Fluid Catalytic Cracking Handbook
3rd Edition
An Expert Guide to the Practical Operation, Design, and Optimization of FCC Units
Description
This new and improved edition focuses on providing practical information and tools that engineers can use to maximize the profitability and reliability of their fluid catalytic cracking operations. The updated chapters and new content deliver expertise and know-how to an industry that faces significant cost cutting in capital expenditure and R&D, along with the retirement of technical specialists who are taking existing knowledge out of the industry with them. This FCC Handbook provides a valuable easy-to-understand resource for both experienced and inexperienced engineers and anyone else associated with the FCC process. This book gives those who need a quick reference, and gives those who are developing their skills and knowledge trusted information that will help them succeed with their projects.
Key features include;
- Common examples that will enable engineers to achieve increased unit savings
- Updated with the latest process technologies for handling residue and "deep" hydrotreated feedstock
- New chapter discussing refractory lining, providing an introduction to the different refractories employed in FCC units, examples of various refractory linings and associated anchors, installation techniques as well as some guidelines for proper drying and curing refractory lining.
- New troubleshooting chapter, increasing the practical application of the book, along with new visual references to operation optimization
About the author;
Reza Sadeghbeigi is President of RMS Engineering, Inc. a Houston, Texas based engineering firm providing high‐level technical expertise in the area of fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and related processes.
Reza has 35 years of hands-on FCC experience in the refining industry, focusing on technical services, troubleshooting, process design, and project management, including major FCC revamps. A licensed Professional Engineer (P.E.) in Texas and Louisiana, Reza has published technical papers and produced industry seminars on refining and catalytic cracking operations and conducted numerous client customized FCC training courses and public seminars.
Key Features
-
The only practical approach, with tools and techniques for those with FCC responsibilities to help maximize the profitability and reliability of fluid catalytic cracking operations.
-
Updated throughout, with new material focusing on latest developments, the shift to using FCC to process lower quality crudes, and new applied material on troubleshooting.
-
Provides a reference for both experienced engineers who need a quick reference, as well as providing those who are developing their skills and knowledge with access to trusted information that will help them succeed in their projects.
Readership
Petrochemical and process engineers.
Table of Contents
Dedication
Preface to the Third Edition
Acknowledgments
About the Author
Chapter 1. Process Description
Chapter 2. Process Control Instrumentation
Chapter 3. FCC Feed Characterization
Chapter 4. FCC Catalysts
Chapter 5. Catalyst and Feed Additives
Chapter 6. Chemistry of FCC Reactions
Chapter 7. Unit Monitoring and Control
Chapter 8. Products and Economics
Chapter 9. Effective Project Execution and Management
Chapter 10. Refractory Lining Systems
Chapter 11. Process and Mechanical Design Guidelines for FCC Equipment
Chapter 12. Troubleshooting
Chapter 13. Optimization and Debottlenecking
Chapter 14. Emissions
Chapter 15. Residue and Deep Hydrotreated Feedstock Processing
Appendix 1. Temperature Variation of Liquid Viscosity
Appendix 2. Correction to Volumetric Average Boiling Point
Appendix 3. TOTAL Correlations
Appendix 4. n–d–M Correlations
Appendix 5. Estimation of Molecular Weight of Petroleum Oils from Viscosity Measurements
Appendix 6. Kinematic Viscosity to Saybolt Universal Viscosity
Appendix 7. API Correlations
Appendix 8. Definitions of Fluidization Terms
Appendix 9. Conversion of ASTM 50% Point to TBP 50% Point Temperature
Appendix 10. Determination of TBP Cut Points from ASTM D86
Appendix 11. Nominal Pipe Sizes
Appendix 12. Conversion Factors
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 2012
- Published:
- 16th January 2012
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123869654
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123870049
About the Author
Reza Sadeghbeigi
Affiliations and Expertise
President, RMS Engineering, Inc. Houston, Texas, USA