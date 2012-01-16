Fluid Catalytic Cracking Handbook

This new and improved edition focuses on providing practical information and tools that engineers can use to maximize the profitability and reliability of their fluid catalytic cracking operations. The updated chapters and new content deliver expertise and know-how to an industry that faces significant cost cutting in capital expenditure and R&D, along with the retirement of technical specialists who are taking existing knowledge out of the industry with them. This FCC Handbook provides a valuable easy-to-understand resource for both experienced and inexperienced engineers and anyone else associated with the FCC process. This book gives those who need a quick reference, and gives those who are developing their skills and knowledge trusted information that will help them succeed with their projects.

Key features include;

Common examples that will enable engineers to achieve increased unit savings

Updated with the latest process technologies for handling residue and "deep" hydrotreated feedstock

New chapter discussing refractory lining, providing an introduction to the different refractories employed in FCC units, examples of various refractory linings and associated anchors, installation techniques as well as some guidelines for proper drying and curing refractory lining.

New troubleshooting chapter, increasing the practical application of the book, along with new visual references to operation optimization

About the author;

Reza Sadeghbeigi is President of RMS Engineering, Inc. a Houston, Texas based engineering firm providing high‐level technical expertise in the area of fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) and related processes.

Reza has 35 years of hands-on FCC experience in the refining industry, focusing on technical services, troubleshooting, process design, and project management, including major FCC revamps. A licensed Professional Engineer (P.E.) in Texas and Louisiana, Reza has published technical papers and produced industry seminars on refining and catalytic cracking operations and conducted numerous client customized FCC training courses and public seminars.