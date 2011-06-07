Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Disorders in Small Animal Practice
4th Edition
Description
The leading reference for the diagnosis and management of fluid, electrolyte, and acid-base imbalances in small animals, Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Disorders in Small Animal Practice, 4th Edition provides cutting-edge, evidence-based guidelines to enhance your care of dogs and cats. Information is easy to find and easy to use, with comprehensive coverage including fluid and electrolyte physiology and pathophysiology and their clinical applications, as well as the newest advances in fluid therapy and a discussion of a new class of drugs called vaptans. Lead author Stephen DiBartola is a well-known speaker and the "go-to" expert in this field, and his team of contributors represents the most authoritative and respected clinicians and academicians in veterinary medicine.
Key Features
- Over 30 expert contributors represent the "cream of the crop" in small animal medicine, ensuring that this edition provides the most authoritative and evidence-based guidelines.
- Scientific, evidence-based insights and advances integrate basic physiological principles into practice, covering patient evaluation, differential diagnosis, normal and abnormal clinical features and laboratory test results, approaches to therapy, technical aspects of therapy, patient monitoring, assessing risk, and prediction of outcomes for each disorder.
- Hundreds of tables, algorithms, and schematic drawings demonstrate the best approaches to diagnosis and treatment, highlighting the most important points in an easy-access format.
- Drug and dosage recommendations are included with treatment approaches in the Electrolyte Disorders section.
- Clear formulas in the Fluid Therapy section make it easier to determine the state of dehydration, fluid choice, and administration rate and volume in both healthy and diseased patients.
Table of Contents
Section I: Applied Physiology
1. Applied Physiology of Body Fluids in Dogs and Cats
2. Applied Renal Physiology
Section II: Electrolyte Disorders
3. Disorders of Sodium and Water: Hypernatremia and Hyponatremia
4. Disorders of Chloride: Hyperchloremia and Hypochloremia
5. Disorders of Potassium: Hypokalemia and Hyperkalemia
6. Disorders of Calcium: Hypercalcemia and Hypocalcemia
7. Disorders of Phosphorus: Hypophosphatemia and Hyperphosphatemia
8. Disorders of Magnesium: Magnesium Deficit and Excess
Section III: Acid-Base Disorders
9. Introduction to Acid-Base Disorders
10. Metabolic Acid-Base Disorders
11. Respiratory Acid-Base Disorders
12. Mixed Acid-Base Disorders
13. Strong Ion Approach to Acid-Base Disorders
Section IV: Fluid Therapy
14. Introduction to Fluid Therapy
15. Technical Aspects of Fluid Therapy
16. Monitoring Fluid Therapy and Complications of Fluid Therapy
17. Perioperative Management of Fluid Therapy
18. Fluid and Electrolyte Disturbances in Gastrointestinal and Pancreatic Disease
19. Fluid, Electrolyte, and Acid-Base Disturbances in Liver Disease
20. Fluid Therapy in Endocrine and Metabolic Disorders
21. Fluid and Diuretic Therapy in Heart Failure
22. Managing Fluid and Electrolyte Disorders in Renal Failure
23. Shock Syndromes
Section V: Special Therapy
24. Blood Transfusion and Blood Substitutes
25. Parenteral Nutrition
26. Enteral Nutrition
27. Fluid Therapy with Macromolecular Plasma Volume Expanders
28. Peritoneal Dialysis
29. Hemodialysis
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1520
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 7th June 2011
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437706543
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437706550
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455757930
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455754649
About the Author
Stephen DiBartola
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, Associate Dean for Administration and Curriculum, Department of Veterinary Clinical Sciences and Veterinary Administration, College of Veterinary Medicine, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH