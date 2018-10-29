Fluid Catalytic Cracking - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444890375, 9780080887685

Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Volume 76

1st Edition

Science and Technology

Editors: J.S. Magee M.M. Mitchell
eBook ISBN: 9780080887685
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 23rd July 1993
Page Count: 604
Table of Contents

  1. Origin, development and scope of FCC catalysis (A.A. Avidan). 2. The nature of active sites in zeolites: Influence on catalyst performance (A. Humphries, D.H. Harris, P. O'Connor). 3. Complexity in zeolite catalysts: Aspects of the manipulation, characterization and evaluation of zeolite promoters for FCC (D.E.W. Vaughan). 4. Commercial preparation and characterization of FCC catalysts (G.M. Woltermann, J.S. Magee, S.D. Griffith). 5. Correlation between catalyst formulation and catalytic properties (J. Scherzer). 6. Instrumental methods of FCC catalyst characterization (A.W. Peters). 7. Microactivity evaluation of FCC catalyst in the laboratory: Principles, approaches and applications (E.L. Moorehead, J.B. McLean, W.A. Cronkright). 8. Realistic assessment of FCC catalyst performance in the laboratory (G.W. Young). 9. Residual feed cracking catalysts (M.M. Mitchell, Jr., J.F. Hoffman, H.F. Moore). 10. Metals passivation (R.A. Nielsen, P.K. Doolin). 11. Unit design and operational control: Impact on product yields and product quality (L.L. Upson, C.L. Hemler, D.A. Lomas). 12. The effect of feedstock on yields and product quality (W.S. Letzsch, A.G. Ashton). 13. Shape selectivity in catalytic cracking (F.G. Dwyer, T.F. Degnan). 14. Additives for the catalytic removal of FCC unit flue gas pollutants (A.A. Bhattacharyya, J.S. Yoo). 15. Environmental considerations affecting FCC (R.E. Evans, G.P. Quinn). Subject index.

Description

The primary focus of this book as a whole is on performance - performance of the catalyst, of its surface, of the FCC unit, of the feedstocks employed, of the analytical methods used to characterize the catalysts, and of environmentally directed regulations that govern the production of transportation fuels from petroleum. The emphasis on catalyst performance, particularly commercial performance, essentially dictated that the chapter authors be experienced industrial catalytic chemists and engineers. However, each author approached the task with a clear-cut obligation to connect the roots of the science of FCC catalysis with the technology.

Fluid Catalytic Cracking: Science and Technology has been written for workers in industrial catalysis and academia, including graduate students in chemistry or chemical engineering who are interested in acquiring an overall knowledge of one of the world's most important areas of catalysis. The book is concise, each topic is treated briefly; complete, all aspects of FCC catalysis are covered; and clear, anyone involved in this field will find topics of interest.

Details

No. of pages:
604
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080887685

About the Editors

J.S. Magee Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Catalytic Science Associates, Ellicot City, MD, USA

M.M. Mitchell Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Ohio University Southern Campus, Ironton, OH, USA

