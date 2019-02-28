Flour and Breads and Their Fortification in Health and Disease Prevention
2nd Edition
Description
Flour and Breads and Their Fortification in Health and Disease Prevention, Second Edition, presents the healthful benefits of flours and flour products and guides the reader on how to identify opportunities for improving health through the use of flour and fortified flour products. The book examines flour and bread related agents that affect metabolism and other health-related conditions, explores the impact of compositional differences between flours, including differences based on country of origin and processing technique, and includes methods for the analysis of flours and bread-related compounds in other foods.
This revised, updated edition contains new research on diverse flours with an emphasis on nutrients and nutraceuticals as supplements, thus making this content a timely reference for both nutritionists and food scientists.
Key Features
- Presents the healthful benefits of flours and flour products
- Guides the reader in identifying opportunities for improving health through the use of flour and fortified flour products
- Examines flour and bread related agents that affect metabolism and other health-related conditions
- Explores the impact of compositional differences between flours, including differences based on country of origin and processing technique
Readership
Nutritionists and Food Scientists
Table of Contents
Section 1: Introductory Chapters
1. Deamidation of Gluten Proteins as a Tool for Improving the Properties of Bread
2. Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs) in Flour, Bread, and Breakfast Cereals
3. A Review of Adulteration Versus Authentication of Flour
4. The Fate of Alternaria Toxins in Wheat-Processing Chain
5. Organophosphorus pesticides (OPPs) in Bread and Flours
Section 2: Flours and Breads
Section 2.1: Monotypes
6. Flour and Bread From Black, Purple, and Blue-Colored Wheats
7. Emmer (Triticum turgidum ssp. dicoccum) Flour and Bread
8. Nutritional, Technological, and Health Aspects of Einkorn Flour and Bread
9. Maize: Composition, Bioactive Constituents, and Unleavened Bread
10. Amaranth: Potential Source for Flour Enrichment
11. Sorghum Flour and Flour Products: Production, Nutritional Quality, and Fortification
12. Banana and Mango Flours
13. Macadamia Flours: Nutritious Ingredients for Baked Goods
Section 2.2: Bread Types
14. Sourdough Breads
15. Brewer’s Spent Grain From By-Product to Health: A Rich Source of Functional Ingredients
16. Effect of Addition of Thermally Modified Cowpea Protein on Sensory Acceptability and Textural Properties of Wheat Bread
17. Bread Packaging: Features and Functions
Section 2.3: Composite Flours and Breads
18. Nixtamalized Maize Flour By-product as a Source of Health-Promoting Ferulated Arabinoxylans (AX)
19. Chestnut and Breads: Nutritional, Functional, and Technological Qualities
20. Passiflora edulis Peel Flour and Health Effects
Section 3: Fortification of Flours and Breads
Section 3.1: Addition of Micronutrients
21. Micronutrient Fortification of Flours—Developing Countries’ Perspective
22. Effects of Phytochemical Fortification of Flour and Bread on Human Health
23. Soybean-Fortified Wheat Flour Tortillas
24. Protein-Selenized Enriched Breads
25. Soybean-Fortified Nixtamalized Corn Tortillas and Related Products
26. Trends in Science of Doughs and Bread Quality
Section 3.2: Addition of Macronutrients
27. Barley β-Glucans and β-Glucan-Enriched Fractions as Functional Ingredients in Flat and Pan Breads
28. Fortification of Bread With Soy Protein to Normalize Serum Cholesterol and Triacylglycerol
29. Resistant Starch (RS) in Breads: What It Is and What It Does
30. Flours Based on Exotic Fruits and Their Processing Residues—Features and Potential Applications to Health and Disease Prevention
Section 4: Metabolic Responses to Flour and Bread Fortification
31. Dietary Breads and Impact on Postprandial Parameters
32. Folic Acid and Colon Cancer: Impact of Wheat Flour Fortification With Folic Acid
33. Effects of the Soybean Flour Diet on Insulin Secretion and Action
34. Flour Fortification and the Prevention of Neural Tube Defects (NTDs)
35. Minor and Ancient Cereals: Exploitation of the Nutritional Potential Through the Use of Selected Starters and Sourdough Fermentation
36. Quinoa Flour as an Ingredient to Enhance the Nutritional and Functional Features of Cereal-Based Foods
37. Faba Bean Flour to Improve Nutritional and Functional Features of Cereal-Based Foods: Perspectives and Future Strategies
38. The Glycemic Index: What It Is and How It Can Be Applied to Retinal Health
39. Wheat Flour Fortification to Prevent Iron-Deficiency Anemia
Details
- No. of pages:
- 515
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2019
- Published:
- 28th February 2019
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128146408
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128146392
About the Editor
Victor Preedy
Victor R. Preedy BSc, PhD, DSc, FRSB, FRSPH, FRCPath, FRSC is a staff member of the Faculty of Life Sciences and Medicine within King's College London. He is also a member of the Division of Diabetes and Nutritional Sciences (research) and the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics (teaching). Professor Preedy is also Director of the Genomics Centre of King's College London. Professor Preedy graduated in 1974 with an Honours Degree in Biology and Physiology with Pharmacology. He gained his University of London PhD in 1981. In 1992, he received his Membership of the Royal College of Pathologists and in 1993 he gained his second doctorate (DSc), for his outstanding contribution to protein metabolism in health and disease. Professor Preedy was elected as a Fellow to the Institute of Biology in 1995 and to the Royal College of Pathologists in 2000. Since then he has been elected as a Fellow to the Royal Society for the Promotion of Health (2004) and The Royal Institute of Public Health (2004). In 2009, Professor Preedy became a Fellow of the Royal Society for Public Health and in 2012 a Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry. Professor Preedy has carried out research when attached to Imperial College London, The School of Pharmacy (now part of University College London) and the MRC Centre at Northwick Park Hospital. He has collaborated with research groups in Finland, Japan, Australia, USA and Germany. Prof Preedy is a leading expert on the science of health and has a long standing interest in neurological disease and tissue pathology. He has lectured nationally and internationally. To his credit, Professor Preedy has published over 600 articles, which includes peer-reviewed manuscripts based on original research, abstracts and symposium presentations, reviews and numerous books and volumes.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Nutritional Biochemistry, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, Professor of Clinical Biochemistry, Department of Clinical Biochemistry; Director of the Genomics Centre, King’s College, London
Ronald Watson
Ronald Ross Watson, PhD, is Professor of Health Promotion Sciences at the University of Arizona, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health. Dr. Watson began his research in public health at the Harvard School of Public Health as a Fellow in 1971 doing field work on vaccines in Saudi Arabia. He has done clinical studies in Colombia, Iran, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the United States which provides a broad international view of public health. He has served in the military reserve hospital for 17 years with extensive training in medical responses to disasters as the chief biochemistry officer of a general hospital, retiring as a Lt. Colonel. He is a distinguished member of several national and international nutrition, immunology, and cancer societies. Dr. Watson’s career has involved studying many lifestyle aspects for their uses in health promotion. He has edited over 100 biomedical reference books and 450 papers and chapters. His teaching and research focuses on alcohol, tobacco, and drugs of abuse in heart function and disease in mouse models.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Mel and Enid Zuckerman College of Public Health and School of Medicine, Arizona Health Sciences Center, University of Arizona, Tucson, AZ, USA