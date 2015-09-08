Fluid Flow, Heat and Mass Transfer at Bodies of Different Shapes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128037331, 9780128037850

Fluid Flow, Heat and Mass Transfer at Bodies of Different Shapes

1st Edition

Numerical Solutions

Authors: Kuppalapalle Vajravelu Swati Mukhopadhyay
eBook ISBN: 9780128037850
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128037331
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 8th September 2015
Page Count: 202
Description

Most of the equations governing the problems related to science and engineering are nonlinear in nature. As a result, they are inherently difficult to solve. Analytical solutions are available only for some special cases. For other cases, one has no easy means but to solve the problem must depend on numerical solutions.

Fluid Flow, Heat and Mass Transfer at Bodies of Different Shapes: Numerical Solutions presents the current theoretical developments of boundary layer theory, a branch of transport phenomena. Also, the book addresses the theoretical developments in the area and presents a number of physical problems that have been solved by analytical or numerical method. It is focused particularly on fluid flow problems governed by nonlinear differential equations. The book is intended for researchers in applied mathematics, physics, mechanics and engineering.

Key Features

  • Addresses basic concepts to understand the theoretical framework for the method
  • Provides examples of nonlinear problems that have been solved through the use of numerical method
  • Focuses on fluid flow problems governed by nonlinear equations

Readership

Researchers and PhD students working in applied mathematics and applied mathematicians working on fluids and materials and mathematical physics. The book is also aimed at theoretical physicists and engineers

Table of Contents

<?xml version="1.0"?>

  • Preface
  • Introduction
  • Part I: Methods and Applications
    • 1: Numerical methods
      • Abstract
    • 2: Flow past a stretching sheet
      • Abstract
      • 2.1 Flow past a linearly stretching sheet
      • 2.2 Flow past a nonlinearly stretching sheet
      • 2.3 Flow past an exponentially stretching sheet
      • 2.4 Flow past an unsteady stretching sheet
      • 2.5 Flow past a curved stretching sheet
      • 2.6 Stagnation point flow of a non-newtonian fluid over a stretching sheet
    • 3: Flow past a shrinking sheet
      • Abstract
      • 3.1 Flow past a linearly shrinking sheet
      • 3.2 Flow past a nonlinearly shrinking sheet
      • 3.3 Flow past an exponentially shrinking sheet
      • 3.4 Flow past an unsteady shrinking sheet
      • 3.5 Flow past a curved shrinking sheet
      • 3.6 Stagnation-point flow over a shrinking sheet
    • 4: Flow past a flat plate
      • Abstract
      • 4.1 Flow past a static horizontal plate
      • 4.2 Flow past a moving horizontal plate
      • 4.3 Flow past a static vertical plate
      • 4.4 Flow past a moving vertical plate
      • 4.5 Nanofluid boundary layers over a moving plate
      • 4.6 Unsteady boundary-layer flow caused by an impulsively stretching plate
  • Part II: Further Applications
    • 5: Flow past a cylinder
      • Abstract
      • 5.1 Flow past a stretching cylinder
      • 5.2 Flow past a vertical cylinder
      • 5.3 Nanofluid boundary layer over a stretching cylinder
    • 6: Flow past a sphere
      • Abstract
      • 6.1 Introduction and physical motivation
      • 6.2 Basic equations
      • 6.3 Solution procedure
      • 6.4 Analysis of the result
      • 6.5 Conclusions
    • 7: Flow past a wedge
      • Abstract
      • 7.1 Forced convection flow past a static wedge
      • 7.2 Forced convection flow past a moving wedge
      • 7.3 Mixed convection flow past a symmetric static/moving wedge
      • 7.4 Non-newtonian fluid flow over a symmetric wedge
  • Author Index
  • Subject Index

About the Author

Kuppalapalle Vajravelu

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Mathematics, University of Central Florida, Orlando, USA

Swati Mukhopadhyay

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Mathematics, University of Burdwan, West Bengal, India

