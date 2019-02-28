Flour and Breads and Their Fortification in Health and Disease Prevention

Section 1: Introductory Chapters

1. Deamidation of Gluten Proteins as a Tool for Improving the Properties of Bread

2. Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs) in Flour, Bread, and Breakfast Cereals

3. A Review of Adulteration Versus Authentication of Flour

4. The Fate of Alternaria Toxins in Wheat-Processing Chain

5. Organophosphorus pesticides (OPPs) in Bread and Flours

Section 2: Flours and Breads

Section 2.1: Monotypes

6. Flour and Bread From Black, Purple, and Blue-Colored Wheats

7. Emmer (Triticum turgidum ssp. dicoccum) Flour and Bread

8. Nutritional, Technological, and Health Aspects of Einkorn Flour and Bread

9. Maize: Composition, Bioactive Constituents, and Unleavened Bread

10. Amaranth: Potential Source for Flour Enrichment

11. Sorghum Flour and Flour Products: Production, Nutritional Quality, and Fortification

12. Banana and Mango Flours

13. Macadamia Flours: Nutritious Ingredients for Baked Goods

Section 2.2: Bread Types

14. Sourdough Breads

15. Brewer’s Spent Grain From By-Product to Health: A Rich Source of Functional Ingredients

16. Effect of Addition of Thermally Modified Cowpea Protein on Sensory Acceptability and Textural Properties of Wheat Bread

17. Bread Packaging: Features and Functions

Section 2.3: Composite Flours and Breads

18. Nixtamalized Maize Flour By-product as a Source of Health-Promoting Ferulated Arabinoxylans (AX)

19. Chestnut and Breads: Nutritional, Functional, and Technological Qualities

20. Passiflora edulis Peel Flour and Health Effects

Section 3: Fortification of Flours and Breads

Section 3.1: Addition of Micronutrients

21. Micronutrient Fortification of Flours—Developing Countries’ Perspective

22. Effects of Phytochemical Fortification of Flour and Bread on Human Health

23. Soybean-Fortified Wheat Flour Tortillas

24. Protein-Selenized Enriched Breads

25. Soybean-Fortified Nixtamalized Corn Tortillas and Related Products

26. Trends in Science of Doughs and Bread Quality

Section 3.2: Addition of Macronutrients

27. Barley β-Glucans and β-Glucan-Enriched Fractions as Functional Ingredients in Flat and Pan Breads

28. Fortification of Bread With Soy Protein to Normalize Serum Cholesterol and Triacylglycerol

29. Resistant Starch (RS) in Breads: What It Is and What It Does

30. Flours Based on Exotic Fruits and Their Processing Residues—Features and Potential Applications to Health and Disease Prevention

Section 4: Metabolic Responses to Flour and Bread Fortification

31. Dietary Breads and Impact on Postprandial Parameters

32. Folic Acid and Colon Cancer: Impact of Wheat Flour Fortification With Folic Acid

33. Effects of the Soybean Flour Diet on Insulin Secretion and Action

34. Flour Fortification and the Prevention of Neural Tube Defects (NTDs)

35. Minor and Ancient Cereals: Exploitation of the Nutritional Potential Through the Use of Selected Starters and Sourdough Fermentation

36. Quinoa Flour as an Ingredient to Enhance the Nutritional and Functional Features of Cereal-Based Foods

37. Faba Bean Flour to Improve Nutritional and Functional Features of Cereal-Based Foods: Perspectives and Future Strategies

38. The Glycemic Index: What It Is and How It Can Be Applied to Retinal Health

39. Wheat Flour Fortification to Prevent Iron-Deficiency Anemia