-Custody Transfer Measurement; References; Basic Reference Standards; American Petroleum Institute (API); American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME); Measurement Standards; Sampling Methods; Miscellaneous Standards; Instrument Society of America (ISA); From Theory to Practice; "Ideal" Installations; Non-Ideal Installations; Fluid Characteristics Data; References; Fluids; Fluids - Liquids and Gases Fluid Characteristics; References; Flow; Required Characteristics; Measurement Units; Installation Requirements; Flow Pattern; References; Operations; Operational Considerations; Operational Influences on Gas Measurement; Uncertainty; Linear Meter; Element Uncertainty Examples; Other Fluid Flow Considerations; Maintenance Meter Equipment; Gas Measurement Maintenance; Effects of Liquids and Solids on Orifice Measurement; Effects on Other Meters; General Maintenance of Liquid Meters; Specific Liquid Maintenance Problems; Measurement and Meters; Meter Characteristics; Types of Meters; Differential (Head) Meters; Orifice Meter; Meter Design Changed; Orifice Meter Description; Sizing; Equations; Maintenance; Flow Nozzles; Venturi Meters; Venturi Installation; Other Head Meters; Intrusive Linear and Special Meters; Non-Intrusive Meters; Coriolis Meters; Magnetic Meters; Ultrasonic Meters; Dopplers; Transit-Time Ultrasonic Meters; Intrusive Meters; Multiphase Meters; Positive Displacement Meters; Turbine Meters; Vortex Shedding Meters; Other and Special Purpose Meters; References; Readouts and Related Devices; Electronics; Related Devices; Crude Oil Sampling; Natural Gas Sampling; Calorimetry; References; Proving Systems; Liquid Provers; Gas Provers; Critical Flow Provers; Central Test Facility; References; "Loss and Unaccounted for" Fluids; Introduction; Liquid; Gas; Auditing; Introduction; Gas Meters; Liquid Meters; Analysis Equipment; Audit Principles; Objective; Procedures; Evidence; Definitive Testing; Sources of Information; Contract Review; Field Measurement Equipment Review; Data Review and Comparison; Auditing Gas Measurement Systems; Chart Review; Auditing Liquid Measurement; Finalizing the Audit; Conclusion; Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 296
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2002
- Published:
- 8th January 2002
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080506609
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780884157588
About the Author
E. Loy Upp
E. Loy Upp is the recipient of the American Petroleum Institute (API) Certificate of Appreciation, International School of Hydrocarbons' Laurence Reid Award for outstanding contributions to hydrocarbon measurement. Loy has been active in the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), Instrument Society of America (ISA), American Gas Association (AGA), American Petroleum Institute (API), International School of Hydrocarbon Measurement (ISHM), National Bureau of Standards (NBS), Southern Gas Association (SGA), and other schools and societies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Former Vice President and Director of Technology, Daniel Industries, and Consultant, Houston, TX, USA
Paul J. LaNasa
Paul LaNasa currently functions as a Consultant serving industry and manufacturers in instrumentation and energy resource management. Prior to this he was President of CPL & Associates, Senior Vice President, Director of Marketing at Nutech Industries and served on the Board of Directors. He also worked for 14 years in the oil and gas industry with Daniel Industries (now part of Emerson) and has worked with the Boeing Co. doing technical analysis in thermodynamics and life support and environmental control on the Apollo program.
Paul is the recipient of the American Gas Association's (AGA) Silver Award of Merit, the International School of Hydrocarbons' Laurence Reid Award for outstanding contributions to hydrocarbon-fluid measurement, and the American Petroleum Institute (API) Certificate of Appreciation and 25 Year Citation of Service. During his career he has been active in the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASME), the Instrument Society of America (ISA), the American Gas Association (AGA), the American Petroleum Institute (API), the International School of Hydrocarbon Measurement (ISHM), the National Bureau of Standards (NBS), the Southern Gas Association (SGA), and other schools and societies.
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant, Houston, TX, USA
Reviews
Review of first edition:
"This book shows engineers how to turn theory into practice with realistic advice...valuable guidelines and often overlooked factors that apply in the practice of flow measurement but which are not found in many reviews and industrial standards." --Plant Engineering