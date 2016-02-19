Fluid Dynamics Transactions, Volume 1 is a compilation of papers presented at the Fifth Symposium on Fluid Dynamics held in Poland from August 26 to September 2, 1961. The symposium provided a forum for discussing developments in fluid dynamics based on the following topics: mathematical methods, hypersonic flow, rarefied gas dynamics, and magnetohydrodynamics. This volume is comprised of 26 chapters and begins by presenting equations for gas dynamics and highlighting some of applications of the general results. The discussion then turns to Cauchy's problem for the compressible flow of the simple wave type; the use of exact numerical methods for the solution of boundary layer problems; and the effect of surface catalytic efficiency on stagnation point heat transfer. A geometric method of classifying solutions of gas dynamics using certain space and the time-space Lie transformation groups is described. Subsequent chapters explore supersonic flow past blunt bodies; application of the Monte Carlo method to the analysis of rarefied gas flows; and fluid-fluid displacement in a porous medium. This book will be a useful resource for engineers and other scientists interested in fluid dynamics.