Flow Cytometry, Part A, Volume 41
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
D.W. Visscher and J.D. Crissman, Dissociation of Intact Cells from Tumors and Normal Tissues.
Z. Darzynkiewicz, X. Li, and J. Gong, Assays of Cell Viability: Discrimination of Cells Dying by Apoptosis.
C.C. Stewart and S.J Stewart, Cell Preparation for the Identification of Leukocytes.
C.C. Stewart and S.J. Stewart, Multiparameter Analysis of Leukocytes by Flow Cytometry.
G.F. Babcock and S.M. Dawes, Immunophenotyping Using Fixed Cells.
P.P.T.Brons, P.E.J. Van Erp, and A.H.M. Pennings, Simultaneous DNA Content and Cell-Surface Immunofluorescence Analysis.
H.M. Shapiro, Cell Membrane Potential Analysis.
M.J. Boyer and D.W. Hedley, Measurement of Intracellular pH.
C.H. June and P.S. Rabinovitch, Intracellular Ionized Calcium.
H.A. Crissman and J.A. Steinkamp, Cellular Protein Content Measurements.
F. Traganos and Z. Darzynkiewicz, Lysosomal Proton Pump Activity: Supravital Cell Staining with Acridine Orange Differentiates Leukocyte Subpopulations.
H.A. Crissman and G.T. Hirons, Staining of DNA in Live and Fixed Cells.
F.J. Otto, High-Resolution Analysis of Nuclear DNA Employing the Fluorochrome DAPI.
L.L. Vindeløv and I.J. Christensen, Detergent and Proteolytic Enzyme-Based Techniques for Nuclear Isolation and DNA Content Analysis.
D.W. Hedley, DNA Analysis from Paraffin-Embedded Blocks.
L.G. Dressler and L.C. Seamer, Controls, Standards, and Histogram Interpretation in DNA Flow Cytometry.
P.S. Rabinovitch, DNA Content Histogram and Cell-Cycle Analysis.
F. Dolbeare and J.R. Selden, Immunochemical Quantitation of Bromodeoxyuridine: Application to Cell-Cycle Kinetics.
J.A. Aten, J. Stap, R. Hoebe, and P.J.M. Bakker, Application and Detection of IdUrd and CldUrd as Two Independent Cell-Cycle Markers.
M. Poot, H. Hoehn, M. Kubbies, A. Grossmann, Y. Chen, and P.S. Rabinovitch, Cell-Cycle Analysis Using Continuous Bromodeoxyuridine Labeling and Hoechst 33358--Ethidium Bromide Bivariate Flow Cytometry.
H.A. Crissman, N. Oishi, and R. Habbersett, Detection of BrdUrd-Labeled Cells by Differential Fluorescence Analysis of DNA Fluorochromes: Pulse-Chase and Continuous Labeling Methods.
K.D. Bauer and J.W. Jacobberger, Analysis of Intracellular Proteins.
J.K. Larsen, "Washless" Procedures for Nuclear Antigen Detection.
W. Giaretti and M. Nüsse, Light Scatter of Isolated Cell Nuclei as a Parameter Discriminating the Cell-Cycle Subcompartments.
Z. Darzynkiewicz, Simultaneous Analysis of Cellular RNA and DNA Content.
Z. Darzynkiewicz, J. Gong, and F. Traganos, Analysis of DNA Content and Cyclin Protein Expression in Studies of DNA Ploidy, Growth Fraction, Lymphocyte Stimulation, and the Cell-Cycle.
J.P. Robinson, W.O. Carter, and P.K. Narayanan, Oxidative Product Formation Analysis by Flow Cytometry.
S. Klingel, G. Rothe, W. Kellermann, and G. Valet, Flow Cytometric Determination of Cysteine and Serine Proteinase Activities in Living Cells with Rhodamine 110 Substrates.
J.J. Turek and J.P. Robinson, Leucine Aminopeptidase Activity by Flow Cytometry.
J.V. Watson and C. Dive, Enzyme Kinetics.
K. Nooter, H. Herweijer, R.R. Jonker, and G.J. van den Engh, On-Line Flow Cytometry: A Versatile Method for Kinetic Measurements.
Z. Darzynkiewicz, Acid-Induced Denaturation of DNA in Situ as a Probe of Chromatin Structure.
J. Laffin and J.M. Lehman, Detection of Intracellular Virus and Viral Products. Index. Volumes in Series.
Flow Cytometry, Second Edition provides a complete and comprehensive two volume laboratory guide and reference for the use of the most current methods in flow cytometry sample preparation and analysis. These essential techniques are described in a step-by-step format, supplemented by explanatory sections and trouble-shooting tips. The methods are accessible to all researchers and students in biomedical science and biology who must use flow cytometry to separate and analyze cells.
* Completely revised and greatly expanded since the publication of the First Edition in 1990
- Methods cover cell death and cell cycle analyses Practical, handbook-style presentation works in lab or classroom
- Unique comprehensive methodological coverage
- Color plates illustrate techniques
* Theoretical foundations
- Critical aspects
- Possible pitfalls
* Developed or modified the techniques
- Describe their experience with different instruments and applications to different cell systems
- Are the Who's Who in Flow Cytometry
Researchers, graduate students, and technicians in cell and developmental biology, pharmacology, toxicology, biochemistry, genetics and molecular biology, biotechnology, immunology, oncology, pathology, plant and marine science, and ecology.
591
- 591
English
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1994
7th November 1994
- 7th November 1994
Academic Press
- Academic Press
9780080859392
- 9780080859392
@qu:"The Second Edition of Flow Cytometry provides a comprehensive and detailed foundation in the application of this diverse and rapidly expanding technology. The variety and scope of topics covered in this two-volume set are too large to cover in detail. The second edition of Flow Cytometry provides the investigator with a concise compilation of new and updated applications and procedures, updated references and a directory of the principal contributors to the field. The additions and improvements to the Second Edition are evidence of the impact this technology will continue to have on biological and medical sciences for years to come. " @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:"This is a good reference manual for a multi-user facility faced with a wide variety of biological applications." @source:--CYTOMETRY @qu:"Flow Cytometry includes an impressive array of methods applicable to chromosome analysis, plant biology, marine biology, fluorescence, in situ hybridization, and others. It succeeds in providing the reader with good insight into the power of the technology throughout biology." @source:--KENNETH A. AULT, Maine Cytometry Research Institute, Maine Medical Center, in CANCER CELLS @qu:"Every chapter has a clear introduction to the background of the method under discussion comprehensible to the inexperienced reader. Applications are very complete." @source:--B. Lambrecht-Ghent in CELL BIOLOGY INTERNATIONAL
Leslie Wilson Serial Editor
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
University of California, Santa Barbara, USA
Paul Matsudaira Serial Editor
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research and Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, U.S.A.
Zbigniew Darzynkiewicz Serial Volume Editor
CANCER RESEARCH INSTITUTE OF THE NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE AT VALHALLA
John Robinson Serial Volume Editor
Department of Sociology, University of Maryland, College Park, U.S.A.
Harry Crissman Serial Volume Editor
Cell and Molecular Biology Group, Los Alamos National Laboratory, New Mexico, U.S.A.