Flow Visualization
1st Edition
Description
Flow Visualization describes the most widely used methods for visualizing flows. Flow visualization evaluates certain properties of a flow field directly accessible to visual perception. Organized into five chapters, this book first presents the methods that create a visible flow pattern that could be investigated by visual inspection, such as simple dye and density-sensitive visualization methods. It then deals with the application of electron beams and streaming birefringence. Optical methods for compressible flows, hydraulic analogy, and high-speed photography are discussed in other chapters. With appropriate flow pictures, this book tries to distinguish the various methods and the range of their applicability by outlining the physical principles on which each method is based.
Table of Contents
Preface
1 Introduction
2 Addition of Foreign Materials into Gaseous and Liquid Fluid Flows
I. Visualization of the Flow Direction by Means of Dye, Smoke, Vapor, and Tufts
II. Velocity Measurements with Small Particles
III. The Hydrogen-Bubble Technique
IV. Visualization of Velocity Profiles by Electrolytic and Photochemical Dye Production
V. Surface Flow Patterns
3 Optical Methods for Compressible Flows
I. The Compressible Flow Field as an Optical Disturbance
II. The Shadowgraph
III. The Schlieren Method
IV. The Mach-Zehnder Interferometer
V. Schlieren Interferometer Using a Wollaston Prism
VI. Other Interferometric Methods
VII. Dephasing Schlieren Methods. The Phase-Contrast Method
VIII. The Evaluation of Axisymmetric Flow Patterns
IX. Sensitivity Limits of Optical Visualization Methods
X. Flow Visualization Using Laser Light
XI. Holographic Flow Visualization
XII. Holographic Interferometry
4 Flow-Field Marking by Heat and Energy Addition
I. Artificially Introduced Density Changes, Sparks, and Hot Spots
II. Velocity Mapping with the Spark-Tracer Technique
III. Electron-Beam Flow Visualization
IV. Glow Discharge and Chemiluminescence
5 Special Problems
I. Streaming Double Refraction
II. Hydraulic Analogy
III. High-Speed Photography
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 1st January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323141307