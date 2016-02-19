Fluctuation Phenomena - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444852489, 9780444601568

Fluctuation Phenomena

1st Edition

Editors: E Montroll
eBook ISBN: 9780444601568
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1979
Page Count: 356
Description

Studies in Statistical Mechanics, Volume VII: Fluctuation Phenomena Fluctuation explores different aspects of fluctuation behavior and their relation to microscopic processes and other phenomena, including the nucleation of a new phase following the quenching of a system into the coexistence region. It looks at phenomenological fluctuation theories, stochastic processes such as Markoff and momentless processes, and stochastic geometric aspects of amorphous solids. Comprised of five chapters, this volume begins with an overview of fluctuations and the Ehrenfest dog-flea model. It then turns to a discussion of density fluctuations in dilute gases, the Langevin theory of Brownian motion, and classical diffusion and random walks. It also systematically introduces the reader to the statistical mechanical theory of the kinetics of phase transitions, the molecular theory of metastability, and multidimensional continuous time random walks, along with the effect of boundaries and defects onf stochastic processes. In addition, it describes the phenomenological theory of the kinetics of nucleation and its application to nucleation, spinodal decomposition, and condensation. Other chapters focus on a stochastic model for the kinetics of phase transitions, the physical ideas used in theories of metastability, and the importance of dynamics in the study of metastability. The book explains how to estimate the escape rate and describes the statistical mechanics of clusters before concluding with a discussion of slowly-varying ensembles. This book is a valuable resource for students, physicists, and researchers who want to gain more knowledge and learn about statistical mechanics in general and fluctuation phenomena in particular.

Table of Contents


Preface

Contents

Ch. 1. Fluctuations

Ch. 2. On an enriched collection of stochastic processes

Ch. 3. Stochastic geometry: aspects of amorphous solids

Ch. 4. Statistical mechanical theory of the kinetics of phase transitions

Ch. 5. Towards a rigorous molecular theory of metastability

Author Index

Subject Index






Details

No. of pages:
356
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1979
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780444601568

