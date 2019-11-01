Fluid Catalytic Cracking Handbook - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780128126639

Fluid Catalytic Cracking Handbook

4th Edition

An Expert Guide to the Practical Operation, Design, and Optimization of FCC Units

Authors: Reza Sadeghbeigi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780128126639
eBook ISBN:
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st November 2019
Page Count: 352
Description

Fluid Catalytic Cracking Handbook: An Expert Guide to the Practical Operation, Design, and Optimization of FCC Units, Fourth Edition, enables readers to maximize the profitability and reliability of fluid catalytic cracking operations by covering all stages of FCC, including their design, operation, troubleshooting and optimization. It includes valuable chapters on FCC Main Fractionator and Gas Plant and Process Engineering Tools that provide engineers with the relevant tools they need to fully optimize processes and operations. This book presents technologies and processes that will improve the profitability and reliability of FCC units, along with lessons from Mr. Sadeghbeigi’s 30 years of field experience.

The book provides a valuable reference for experienced engineers, but is also an ideal reference for those who are developing their skills and knowledge base.

Key Features

  • Presents relevant, real world examples that enable petrochemical engineers to achieve real term savings
  • Contains dedicated chapters on lessons learned from troubleshooting cases carried out by the author
  • Includes sections on FCC Main Fractionator and Gas Plant
  • Covers both SI and Imperial Units throughout

Readership

Petrochemical and process engineers

Table of Contents

  1. Process flow description
    2. FCC Feed Characterization
    3. FCC Catalysts
    4. Chemistry of FCC reactions
    5. Unit monitoring and control
    6. Products and economics
    7. Project management and hardware design
    8. Troubleshooting
    9. Emerging trends in fluidized catalytic cracking
    10. Appendixes: Total correlations
    11. n-d-M correlations
    12. API correlations
    13. ASTM to TBP conversion. Definitions of fluidization terms

About the Author

Reza Sadeghbeigi

Reza Sadeghbeigi is President of RMS Engineering, Inc. a Houston, Texas based engineering firm providing high‐level technical expertise in the area of fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and related processes. Reza has 35 years of hands-on FCC experience in the refining industry, focusing on technical services, troubleshooting, process design, and project management, including major FCC revamps. A licensed Professional Engineer (P.E.) in Texas and Louisiana, Reza has published technical papers and produced industry seminars on refining and catalytic cracking operations and conducted numerous client customized FCC training courses and public seminars.

Affiliations and Expertise

President, RMS Engineering, Inc. Houston, Texas, USA

