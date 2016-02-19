Fluid Dynamics Transactions
1st Edition
Symposium · Jabłona · September 1961
Fluid Dynamics Transactions, Volume 1 is a compilation of papers presented at the Fifth Symposium on Fluid Dynamics held in Poland from August 26 to September 2, 1961. The symposium provided a forum for discussing developments in fluid dynamics based on the following topics: mathematical methods, hypersonic flow, rarefied gas dynamics, and magnetohydrodynamics. This volume is comprised of 26 chapters and begins by presenting equations for gas dynamics and highlighting some of applications of the general results. The discussion then turns to Cauchy's problem for the compressible flow of the simple wave type; the use of exact numerical methods for the solution of boundary layer problems; and the effect of surface catalytic efficiency on stagnation point heat transfer. A geometric method of classifying solutions of gas dynamics using certain space and the time-space Lie transformation groups is described. Subsequent chapters explore supersonic flow past blunt bodies; application of the Monte Carlo method to the analysis of rarefied gas flows; and fluid-fluid displacement in a porous medium. This book will be a useful resource for engineers and other scientists interested in fluid dynamics.
Sur une Forme Symétrique Spatio-Temporelle des Equations de la Dynamique des Gaz et sur Quelques-Unes de ses Applications
Cauchy's Problem for the Compressible Flow of Simple Wave Type
Exact Numerical Methods in the Boundary Layer Theory
Certains Opérateurs Fonctionnels et l’Équation Intégrale de Smoluchowski
A Geometric Method of Classifying Solutions of Gas Dynamics Equations Using Certain Space and the Time-Space
On Certain Solutions of the Smoluchowski Equations
Some Experiments on Hypersonic Separated Flows
The Effect of Surface Catalytic Efficiency on Stagnation Point Heat Transfer
Supersonic Flow Past Blunt Bodies
Methods of Calculation of Stagnation Temperature in a Hypersonic Gun Tunnel
On the Viscous Flow Near the Stagnation Point on an Interface
Théorie Cinétique des Mélanges Gazeux: sur les Fonctions Propres de l'Opérateur de Collision Linéarisé
Hypersonic, Plane Couette Flow in Rarefied Gas
Les Équations de Transport des Quantités Moléculaires Pareilles à l’Entropie
La Vitesse du son et l'Adiabate d'Hugoniot pour des Gaz Inertes Lourds, Partiellement Ionisés
Application of the Monte Carlo Method to Rarefied Gas Flows
Conditions de Choc et Structure des Ondes de Choc Lorsqu'on Tient Compte des Effets de Dissipation dans le Fluide
Sur Quelques Solutions Exactes de la Dynamique des Gaz
Die Wellenausbreitung in der Ebene bei kleinen Störungen
A Method of Calculating the Flow in a Divergent Nozzle with Oscillating Walls
On the Theory of Plane Gas Flows
An Analysis of Plane Magneto-Hydro-Dynamic Flows (in Case of No External Electric Fields)
Hyperbolic Problems for Magneto-Hydro-Dynamic Perfect Fluid Flows with "Frozen" in Circular Magnetic Field Lines
Plane and Cylindrical Waves in a Medium of Finite Conductivity
Oscillations of a Viscous Liquid Drop in a Turbulent Gas
Fluid-Fluid Displacement in Porous Medium
- No. of pages:
- 398
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483149301