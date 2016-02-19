Flow Cytogenetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122961106, 9780080984520

Flow Cytogenetics

1st Edition

Series Volume Editors: Joe Gray
Editor-in-Chiefs: Johan Ploem
eBook ISBN: 9780080984520
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 23rd November 1989
Page Count: 312
Table of Contents

Human Chromosome Analysis by Flow Cytometry. Instrumentation for Chromosome Analysis and Sorting. Cell Culture for Chromosome Isolation. Chromosome Isolation Procedures. DNA Stains as Cytochemical Probes for Chromosomes. Methods for Estimating Components of Multipeaked Flow Histograms. Univariate Flow Karyotype Analysis. Bivariate Flow Karyotyping. Relation between Radiation-Induced Flow Karyotype Change

Description

This is the first book to be devoted entirely to the application and development of flow techniques in cytogenetics. It provides comprehensive information on the use of flow cytometry and sorting for chromosome classification and purification. Cytogenetics and molecular biologists will find this book an invaluable reference source.

Key Features

  • Practical details for the preparation and analysis of chromosomes using flow cytometry
  • Flow karyotyping for sensitive rapid analysis of chromosome normality and the detection of aberrant chromosomes
  • Flow sorting as a source of chromosome-specific DNA for gene mapping and recombinant DNA libraries
  • Construction and current status of chromosome-specific recombinant DNA libraries

Readership

Molecular biologists, cell biologists, and geneticists

Details

No. of pages:
312
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1990
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080984520

Ratings and Reviews

About the Series Volume Editors

Joe Gray Series Volume Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory, Livermore, California, U.S.A.

About the Editor-in-Chiefs

Johan Ploem Editor-in-Chief

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Leiden, The Netherlands

