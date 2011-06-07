Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Disorders in Small Animal Practice - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437706543, 9781437706550

Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Disorders in Small Animal Practice

4th Edition

Authors: Stephen DiBartola
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437706543
eBook ISBN: 9781437706550
eBook ISBN: 9781455757930
eBook ISBN: 9781455754649
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th June 2011
Page Count: 1520
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The leading reference for the diagnosis and management of fluid, electrolyte, and acid-base imbalances in small animals, Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Disorders in Small Animal Practice, 4th Edition provides cutting-edge, evidence-based guidelines to enhance your care of dogs and cats. Information is easy to find and easy to use, with comprehensive coverage including fluid and electrolyte physiology and pathophysiology and their clinical applications, as well as the newest advances in fluid therapy and a discussion of a new class of drugs called vaptans. Lead author Stephen DiBartola is a well-known speaker and the "go-to" expert in this field, and his team of contributors represents the most authoritative and respected clinicians and academicians in veterinary medicine.

Key Features

  • Over 30 expert contributors represent the "cream of the crop" in small animal medicine, ensuring that this edition provides the most authoritative and evidence-based guidelines.
  • Scientific, evidence-based insights and advances integrate basic physiological principles into practice, covering patient evaluation, differential diagnosis, normal and abnormal clinical features and laboratory test results, approaches to therapy, technical aspects of therapy, patient monitoring, assessing risk, and prediction of outcomes for each disorder.
  • Hundreds of tables, algorithms, and schematic drawings demonstrate the best approaches to diagnosis and treatment, highlighting the most important points in an easy-access format.
  • Drug and dosage recommendations are included with treatment approaches in the Electrolyte Disorders section.
  • Clear formulas in the Fluid Therapy section make it easier to determine the state of dehydration, fluid choice, and administration rate and volume in both healthy and diseased patients.

Table of Contents

Section I: Applied Physiology

1. Applied Physiology of Body Fluids in Dogs and Cats

2. Applied Renal Physiology

Section II: Electrolyte Disorders

3. Disorders of Sodium and Water: Hypernatremia and Hyponatremia

4. Disorders of Chloride: Hyperchloremia and Hypochloremia

5. Disorders of Potassium: Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia

6. Disorders of Calcium: Hypercalcemia and Hypocalcemia

7. Disorders of Phosphorus: Hypophosphatemia and Hyperphosphatemia

8. Disorders of Magnesium: Magnesium Deficit and Excess

Section III: Acid-Base Disorders

9. Introduction to Acid-Base Disorders

10. Metabolic Acid-Base Disorders

11. Respiratory Acid-Base Disorders

12. Mixed Acid-Base Disorders

13. Strong Ion Approach to Acid-Base Disorders

Section IV: Fluid Therapy

14. Introduction to Fluid Therapy

15. Technical Aspects of Fluid Therapy

16. Monitoring Fluid Therapy and Complications of Fluid Therapy

17. Perioperative Management of Fluid Therapy

18. Fluid and Electrolyte Disturbances in Gastrointestinal and Pancreatic Disease

19. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Disturbances in Liver Disease

20. Fluid Therapy in Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders

21. Fluid and Diuretic Therapy in Heart Failure

22. Managing Fluid and Electrolyte Disorders in Renal Failure

23. Shock Syndromes

Section V: Special Therapy

24. Blood Transfusion and Blood Substitutes

25. Parenteral Nutrition

26. Enteral Nutrition

27. Fluid Therapy with Macromolecular Plasma Volume Expanders

28. Peritoneal Dialysis

29. Hemodialysis

Details

No. of pages:
1520
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437706543
eBook ISBN:
9781437706550
eBook ISBN:
9781455757930
eBook ISBN:
9781455754649

About the Author

Stephen DiBartola

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Medicine, Associate Dean for Administration and Curriculum, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences and Veterinary Administration, College of Veterinary Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.