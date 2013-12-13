Flow-Induced Vibrations
2nd Edition
Classifications and Lessons from Practical Experiences
Description
In many plants, vibration and noise problems occur due to fluid flow, which can greatly disrupt smooth plant operations. These flow-related phenomena are called flow-induced vibration.
This book explains how and why such vibrations happen and provides hints and tips on how to avoid them in future plant design.
The world-leading author team doesn’t assume prior knowledge of mathematical methods and provides the reader with information on the basics of modeling.
The book includes several practical examples and thorough explanations of the structure, the evaluation method and the mechanisms to aid understanding of flow-induced vibrations.
Key Features
- Helps ensure smooth plant operations
- Explains the structure, evaluation method and mechanisms
- Shows how to avoid vibrations in future plant design
Readership
Mechanical Engineers, Plant and Process Engineers, Automotive and Aerospace Engineers Engineers, Fluid flow specialists
Table of Contents
Chapter 1. Introduction
1.1 General overview
1.2 Modeling approaches
1.3 Fundamental mechanisms of FIV
References
Chapter 2. Vibration Induced by Cross-Flow
2.1 Single circular cylinder
2.2 Two circular cylinders in cross-flow
2.3 Multiple circular cylinders
2.4 Bodies of rectangular and other cross-section shapes
2.5 Acoustic resonance in tube bundles
2.6 Prevention of FIV
References
Chapter 3. Vibration Induced by External Axial Flow
3.1 Single cylinder/multiple cylinders
3.2 Vibration of elastic plates and shells
3.3 Vibration induced by leakage flow
References
Chapter 4. Vibrations Induced by Internal Fluid Flow
4.1 Vibration of straight and curved pipes conveying fluid
4.2 Vibration related to bellows
4.3 Collapsible tubes
References
Chapter 5. Vibration Induced by Pressure Waves in Piping
5.1 Pressure pulsation in piping caused by compressors
5.2 Pressure pulsations in piping caused by pumps and hydraulic turbines
5.3 Pressure surge or water hammer in piping system
5.4 Valve-related vibration
5.5 Self-excited acoustic noise due to flow separation
References
Chapter 6. Heating-Related Oscillations and Noise
6.1 Acoustic oscillations and combustion noise
6.2 Oscillations due to steam condensation
6.3 Flow-induced vibrations related to boiling
References
Chapter 7. Vibrations in Rotary Machines
7.1 Vibration of blades and cascades
7.2 Vibrations of rotating bodies partially filled with liquid
7.3 Vibration induced by annular flow in seals
References
Chapter 8. Vibrations in Fluid–Structure Interaction Systems
8.1 Summary
8.2 Added mass and damping
8.3 Sloshing and bulging
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 13th December 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080983523
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080983479
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081013182
About the Editor
Tomomichi Nakamura
Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Osaka Sangyo University, Professor Nakamura has over thirty years of experience of working with fluid dynamics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Osaka Sangyo University, Japan
Shigehiko Kaneko
Professor Kaneko is Vice Chairman of the Engineering Education Committee at the University of Tokyo, with a specialist interest in researching Flow Induced Vibration and Vibration Control. He has received a number of awards in the fields of Mechanical and Design Engineering, and published over 30 papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Tokyo, Japan
Fumio Inada
Affiliations and Expertise
Central Research Institute of Electric Power Industry
Minoru Kato
Affiliations and Expertise
Advanced Medical Research Laboratory, Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation
Kunihiko Ishihara
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, The University of Tokushima, Japan
Takashi Nishihara
Affiliations and Expertise
Central Research Institute of Electrical Power Industry
Njuki Mureithi
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Mechanical Engineering, Ecole Polytechnique
Mikael Langthjem
Reviews
"...a very well done introductory text covering a broad spectrum of the FIV topic in a helpful, illuminating and organized manner…an excellent starting point for steering a practitioner toward the correct classification of their individual FIV problem..." --Noise Control Engineering Journal, Flow-Induced Vibrations
"Researchers…decided it was time to compile the research reported on the phenomenon for the past quarter century, emphasizing information that can be used in designing systems…The second edition also contains new chapters on vibrations in rotary machines, and vibrations in fluid-structure interaction systems." --ProtoView.com, April 2014