Flow-Induced Vibrations - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780080983479, 9780080983523

Flow-Induced Vibrations

2nd Edition

Classifications and Lessons from Practical Experiences

Editors: Tomomichi Nakamura Shigehiko Kaneko Fumio Inada Minoru Kato Kunihiko Ishihara Takashi Nishihara Njuki Mureithi Mikael Langthjem
eBook ISBN: 9780080983523
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080983479
Paperback ISBN: 9780081013182
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 13th December 2013
Page Count: 432
Description

In many plants, vibration and noise problems occur due to fluid flow, which can greatly disrupt smooth plant operations. These flow-related phenomena are called flow-induced vibration.

This book explains how and why such vibrations happen and provides hints and tips on how to avoid them in future plant design.

The world-leading author team doesn’t assume prior knowledge of mathematical methods and provides the reader with information on the basics of modeling.

The book includes several practical examples and thorough explanations of the structure, the evaluation method and the mechanisms to aid understanding of flow-induced vibrations.

Key Features

  • Helps ensure smooth plant operations
  • Explains the structure, evaluation method and mechanisms
  • Shows how to avoid vibrations in future plant design

Readership

Mechanical Engineers, Plant and Process Engineers, Automotive and Aerospace Engineers Engineers, Fluid flow specialists

Table of Contents

Chapter 1. Introduction

1.1 General overview

1.2 Modeling approaches

1.3 Fundamental mechanisms of FIV

References

Chapter 2. Vibration Induced by Cross-Flow

2.1 Single circular cylinder

2.2 Two circular cylinders in cross-flow

2.3 Multiple circular cylinders

2.4 Bodies of rectangular and other cross-section shapes

2.5 Acoustic resonance in tube bundles

2.6 Prevention of FIV

References

Chapter 3. Vibration Induced by External Axial Flow

3.1 Single cylinder/multiple cylinders

3.2 Vibration of elastic plates and shells

3.3 Vibration induced by leakage flow

References

Chapter 4. Vibrations Induced by Internal Fluid Flow

4.1 Vibration of straight and curved pipes conveying fluid

4.2 Vibration related to bellows

4.3 Collapsible tubes

References

Chapter 5. Vibration Induced by Pressure Waves in Piping

5.1 Pressure pulsation in piping caused by compressors

5.2 Pressure pulsations in piping caused by pumps and hydraulic turbines

5.3 Pressure surge or water hammer in piping system

5.4 Valve-related vibration

5.5 Self-excited acoustic noise due to flow separation

References

Chapter 6. Heating-Related Oscillations and Noise

6.1 Acoustic oscillations and combustion noise

6.2 Oscillations due to steam condensation

6.3 Flow-induced vibrations related to boiling

References

Chapter 7. Vibrations in Rotary Machines

7.1 Vibration of blades and cascades

7.2 Vibrations of rotating bodies partially filled with liquid

7.3 Vibration induced by annular flow in seals

References

Chapter 8. Vibrations in Fluid–Structure Interaction Systems

8.1 Summary

8.2 Added mass and damping

8.3 Sloshing and bulging

References

No. of pages:
432
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080983523
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080983479
Paperback ISBN:
9780081013182

About the Editor

Tomomichi Nakamura

Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Osaka Sangyo University, Professor Nakamura has over thirty years of experience of working with fluid dynamics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Osaka Sangyo University, Japan

Shigehiko Kaneko

Shigehiko Kaneko

Professor Kaneko is Vice Chairman of the Engineering Education Committee at the University of Tokyo, with a specialist interest in researching Flow Induced Vibration and Vibration Control. He has received a number of awards in the fields of Mechanical and Design Engineering, and published over 30 papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Tokyo, Japan

Fumio Inada

Fumio Inada

Affiliations and Expertise

Central Research Institute of Electric Power Industry

Minoru Kato

Minoru Kato

Affiliations and Expertise

Advanced Medical Research Laboratory, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation

Kunihiko Ishihara

Kunihiko Ishihara

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering, The University of Tokushima, Japan

Takashi Nishihara

Takashi Nishihara

Affiliations and Expertise

Central Research Institute of Electrical Power Industry

Njuki Mureithi

Njuki Mureithi

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Mechanical Engineering, Ecole Polytechnique

Mikael Langthjem

Reviews

"...a very well done introductory text covering a broad spectrum of the FIV topic in a helpful, illuminating and organized manner…an excellent starting point for steering a practitioner toward the correct classification of their individual FIV problem..." --Noise Control Engineering Journal, Flow-Induced Vibrations

"Researchers…decided it was time to compile the research reported on the phenomenon for the past quarter century, emphasizing information that can be used in designing systems…The second edition also contains new chapters on vibrations in rotary machines, and vibrations in fluid-structure interaction systems." --ProtoView.com, April 2014

Ratings and Reviews

