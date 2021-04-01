COVID-19 Update: We are currently shipping orders daily. However, due to transit disruptions in some geographies, deliveries may be delayed. To provide all customers with timely access to content, we are offering 50% off Science and Technology Print & eBook bundle options. Terms & conditions.
Flow Analysis for Hydrocarbon Pipeline Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780128224663

Flow Analysis for Hydrocarbon Pipeline Engineering

1st Edition

0.0 star rating Write a review
Author: Alessandro Terenzi
Paperback ISBN: 9780128224663
Imprint: Gulf Professional Publishing
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 350
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
111.00
126.00
145.00
202.68
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Multiphase fluid dynamics and flow assurance is a growing area of a low-risk and cost-effective necessity in the petroleum industry as more pipelines are needed to transport increasing energy demand. Flow Analysis for Hydrocarbon Pipeline Engineering gives engineers a tool to bridge between fluid dynamics describing hydrocarbon fluids transport in pipelines into useful applied thermodynamic derivations specialized for pipelines. All transport phenomena of fluids are included such as heat, momentum, and mass transport. Moving past the fundamentals, the reference addresses the complexity of these fluids dedicating a chapter on multiphase mixtures including slugging, hydrates, wax, and sand. Rounding out with practical case studies, Flow Analysis for Hydrocarbon Pipeline Engineering delivers a critical reference for engineers and flow assurance experts to correlate basic fluid principles with applied engineering practices.

Key Features

  • Bridges between flow assurance fundamentals to pipeline effects from complex multiphase mixtures such as slugging, hydrates, wax and sand
  • Advances into more sustainable operations such as CO2 transport in pipelines utilized in carbon capture and hydrocarbon recovery operations
  • Delivers multiple case studies for practical application and lessons learned

Readership

Flow assurance engineers; pipeline engineers; petroleum engineers; production engineers

Table of Contents

1. Basics of Thermodynamics
2. Steady Compressible Flow
3. Transient Compressible Flow
4. Multiphase Gas-Liquid Flow
5. Pipeline Heat Transfer
6. Flow Assurance Issues (Slugging, Hydrates, Wax, Sand)
7. Flow Properties Affecting Steel Pipe Material Assessment (Low Temperature Scenarios, Ductile Fracture Propagation Analysis, PWHT Thermal Analysis)
8. Special Liquid Pipeline Systems (Non-Newtonian Liquid Flow, Batch Transport)
9. CO2 Pipelines
10. Case Studies
a. Pre-comm. and Comm. Simulations
b. Development of an Overpressure Protection System
c. Expansion Wave Models
d. Solar Radiation Induced Pressurization
e. Multiphase Flow in Chokes
f. Hydrate Plug Formation Analysis in Gas-Condensate Pipe
g. Depressurization of Flashing Liquids h. PWHT Experimental Verification

Details

No. of pages:
350
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Gulf Professional Publishing 2021
Published:
1st April 2021
Imprint:
Gulf Professional Publishing
Paperback ISBN:
9780128224663

About the Author

Alessandro Terenzi

Alessandro Terenzi is currently a Flow Assurance Lead for a major Italian oil and gas pipeline engineering company, managing pre-commissioning and commissioning specifications on projects, supporting operation activities around the world, including the US, Uganda, Oman, Lybia, Iran, Italy, and Saudi Arabia. Previously, he worked on many flow assurance studies requiring technical coordination of design activities, interface with clients, and support existing pipeline operations and worked as a Senior Process Specialist working in gas dynamics, multiphase flow, heat transfer, and economical optimization. He earned a degree in physics from Bologna University. Alessandro is an active member of the European Consortium for Mathematics in Industry, an assistant professor for University of Bologna and has authored many journal contributions and conference proceedings.

Affiliations and Expertise

Flow Assurance Lead, Italy

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.