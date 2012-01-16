Fluid Catalytic Cracking Handbook - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780123869654, 9780123870049

Fluid Catalytic Cracking Handbook

3rd Edition

An Expert Guide to the Practical Operation, Design, and Optimization of FCC Units

Authors: Reza Sadeghbeigi
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123869654
eBook ISBN: 9780123870049
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 16th January 2012
Page Count: 352
Description

This new and improved edition focuses on providing practical information and tools that engineers can use to maximize the profitability and reliability of their fluid catalytic cracking operations. The updated chapters and new content deliver expertise and know-how to an industry that faces significant cost cutting in capital expenditure and R&D, along with the retirement of technical specialists who are taking existing knowledge out of the industry with them. This FCC Handbook provides a valuable easy-to-understand resource for both experienced and inexperienced engineers and anyone else associated with the FCC process. This book gives those who need a quick reference, and gives those who are developing their skills and knowledge trusted information that will help them succeed with their projects.

Key features include;

  • Common examples that will enable engineers to achieve increased unit savings

  • Updated with the latest process technologies for handling residue and "deep" hydrotreated feedstock

  • New chapter discussing refractory lining, providing an introduction to the different refractories employed in FCC units, examples of various refractory linings and associated anchors, installation techniques as well as some guidelines for proper drying and curing refractory lining.

  • New troubleshooting chapter, increasing the practical application of the book, along with new visual references to operation optimization

About the author;

Reza Sadeghbeigi is President of RMS Engineering, Inc. a Houston, Texas based engineering firm providing high‐level technical expertise in the area of fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and related processes.

Reza has 35 years of hands-on FCC experience in the refining industry, focusing on technical services, troubleshooting, process design, and project management, including major FCC revamps. A licensed Professional Engineer (P.E.) in Texas and Louisiana, Reza has published technical papers and produced industry seminars on refining and catalytic cracking operations and conducted numerous client customized FCC training courses and public seminars.

Key Features

  • The only practical approach, with tools and techniques for those with FCC responsibilities to help maximize the profitability and reliability of fluid catalytic cracking operations.

  • Updated throughout, with new material focusing on latest developments, the shift to using FCC to process lower quality crudes, and new applied material on troubleshooting.

  • Provides a reference for both experienced engineers who need a quick reference, as well as providing those who are developing their skills and knowledge with access to trusted information that will help them succeed in their projects.

Readership

Petrochemical and process engineers.

Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface to the Third Edition

Acknowledgments

About the Author

Chapter 1. Process Description

Chapter 2. Process Control Instrumentation

Chapter 3. FCC Feed Characterization

Chapter 4. FCC Catalysts

Chapter 5. Catalyst and Feed Additives

Chapter 6. Chemistry of FCC Reactions

Chapter 7. Unit Monitoring and Control

Chapter 8. Products and Economics

Chapter 9. Effective Project Execution and Management

Chapter 10. Refractory Lining Systems

Chapter 11. Process and Mechanical Design Guidelines for FCC Equipment

Chapter 12. Troubleshooting

Chapter 13. Optimization and Debottlenecking

Chapter 14. Emissions

Chapter 15. Residue and Deep Hydrotreated Feedstock Processing

Appendix 1. Temperature Variation of Liquid Viscosity

Appendix 2. Correction to Volumetric Average Boiling Point

Appendix 3. TOTAL Correlations

Appendix 4. n–d–M Correlations

Appendix 5. Estimation of Molecular Weight of Petroleum Oils from Viscosity Measurements

Appendix 6. Kinematic Viscosity to Saybolt Universal Viscosity

Appendix 7. API Correlations

Appendix 8. Definitions of Fluidization Terms

Appendix 9. Conversion of ASTM 50% Point to TBP 50% Point Temperature

Appendix 10. Determination of TBP Cut Points from ASTM D86

Appendix 11. Nominal Pipe Sizes

Appendix 12. Conversion Factors

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
352
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
Hardcover ISBN:
9780123869654
eBook ISBN:
9780123870049

About the Author

Reza Sadeghbeigi

Affiliations and Expertise

President, RMS Engineering, Inc. Houston, Texas, USA

