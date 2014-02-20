Flow Analysis

Prof. Dr. Víctor Cerdà-Martín graduated from the University of Barcelona (Spain) in Chemistry where he also obtained his PhD in Chemical Sciences. He leads the Laboratory of Analytical and Environmental Chemistry in the University of the Balearic Islands, and the group of Analytical Chemistry, Automation and Environment since 1984. His main line of research has been focused in the development of automated methodologies of analysis based on flow techniques and their application to the determination of parameters of environmental interest. He is the editor, author, and co-author of more than ten books, fifteen chapters, and 500 research articles in international journals and has supervised more than 30 doctoral theses. He has acted as the principal researcher of more than 25 research projects since 1985, including the COMETT II Project of the EU that lead to the creation of the “European School on Environmental Sciences and Techniques”. He has been Vice-Chancellor of Scientific Policy and Innovation in the University of the Balearic Islands. He is also the head and founder of the University spin-off Sciware Systems, S.L., devoted to the development of new automated analytical solutions, and the President of the Association of Environmental Sciences and Techniques (AEST).