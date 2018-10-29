Fluid Catalytic Cracking, Volume 76
1st Edition
Science and Technology
- Origin, development and scope of FCC catalysis (A.A. Avidan). 2. The nature of active sites in zeolites: Influence on catalyst performance (A. Humphries, D.H. Harris, P. O'Connor). 3. Complexity in zeolite catalysts: Aspects of the manipulation, characterization and evaluation of zeolite promoters for FCC (D.E.W. Vaughan). 4. Commercial preparation and characterization of FCC catalysts (G.M. Woltermann, J.S. Magee, S.D. Griffith). 5. Correlation between catalyst formulation and catalytic properties (J. Scherzer). 6. Instrumental methods of FCC catalyst characterization (A.W. Peters). 7. Microactivity evaluation of FCC catalyst in the laboratory: Principles, approaches and applications (E.L. Moorehead, J.B. McLean, W.A. Cronkright). 8. Realistic assessment of FCC catalyst performance in the laboratory (G.W. Young). 9. Residual feed cracking catalysts (M.M. Mitchell, Jr., J.F. Hoffman, H.F. Moore). 10. Metals passivation (R.A. Nielsen, P.K. Doolin). 11. Unit design and operational control: Impact on product yields and product quality (L.L. Upson, C.L. Hemler, D.A. Lomas). 12. The effect of feedstock on yields and product quality (W.S. Letzsch, A.G. Ashton). 13. Shape selectivity in catalytic cracking (F.G. Dwyer, T.F. Degnan). 14. Additives for the catalytic removal of FCC unit flue gas pollutants (A.A. Bhattacharyya, J.S. Yoo). 15. Environmental considerations affecting FCC (R.E. Evans, G.P. Quinn). Subject index.
The primary focus of this book as a whole is on performance - performance of the catalyst, of its surface, of the FCC unit, of the feedstocks employed, of the analytical methods used to characterize the catalysts, and of environmentally directed regulations that govern the production of transportation fuels from petroleum. The emphasis on catalyst performance, particularly commercial performance, essentially dictated that the chapter authors be experienced industrial catalytic chemists and engineers. However, each author approached the task with a clear-cut obligation to connect the roots of the science of FCC catalysis with the technology.
Fluid Catalytic Cracking: Science and Technology has been written for workers in industrial catalysis and academia, including graduate students in chemistry or chemical engineering who are interested in acquiring an overall knowledge of one of the world's most important areas of catalysis. The book is concise, each topic is treated briefly; complete, all aspects of FCC catalysis are covered; and clear, anyone involved in this field will find topics of interest.
- No. of pages:
- 604
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 1993
- Published:
- 23rd July 1993
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080887685
J.S. Magee Editor
Catalytic Science Associates, Ellicot City, MD, USA
M.M. Mitchell Editor
Ohio University Southern Campus, Ironton, OH, USA