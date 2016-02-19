Fluid Dynamics Transactions - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080110073, 9781483149301

Fluid Dynamics Transactions

1st Edition

Symposium · Jabłona · September 1961

Editors: W. Fiszdon
eBook ISBN: 9781483149301
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 398
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Fluid Dynamics Transactions, Volume 1 is a compilation of papers presented at the Fifth Symposium on Fluid Dynamics held in Poland from August 26 to September 2, 1961. The symposium provided a forum for discussing developments in fluid dynamics based on the following topics: mathematical methods, hypersonic flow, rarefied gas dynamics, and magnetohydrodynamics. This volume is comprised of 26 chapters and begins by presenting equations for gas dynamics and highlighting some of applications of the general results. The discussion then turns to Cauchy's problem for the compressible flow of the simple wave type; the use of exact numerical methods for the solution of boundary layer problems; and the effect of surface catalytic efficiency on stagnation point heat transfer. A geometric method of classifying solutions of gas dynamics using certain space and the time-space Lie transformation groups is described. Subsequent chapters explore supersonic flow past blunt bodies; application of the Monte Carlo method to the analysis of rarefied gas flows; and fluid-fluid displacement in a porous medium. This book will be a useful resource for engineers and other scientists interested in fluid dynamics.

Table of Contents


Sur une Forme Symétrique Spatio-Temporelle des Equations de la Dynamique des Gaz et sur Quelques-Unes de ses Applications

Cauchy's Problem for the Compressible Flow of Simple Wave Type

Exact Numerical Methods in the Boundary Layer Theory

Certains Opérateurs Fonctionnels et l’Équation Intégrale de Smoluchowski

A Geometric Method of Classifying Solutions of Gas Dynamics Equations Using Certain Space and the Time-Space

On Certain Solutions of the Smoluchowski Equations

Some Experiments on Hypersonic Separated Flows

The Effect of Surface Catalytic Efficiency on Stagnation Point Heat Transfer

Supersonic Flow Past Blunt Bodies

Methods of Calculation of Stagnation Temperature in a Hypersonic Gun Tunnel

On the Viscous Flow Near the Stagnation Point on an Interface

Théorie Cinétique des Mélanges Gazeux: sur les Fonctions Propres de l'Opérateur de Collision Linéarisé

Hypersonic, Plane Couette Flow in Rarefied Gas

Les Équations de Transport des Quantités Moléculaires Pareilles à l’Entropie

La Vitesse du son et l'Adiabate d'Hugoniot pour des Gaz Inertes Lourds, Partiellement Ionisés

Application of the Monte Carlo Method to Rarefied Gas Flows

Conditions de Choc et Structure des Ondes de Choc Lorsqu'on Tient Compte des Effets de Dissipation dans le Fluide

Sur Quelques Solutions Exactes de la Dynamique des Gaz

Die Wellenausbreitung in der Ebene bei kleinen Störungen

A Method of Calculating the Flow in a Divergent Nozzle with Oscillating Walls

On the Theory of Plane Gas Flows

An Analysis of Plane Magneto-Hydro-Dynamic Flows (in Case of No External Electric Fields)

Hyperbolic Problems for Magneto-Hydro-Dynamic Perfect Fluid Flows with "Frozen" in Circular Magnetic Field Lines

Plane and Cylindrical Waves in a Medium of Finite Conductivity

Oscillations of a Viscous Liquid Drop in a Turbulent Gas

Fluid-Fluid Displacement in Porous Medium

Details

No. of pages:
398
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483149301

About the Editor

W. Fiszdon

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.