Flow Induced Vibrations - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080449548, 9780080559131

Flow Induced Vibrations

1st Edition

Classifications and Lessons from Practical Experiences

Editors: Tomomichi Nakamura Shigehiko Kaneko
Hardcover ISBN: 9780080449548
eBook ISBN: 9780080559131
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 17th June 2008
Page Count: 310
Description

In many plants, vibration and noise problems occur due to fluid flow, which can greatly disrupt smooth plant operations. These flow-related phenomena are called Flow-Induced Vibration.

This book explains how and why such vibrations happen and provides hints and tips on how to avoid them in future plant design. The world-leading author team doesn’t assume prior knowledge of mathematical methods and provide the reader with information on the basics of modeling.

The book includes several practical examples and thorough explanations of the structure, the evaluation method and the mechanisms to aid understanding of flow induced vibration.

Key Features

  • Helps ensure smooth plant operations
  • Explains the structure, evaluation method and mechanisms
  • Shows how to avoid vibrations in future plant design

Readership

Industrial Plant designers; senior undergraduate and graduate students of mechanical engineering and fluid mechanics

Table of Contents

Preface

Foreword

List of Figures

List of Tables

List of Contributors

Nomenclature

Chapter 1: Introduction

Chapter 2: Vibration Induced by Cross-Flow

Chapter 3: Vibration Induced by External Axial Flow

Chapter 4: Vibrations Induced by Internal Fluid Flow

Chapter 5: Vibration Induced by Pressure Waves in Piping

Chapter 6: Acoustic Vibration and Noise Caused by Heat

Index

Details

No. of pages:
310
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
Hardcover ISBN:
9780080449548
eBook ISBN:
9780080559131

About the Editor

Tomomichi Nakamura

Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Osaka Sangyo University, Professor Nakamura has over thirty years of experience of working with fluid dynamics.

Affiliations and Expertise

Osaka Sangyo University, Japan

Shigehiko Kaneko

Professor Kaneko is Vice Chairman of the Engineering Education Committee at the University of Tokyo, with a specialist interest in researching Flow Induced Vibration and Vibration Control. He has received a number of awards in the fields of Mechanical and Design Engineering, and published over 30 papers.

Affiliations and Expertise

Engineering Education Committee,University of Tokyo.

