Flow Analysis with Spectrophotometric and Luminometric Detection - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123859242, 9780123859259

Flow Analysis with Spectrophotometric and Luminometric Detection

1st Edition

Authors: Elias Ayres Guidetti Zagatto Claudio Oliveira Alan Townshend Paul Worsfold
eBook ISBN: 9780123859259
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123859242
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 5th January 2012
Page Count: 472
Description

With the ever increasing number of samples to be assayed in agronomical laboratories and servicing stations, fertilizer and food industries, sugar factories, water treatment plants, biomedical laboratories, drug quality control, and environmental research, the interest for automated chemical analysis has been increasing.

In this context, flow analysis is very attractive, as they the flow-based procedures are characterized by enhanced analytical figures of merit. Moreover, the flow analysers do not usually require sophisticated and expensive instrumentation, are amenable to full automation and to miniaturization, and are well suited for in situ analyses.

The tendency to carry out traditional methods of analysis in the flow analyser has becoming more pronounced, especially in relation to large-scale routine analyses. The technology of solution handling has become more and more improved, leading to enhanced strategies for chemical assays. Consequently, different modalities of flow analysis (e.g. SFA, FIA, SIA) have been conceived, developed and applied to solve real problems. Most of the flow-based analytical procedures presently in use, however, do not exploit the full potential of flow analysis.

The main object of the book is then to provide a scientific basis and to familiarise a wide community of researchers, students, technicians, etc with the uses of flow analysis. Emphasis is given to spectrophotometric and luminometric detection, in relation to agronomical, geological, industrial, pharmaceutical and environmental applications.

The book includes historical and theoretical aspects, recent achievements in instrumentation, guidelines for methodology implementation, and applications. It serves also as an applications-oriented text book.

Key Features

  • Detailed historical and theoretical background
  • Various modes of operation
  • Spectrophotometric and luminometric detection
  • Strategies for solution handling
  • Large number of applications

Readership

Researchers, students, consultants and practitioners in flow analysis, spectrophotometry, luminescence, flow injection analysis, sequential injection analysis and segmented flow analysis.

Table of Contents

1. Introduction

1.1. General

1.2. The advent of Flow Analysis

1.3. The development of Flow Analysis

1.4. Main features of Flow Analysis

1.4.1. Sample insertion

1.4.2. Sample dispersion

1.4.3. Reproducible timing

1.4.4. Other attractive features

Transient analytical signal

Low susceptibility to biased results

Improved system design

    1. Aims and scope of the monograph

Appendix 1.1. Important monographs related to Flow Analysis

Appendix 1.2. Journal Special Issues dedicated to Conferences on Flow Analysis

2. Historical view

2.1. Early developments

2.2. Segmented flow analysis

2.3. Flow injection analysis

2.4. Sequential injection analysis

2.4.1. Bead injection analysis

2.4.2. Lab-on-valve

2.5. Multi-commuted flow analysis

2.5.1. Multi-syringe flow injection analysis

2.5.2. Multi-pumping flow analysis

2.6. Other flow systems

2.7. Commutation in flow analysis

2.8. Flow pattern

2.9. Instrument characteristics

2.10. Trends

3. Fundamentals

3.1. The flowing sample

3.1.1. Flow pattern

3.1.1.1. Flow regime

3.1.1.2. Composition of the flowing stream

Tandem stream

Mono-segmented stream

3.1.1.3. Temporal variations in flow rates

Constant flow

Pulsating flow

Sinusoidal flow

Reversed flow

Linearly-variable flow

Intermittent flow

Pulsed flow

3.1.1.4. Alterations to the flow pattern

3.1.2. Sample dispersion

3.1.2.1. Dispersion inside a tubular reactor

3.1.2.2. Dispersion inside a mixing chamber

Improved mixing conditions

High sample dispersion

Exponential dilution

Establishment of fluidized beads

Manifold components behaving as mixing chambers

3.1.2.3. Dispersion by confluent streams

3.1.2.4. Practical indices for expressing sample dispersion

The volumetric fraction.

Experimental determination

Practical situations

Worked examples

3.1.3. Visualisation of the dispersing sample zone

3.2. System configurations

3.2.1. Single-line flow systems

3.2.2. Confluence flow systems

3.3. The detector response

3.3.1. Flat peaks

3.3.2. Bell shaped peaks

3.3.2.1. Peak height

3.3.2.2. Peak area

3.3.2.3. Peak width

3.3.3. Gathering the calibration model

4. Interaction of radiation with the flowing sample

4.1. Fundamentals

4.1.1. UV-Visible spectrophotometry

4.1.1.1. Losses of radiation

Radiation losses at interfaces

Radiation losses at the cuvette walls

Radiation losses inside the sample

Compensation of radiation losses

4.1.1.2 The Lambert-Beer law

4.1.1.3. Practical aspects of the Lambert-Beer law

Concentration of the radiation absorbing species

Monochromaticity of the radiation

Sample homogeneity

Chemical deviations

Temperature

Stray radiation

4.1.1.4. Special strategies

Dual-wavelength spectrophotometry

Solid phase spectrophotometry

4.1.2. Turbidimetry

4.1.2.1. Losses of radiation

4.1.2.2. Relationship between turbidance and analyte concentration

4.1.2.3. Practical aspects

Characteristics of the particles

Monochromaticity of radiation

Sample uniformity

Chemical deviations (including co-precipitation)

Rate of turbidity formation

Stray radiation

4.1.2.4. Special strategies

4.1.2.5. Final remarks

4.1.3. Nephelometry

4.1.4. Fluorimetry and phosphorimetry

4.1.5. Chemiluminescence and bioluminescence

4.2. The Schlieren effect

4.2.1. Physical principles

4.2.2. Occurrence

4.2.3. The Schlieren effect in flow analysis

4.2.3.1. Historical testimonies

4.2.3.2. The two components of the Schlieren effect

Poor mixing conditions

Good mixing conditions

4.2.3.3. Applications

4.2.3.4. Emergence

Differences between sample and carrier solutions

Pulsed sample inlet into the flow cell

Pulsed addition of merging streams

Exploitation of intermittent streams

Addition / removal of manifold components

4.2.3.5. Minimizing the Schlieren effect

Improvement of system design

Subtraction of monitored signals

4.3. Presence of immiscible phases

5. Flow Analysers

5.1. The segmented flow analyser

5.1.1. Characteristics

5.1.2. Sample dispersion

5.1.3. Controlling sample dispersion

5.2. The flow injection analyser

5.2.1. Characteristics

5.2.2. Sample dispersion

5.2.3. Controlling sample dispersion

5.2.3.1. Dispersion parameters

Temperature

Sample viscosity

Diffusion coefficient

Composition of the sample and reagent solution

Others

5.2.3.2. Dispersion parameters – system geometry

Sample volume

Injection mode

Dimensions of the analytical path

Tubing inner diameter

Flow rate

Confluent stream additions

Site of confluence stream addition

Artefacts in the analytical path

5.3. The sequential injection analyser

5.3.1. Characteristics

5.3.2. Sample dispersion

5.3.3. Controlling sample dispersion

5.3.3.1. Large sample volume

5.3.3.2. Limited sample dispersion

5.4. The multi-commuted flow analyser

5.4.1. Characteristics

5.4.2. sample dispersion

5.4.3. Discretely actuated devices

5.4.3.1. Automated devices

5.4.3.2. Devices with feedback mechanisms

5.4.3.3.Trends

5.5. Other flow analysers

5.5.1. The mono-segmented flow analyser

5.5.2. The discontinuous flow analyser

5.3.3. The Lab-on-Valve and Lab-on-Chip flow analysers

5.6. Describing the flow analyser

5.6.1. Establishment of the flowing stream

5.6.2. Sample introduction

5.6.3. Manifold characteristics

5.6.4. Sample processing

5.6.5. Detection

5.6.6. Performance of the flow system

5.6.6.1. General figures of merit

Accuracy

Precision

Selectivity

Sensitivity

Detection limit

Dynamic range

5.6.6.2. Figure of merit specific to flow based procedures

Carryover

Sampling rate

Ruggedness

Portability

6. Instrumentation

6.1. Fluid propulsion

6.1.1. Peristaltic pumps

6.1.2. Syringe (piston) pumps

6.1.2.1. Use of large volume pistons (syringes)

6.1.2.2. Use of small volume pistons

6.1.3. Diaphragm pumps

6.1.3.1. Solenoid pumps

6.1.3.2. Piezoelectric pumps

6.1.4. Gas pressurized reservoirs

6.1.5. Osmotic pumps

6.1.6. Gravity

6.2. sample handling

6.2.1. Tubes

6.2.2. Sample introduction

6.2.2.1. Sampler

6.2.2.2. Time-based introduction

6.2.2.3. Loop-based introduction

6.2.2.4. Hydrodynamic injection

6.2.2.5. Nested injection

6.2.3. Reactors

6.2.3.1. Coiled reactors / mixing coils

6.2.3.2. Packed bed reactors

6.2.3.3. Single bead string reactor

6.2.3.4. Knitted (or knotted) reactors

6.2.3.5. Reactor-like artefacts

6.2.4. Accessories

6.2.4.1. Connectors

Connectors for linking tubes together

Connectors for linking manifold tubes with other components

6.2.4.2. Solution containers

6.3. Detection and data processing

6.3.1. Flow-cells

6.3.1.1. Classical and Z-shaped flow-cells

6.3.1.2. Spiral flow-cells

6.3.1.3. Long optical path length flow-cells

6.3.2. Detectors

6.3.3. System control, data acquisition and data treatment

6.4. Miniaturisation of the flow system

7. Special strategies for flow manipulation

7.1. Merging zones

7.1.1. Implementation

7.1.1.1. Merging zones relying on different convergent carrier streams

7.1.1.2. Merging zones relying on a single carrier stream

7.1.1.3. Merging zones relying on an intermittent stream

7.1.2. Applications

7.1.2.1. Reduction of reagent consumption

7.1.2.2. Matching the analytical signal with the dynamic concentration range

7.1.2.3. Single point determinations incorporating blank determinations

7.1.2.4. Speciation

7.1.2.5. Reducing undesirable adsorption processes

7.1.2.6. Sequential determinations

7.1.2.7. Standard addition method

7.2. Zone sampling

7.2.1. Implementation

7.2.2. Applications

7.2.2.1. High sample dispersion

7.2.2.2. Simultaneous determinations

7.2.2.3. Variable dispersion

7.2.2.4. Detailed study of dispersion

7.3. Stream splitting

7.3.1. Segmented flow analysis

7.3.2.Unsegmented flow analysis

7.3.2.1. Stream splitting / stream merging

Expansion of the dynamic concentration range

Differential kinetic analysis

Simultaneous determinations

7.3.2.2. Stream splitting without stream merging

7.3.3. Sample removal from the analytical path

7.4. Zone splitting

7.4.1. Implementation

7.4.2. Applications

7.5. Sample incubation: zone trapping (general) and sample stopping

7.6.Prior assay

7.7. Multi-detection (with a single detector)

8. Sample handling

About the Author

Elias Ayres Guidetti Zagatto

Affiliations and Expertise

CENA, University of São Paulo, Brazil Universidade de Sao Paulo, Centro de Energia Nuclear na Agricultura, Brazil

Claudio Oliveira

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Maringa, Brazil

Alan Townshend

Alan Townshend holds B.Sc., Ph.D.and D.Sc degrees from the University of Birmingham, where he lectured in analytical chemistry from 1964 to 1980. He moved to the University of Hull in 1980, where he introduced both analytical chemistry and toxicology as degree subjects. He became Professor of Analytical Chemistry in 1984 and later held the G. F. Grant Chair of Chemistry and served as Dean. He became Director of the institute for Chemistry in Industry in c.2000 and retired from the University in 2004. He has published five books and edited numerous others. He has also published more than 300 scientific papers, his main interests initially being flame spectroscopy and, from about 1978 onwards, analytical applications of chemiluminescence and of immobilised reagents (especially enzymes), and flow injection analysis. Professor Townshend was a senior editor of Analytica Chimica Acta (Elsevier) until 2006 and of the Dictionary of Analytical Reagents (Chapman and Hall, 1993). He has been an Editor of all three editions of the Encyclopedia of Analytical Science. He was President of the Analytical Division of the Royal Society of Chemistry (RSC) in 1996-98 and has served on several of its committees. He was an active member of the Analytical Chemistry Division of the International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry for many years. He also was a member of the Council of the Analytical Chemistry Division of the Federation of European Chemical Societies for four years. His interests in forensic science and toxicology led to appointments to bodies governing the competence of forensic scientists and the verification of anti-doping tests in horse racing. He also served on the Chemistry panels of the Higher Education Council’s Research Assessment and Teaching Quality exercises. After retirement, Emeritus Professor Townshend successfully completed a part-time BA course in Archaeology (2006 – 13) at the University of Hull. He is now involved in genealogy with help from the University of the Third Age (U3A) and also organises wine appreciation meetings for the local U3A branch.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Hull, Department of Chemistry, UK

Paul Worsfold

Paul Worsfold is Professor of Analytical Chemistry in the School of Geography, Earth and Environmental Sciences at the University of Plymouth. He obtained his BSc at Loughborough University of Technology in 1976 and his PhD in Analytical Chemistry at the University of Toronto in 1980. This was followed by positions at the Technical University of Denmark, Sheffield City Polytechnic and the University of Hull. He was awarded a DSc in 1998, was President of the RSC Analytical Division (2004-06), a Governor of IGER (BBSRC research institute; 2000-06), chair of the Division of Analytical Chemistry of EuCheMS (2011-2016) and Editor of the journal Analytica Chimica Acta (1990-2018). He has received the Royal Society of Chemistry SAC Silver Medal, the Society of Chemical Industry H.E. Armstrong Endowed Lectureship, the C.B. Huggins Endowed Lectureship from Acadia University, Canada, the Royal Society of Chemistry Theophilus Redwood Endowed Lectureship and the Japanese Association for Flow Injection Analysis Honour Award. Professor Worsfold has more than 370 publications including nearly 250 original research papers and supervised 61 PhD completions. His research interests are in the broad areas of Analytical Chemistry and Environmental Chemistry. Specific themes include flow injection analysis (FIA), techniques for the determination of phosphorus and trace metal species in natural waters and the design and deployment of instrumentation for studying environmental processes and biogeochemical cycles.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Plymouth, UK.

Reviews

"The book is clearly written and comprehensive. This monograph could be used as a textbook both for advanced courses and for experienced researchers in different fields who would like to obtain detailed information about flow techniques."--Anal Bioanal Chem, 2012, Volume 403
"The aim [of this book] is to provide the reader with the most important basic aspects of flow techniques, according to the experience of the authors. In this sense, a detailed overview of the use of spectrophotometric and luminometric detection is presented with some details which may be scarcely found in other similar books. Some injection devices developed by the Brazilian Center for Nuclear Energy in Agriculture (CENA) are presented in detail. All the chapters end with an interesting and useful list of references. Summary The book is clearly written and comprehensive. This monograph could be used as a textbook both for advanced courses and for experienced researchers in different fields who would like to obtain detailed information about flow techniques."--Analytical and Bioanalytical Chemistry, (2012) 403:1465–1466

Ratings and Reviews

