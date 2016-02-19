Flow Visualization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124913509, 9780323141307

Flow Visualization

1st Edition

Authors: Wolfgang Merzkirch
eBook ISBN: 9780323141307
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 1st January 1974
Page Count: 260
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Flow Visualization describes the most widely used methods for visualizing flows. Flow visualization evaluates certain properties of a flow field directly accessible to visual perception. Organized into five chapters, this book first presents the methods that create a visible flow pattern that could be investigated by visual inspection, such as simple dye and density-sensitive visualization methods. It then deals with the application of electron beams and streaming birefringence. Optical methods for compressible flows, hydraulic analogy, and high-speed photography are discussed in other chapters. With appropriate flow pictures, this book tries to distinguish the various methods and the range of their applicability by outlining the physical principles on which each method is based.

Table of Contents


Preface

1 Introduction

2 Addition of Foreign Materials into Gaseous and Liquid Fluid Flows

I. Visualization of the Flow Direction by Means of Dye, Smoke, Vapor, and Tufts

II. Velocity Measurements with Small Particles

III. The Hydrogen-Bubble Technique

IV. Visualization of Velocity Profiles by Electrolytic and Photochemical Dye Production

V. Surface Flow Patterns

3 Optical Methods for Compressible Flows

I. The Compressible Flow Field as an Optical Disturbance

II. The Shadowgraph

III. The Schlieren Method

IV. The Mach-Zehnder Interferometer

V. Schlieren Interferometer Using a Wollaston Prism

VI. Other Interferometric Methods

VII. Dephasing Schlieren Methods. The Phase-Contrast Method

VIII. The Evaluation of Axisymmetric Flow Patterns

IX. Sensitivity Limits of Optical Visualization Methods

X. Flow Visualization Using Laser Light

XI. Holographic Flow Visualization

XII. Holographic Interferometry

4 Flow-Field Marking by Heat and Energy Addition

I. Artificially Introduced Density Changes, Sparks, and Hot Spots

II. Velocity Mapping with the Spark-Tracer Technique

III. Electron-Beam Flow Visualization

IV. Glow Discharge and Chemiluminescence

5 Special Problems

I. Streaming Double Refraction

II. Hydraulic Analogy

III. High-Speed Photography

Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
260
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1974
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323141307

About the Author

Wolfgang Merzkirch

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.