Flow Cytometry, Volume 33
1st Edition
Series Editors: Zbigniew Darzynkiewicz Harry Crissman
eBook ISBN: 9780080859316
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th December 1990
Page Count: 715
Details
- No. of pages:
- 715
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1990
- Published:
- 28th December 1990
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080859316
Ratings and Reviews
About the Series Editors
Zbigniew Darzynkiewicz Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
CANCER RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF THE NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE AT VALHALLA
Harry Crissman Series Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Cell and Molecular Biology Group, Los Alamos National Laboratory, New Mexico, U.S.A.
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.