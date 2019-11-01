Fluid Catalytic Cracking Handbook
4th Edition
An Expert Guide to the Practical Operation, Design, and Optimization of FCC Units
Description
Fluid Catalytic Cracking Handbook: An Expert Guide to the Practical Operation, Design, and Optimization of FCC Units, Fourth Edition, enables readers to maximize the profitability and reliability of fluid catalytic cracking operations by covering all stages of FCC, including their design, operation, troubleshooting and optimization. It includes valuable chapters on FCC Main Fractionator and Gas Plant and Process Engineering Tools that provide engineers with the relevant tools they need to fully optimize processes and operations. This book presents technologies and processes that will improve the profitability and reliability of FCC units, along with lessons from Mr. Sadeghbeigi’s 30 years of field experience.
The book provides a valuable reference for experienced engineers, but is also an ideal reference for those who are developing their skills and knowledge base.
Key Features
- Presents relevant, real world examples that enable petrochemical engineers to achieve real term savings
- Contains dedicated chapters on lessons learned from troubleshooting cases carried out by the author
- Includes sections on FCC Main Fractionator and Gas Plant
- Covers both SI and Imperial Units throughout
Readership
Petrochemical and process engineers
Table of Contents
- Process flow description
2. FCC Feed Characterization
3. FCC Catalysts
4. Chemistry of FCC reactions
5. Unit monitoring and control
6. Products and economics
7. Project management and hardware design
8. Troubleshooting
9. Emerging trends in fluidized catalytic cracking
10. Appendixes: Total correlations
11. n-d-M correlations
12. API correlations
13. ASTM to TBP conversion. Definitions of fluidization terms
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2019
- Published:
- 1st November 2019
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128126639
- eBook ISBN:
About the Author
Reza Sadeghbeigi
Reza Sadeghbeigi is President of RMS Engineering, Inc. a Houston, Texas based engineering firm providing high‐level technical expertise in the area of fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and related processes. Reza has 35 years of hands-on FCC experience in the refining industry, focusing on technical services, troubleshooting, process design, and project management, including major FCC revamps. A licensed Professional Engineer (P.E.) in Texas and Louisiana, Reza has published technical papers and produced industry seminars on refining and catalytic cracking operations and conducted numerous client customized FCC training courses and public seminars.
Affiliations and Expertise
President, RMS Engineering, Inc. Houston, Texas, USA