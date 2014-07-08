Fluid and Electrolyte Therapy, An Issue of Veterinary Clinics of North America: Food Animal Practice, Volume 30-2
1st Edition
Authors: Geof Smith
eBook ISBN: 9780323311946
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323311755
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th July 2014
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2014
- Published:
- 8th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323311946
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323311755
About the Authors
Geof Smith Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Population Health and Pathobiology, College of Medicine North Carolina State University
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.