Flow Induced Vibrations
1st Edition
Classifications and Lessons from Practical Experiences
Description
In many plants, vibration and noise problems occur due to fluid flow, which can greatly disrupt smooth plant operations. These flow-related phenomena are called Flow-Induced Vibration.
This book explains how and why such vibrations happen and provides hints and tips on how to avoid them in future plant design. The world-leading author team doesn’t assume prior knowledge of mathematical methods and provide the reader with information on the basics of modeling.
The book includes several practical examples and thorough explanations of the structure, the evaluation method and the mechanisms to aid understanding of flow induced vibration.
Key Features
- Helps ensure smooth plant operations
- Explains the structure, evaluation method and mechanisms
- Shows how to avoid vibrations in future plant design
Readership
Industrial Plant designers; senior undergraduate and graduate students of mechanical engineering and fluid mechanics
Table of Contents
Preface
Foreword
List of Figures
List of Tables
List of Contributors
Nomenclature
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Vibration Induced by Cross-Flow
Chapter 3: Vibration Induced by External Axial Flow
Chapter 4: Vibrations Induced by Internal Fluid Flow
Chapter 5: Vibration Induced by Pressure Waves in Piping
Chapter 6: Acoustic Vibration and Noise Caused by Heat
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 310
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2008
- Published:
- 17th June 2008
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080449548
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080559131
About the Editor
Tomomichi Nakamura
Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Osaka Sangyo University, Professor Nakamura has over thirty years of experience of working with fluid dynamics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Osaka Sangyo University, Japan
Shigehiko Kaneko
Professor Kaneko is Vice Chairman of the Engineering Education Committee at the University of Tokyo, with a specialist interest in researching Flow Induced Vibration and Vibration Control. He has received a number of awards in the fields of Mechanical and Design Engineering, and published over 30 papers.
Affiliations and Expertise
Engineering Education Committee,University of Tokyo.